J. Edgar DiCaprio needs a “number two man.” (Hee hee!)

Last night, Apple released the new trailer for Clint Eastwood’s J. Edgar, which will hopefully be awesome like Gran Torino and Mystic River and not sh*tty like Invictus and Changeling. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as the (snicker) titular J. Edgar Hoover, alongside Naomi Watts, Judi Dench, and Armie Hammer. Oh, poor J. Edgar Hoover. The guy practically invents modern law enforcement as we know it, spearheading fingerprint databases and the kind of forensic science that would eventually become the basis for countless terrible Jerry Bruckheimer TV shows, and here all I can do is make cheap gay jokes because he maybe liked to cross dress and had a manservant. But honestly, what am I supposed to say when the lynchpin line is “I want you to be my number two man,”? Especially when he says it to Armie Hammer while he’s making this face:
I couldn’t have come up with a better euphemism myself. Well, okay, maybe, “Mr. Tolson? I’d like for you to work tirelessly underneath me.”
Anyway, in addition to the gay stuff, I hope we finally get to see some hot Eleanor Roosevelt lesbo action. It’s been hinted at for too long, I want to see the old broad strap it on.
“I’ll be taking on a big load, and an extra pair of hands could really help get the job done. I need you”
Real talk: the ending of Mystic River ruined the whole thing for me, which up until that point was a great movie. Oh hey, by the way Sean Penn is Kaizer Soze, his wife knows and is cool with it, and Kevin Bacon the cop knows but just kinda gives him the finger-gun point, and he’s cool with it too. The End.
Old Broad Strap On is Stoney’s new band name.
I feel like the ending-ruins-the-movie thing was worse in Million Dollar Baby.
Leo will look better in a dress than Hoover ever could’ve dreamed.
Armie Hammer is so goddamn handsome, it makes up for the fact that his name is Armie Hammer.
“Tell me Tolson, have you ever been properly Hoovered?”
But, oh god, Million Dollar Baby. I hate that movie for making me sob in a room full of strangers. So much emotional manipulation.
Everyone knows the #1 man was J. Edgar’s golden boy.
But it was manipulation based on bullshit! Same reason I hated Buried. Everyone who’s seen two boxing matches knows that if you knock someone out with an illegal shot, YOU LOSE. How fucking cartoonish was her family? “Oh, honey, but you didn’t WIN the championship. Here, now put the pen in your mouth and sign all your belongings over to us while we go to Disneyland.” Give me a fucking break. It sucks, because the movie was pretty damn good up until that point. Also, actual disabled people HATE that movie.
@Patty, the way you feel about Armie Hammer is the same way I feel about Freida Pinto
Oh, it was bullshit. I’m just overly emotional.
No one is less convincing in old-man makeup (or even wearing a suit) than the perpetually teenage-looking Leonardo DiCaprio. And what kind of accent is that supposed to be? Vaguely East Coast-ish?
And yet Martin Scorsese thinks he’s the best actor in the world. I feel like I’m taking crazy pills.
SECRET: Gran Torino really sucked. Watch it again for dreadful dialogue and Clint Eastwood grumbling aloud plot points already inferred by the most retarded audience member.
There were some very awful elements in Gran Torino, yes (and Thau’s acting was fucking horrible at times – which is partly Eastwood’s fault for never rehearsing and usually doing one or two takes, but I digress), but for me it was more than made up for by how much fun I had listening to old man Eastwood snarl out racial slurs. And I did think there was a legitimately relevant story going on with the old man teaching the young kid how to actually fix and build things (my grandfather is similarly mechanically inclined and it always impressed me). It rode the line between good-bad and good-good for me.
When it was good, it was good. Any time yelling at Thau was involved, it was good. Any time reaching into coats or finger guns were involved, it was very good.