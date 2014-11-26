How Has Everyone Not Watched This Footage Of Jack Nicholson Prepping For The Axe Scene In ‘The Shining’?

The Shining not only boasts some of the slickest cinematography and direction in any horror film — the tracking shots are moments of miraculousness — but it also contains one of Jack Nicholson‘s greatest performances, which is saying a lot considering his body of work.
This rare footage of Nicholson prepping for his infamous ax scene during the film’s third act is amazing on varying levels. You can see him brimming with kinetic, violent energy, jumping up and down, his hands trembling and forming into rigid claws while verbalizing gruff staccatos, “C’mon. C’moooon!”
Jack handles the heavy axe in his hand, getting a feel for its weight, rehearsing a few movements with the weapon. This clip has been on YouTube for a little while, but why it doesn’t have millions of views already is beyond me. Watch the video below and prepare to be amazed at the talent of a young Jack Nicholson.
NICHOLSON: Okay, Stanley, how do you want me to play this? Calm and methodical psycho killer? Or wild-and-crazy psycho killer?
KUBRICK: Just be you, Jack.
NICHOLSON: My kinda guy! Wild-and-crazy, it is!
Were you there? That sounds so right.
He’s always seemed like the kind of actor that can go from 0 to Intense really fast. Still, the way the camera follows the swing of the axe, like a brief back and forth motion, that always gets me. It’s just a really great shot.
Totally bang on with the axe-swinging shot. Also, the way that the camera transitions from panning with Jack’s swings to absolutely stationary when we’re on the other side of the door and Shelley Duvall is holding the knife, shrieking in the corner really reinforces that Kubrick is the master that people constantly refer to him as.
@Iron Mike Sharpie Agreed, but then there are the people that try to muddy up the masterpiece with their ‘theories’. It’s like painting over a Picasso! Kubrick’s camera work is phenomenal.
This is on the special features of the old dvd. Jack is interviewed by Kubricks daughter for about 5 minutes beforehand. He’s his usual calm, sly self, telling jokes and being a wqiseguy. He goes into this whole schpeal about brushing his teeth before going back on set and having fresh breath for the other actors. After going on for about 2-3 minutes about fresh breath, about 10 seconds later he lights up a cigarette lol.
It’s a good little documentary. You really feel bad for Shelley Duvall.
AGAIN SHELLEY, AGAIN!
And then you see her acting…
“C’MON NICK. C’MON.”
I think I remember reading somewhere that Jack used to be a volunteer firefighter, which obviously helped here. And yeah, the way the camera follows the axe – there will never be another Kubrick.
This is why I’m never on top.
Anyone that’s a Kubrick fan and owns The Shining DVD has seen this.
My bud has the DVD but I never, ever bother with the special features stuff because it stretches out the film too much and is usually boring as hell.
“Ax murder kill!”
Terrifying.
Just re-watched Clockwork Orange last night, and re-watched this one a couple weeks ago, and also saw Dr. Strangelove for the first time. Basically, Stanley Kubrick is the shit.
It still feels kinda ridiculous that he gets himself pumped for the scene by mubling “axe murder kill”. I would have thought he’d at least ramble half coherent sentences instead of words from the Shining tag cloud.
I would say “axe murder kill” would be a good thing to say because that’s the motivation for the character, that is what is on his mind. it’s not complicated. it’s primal.
I wish there was a website that had a video collection of actors in character before a scene. Denzel from Training Day comes to mind or Daniel Day Lewis from There Will Be Blood or Gangs Of New York, but seeing Shaq in character before cameras rolling on Kazaam or even Steel would be bucket list material.
“Here’s Johnny” is one of the stupidest moments I’ve ever seen on film. I can’t believe Kubrick let it stay in the movie. An intense, terrifying moment ruined by a cheap joke? A cheap joke that will date the film? Gah, I hate that moment so much. And Jack Nicholson sucks.
Hey, Jack. Do you know what a character arc is?
Heh heh. Is that like when I bang two starlets on a boat? These chicks. They never say noah.
You are hilarious. Sadly you are completely off base . Love your opinion though! Sad you missed out on the fantastic cinema that so many others love. To each his own I guess.
One of the comments I always hear about The Shining is that Jack was crazy from the start, and in the book, the hotel progressively makes him lose his shit. So, I agree with you to a point, but saying Nicholson sucks is blasphemy and you shall receive 30 lashings with Ronda Rousey’s mole hairs.
The internet, where a valid critique is ruined by being taken to extreme lengths.
I should have been clearer. I think Nicholson sucks in this movie. He’s been great elsewhere. 0
Wait. Is this what a troll is!? I’m new here, this is exciting!
TBH, “Here’s Johnny” has always struck me as 20% cornball upon re-watching. The first time it was fine.