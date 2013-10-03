Jackie Chan Still Has It In The New 'CZ12' Trailer

Last year, 59-year old action icon Jackie Chan reprised perhaps his most famous role as, well, Jackie, in the Armour of God series that had been dormant for 22 years while he became a global box office superstar. With CZ12 or Chinese Zodiac, Chan proved to his Chinese fans last year that he can still kick a lot of ass (even if he’s too scared to join The Expendables 3) and CZ12 grossed more than $138 million in the Far East alone.
Now the third installment of Armour of God is set to hit American theaters on October 18, and the newest trailer for the film has hit the web, in case there’s anyone out there who hasn’t already seen a Chinese bootleg of the film. Not that I condone that kind of behavior, of course, but I’m just saying there are people out there who do stuff like that. Horrible, awful people.
This is a really clever trailer considering all the action on display happens in either the first twenty minutes or final twenty minutes of the film. Put simply, it’s pretty shit.
Jackie Chan is the green apple splatters of the Asian diarreah world.
What ever happened to Chow Yun Phat?! That guy rocked.
He’s still doing stuff, but it happens to be a lot of period dramas and all that. His last shoot ’em up kind of movie was Let The Bullets Fly. I wish he would make another movie in the vein of The Corruptor, I thought that movie was awesome.
Thanks for the Phat info trunglefever. It’s too bad that working with Stifler aka Sean William Scott rear ended his career so bad that he’s resorted to doing movies about menstration. I suppose it’s a public service… girls need to know that more than 3 girls living together with mess with their cycles (not to mention the plumbing).
What’s Phat’s latest period drama called, I’d like to check it out.
Wow, so much anger disguised as attempted humor.
Break dance Fighting > Couch Fighting
This is the best fucking scene in the movie!
Guy’cha! The Mighty Feklahr has to call targ-forshak on this being a Chinese film. Why? There wasn’t a single nanosecond of a Chinese woman spazzing the fuck out at the drop of a hat and screaming at the men about money, and just losing her shit.
My first wife was asian too.
Luckily not mine, my brother’s. }}:>D Qaplah!
Of course he was afraid of Expendables 3. Mel Gibson would have shot sent him to an interment camp or when Eastwood was rumored maybe he figured he’d be shot for being on the lawn.
Yet Jet Li remains on the team. Guess they needed a grease man.
Is that racist?
I don’t understand the words that are coming out of his mouth.
+won
Wait a minute, another Jackie Chan movie about defending/returning Chinese artifacts???? NO!?!?!? This is pretty much National Kung Fu Treasure.
Let’s just give them back all their stuff people. Or Jackie is coming to get you. Or make a film to make you feel bad.
Fuck yes.
Holy shit! I had the idea for that exact rollerblade suit when I was eleven. GET OUT OF MY PRE-PUBESCENT BRAIN, TIME TRAVELLING JACKIE CHAN!
59 yrs old? That is just crazy. There are a fair amount of his newer films on Netflix and he still looks really good.
I saw this. Wish I hadn’t. It is a preachy piece of shit. If you’ve seen a Jackie Chan movie in the past decade you’ve seen this movie.