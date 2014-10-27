Jake Gyllenhaal Will Sell You Some Crazy In This ‘F*cking Amazeballs’ New ‘Nightcrawler’ Clip

It’s a weird time for pull quotes. Some marketing teams still inexplicably quote Pete Hammond, which is sort of like getting a quote about Coke from the cartoon polar bear. Then there are your standard critic pull quotes, and other times, a movie will resort to quoting random Twitter users. Then there’s this new red-band trailer for Nightcrawler, directed by Dan Gilroy and opening this Friday, which uses a billboard-sized quote from Ain’t It Cool’s Harry Knowles, who supposedly calls Nightcrawler “F*cking amazeballs.”
Makes me wonder – did Harry Knowles actually write that somewhere, or did they just have him mic’ed up during the movie like Peyton Manning? Either way, he’s not wrong. Nightcrawler opens this Friday and it is indeed amazeballs, which is of course a portmanteau for “amazing” and “balls deep in a significant other,” both of which are high compliments.
Gyllenhaal plays a bug-eyed, sociopathic go-getter who’s trying to break into TV news by any means necessary. Gyllenhaal joins the pantheon of all-time cinematic weirdos along with Patrick Bateman from American Psycho and Rupert Pupkin from The King of Comedy, playing former scrap metal thief Louis Bloom as a sort of Travis Bickle meets a really aggressive telemarketer. It’s about even money between Gyllenhaal in Nightcrawler and Joaquin Phoenix in The Master in terms of characters I’ve most enjoyed watching in the last few years.
Here’s another clip of Gyllenhaal from Yahoo. Watch it and tell me he doesn’t seem like he’d make a great Comcast employee.
We’re this close to someone using one of Vince’s your mom jokes in a trailer. Maybe Drafthouse will do it.
Thank you @Verbal Kunt. I’m calling it a night.
Actually, now that I think about it, Vince’s mom has been used in trailers her whole life would’ve been better…sorry Vince.
No tail? Why isn’t he blue? And where’s all the teleporting? Man, these X-Men spinoffs are coming off pretty weak, man.
Cuz it’s a “gritty reboot”. Cant have a tail or teleporting in a “gritty reboot”.
Okay, but does he have a funny conversation with his sandwich?
I am going to watch this movie with the assumption that every person he speaks to, he sees as a sandwich.
There was one little scene I didn’t quite buy, but other than that this movie really was amazeballs.
Which scene? I remember vaguely not buying one scene too, but I’m having trouble remembering which one
I think it was like, the second time he met Rene Russo & goes off on this big speech about his life philosophy and stuff. It was on the news set, I think he says something about the backdrop looking “so real” on TV or something.
While watching the movie I Russo would’ve told him to shut up pretty soon after he started talking…but turns out she was kinda crazy too, so maybe it fit once ya saw the entire thing.
I bought all the ones w/ him doing ridiculous shit b/c his character was just so perfectly ridiculous.
So much fun — maybe too much fun. Thank Jobu that Tom Cruise became a mega star with a stylist instead of a street level recruiter for Scientology.
The only thing that Harry Knowles has been “balls deep” in is a Family Size bag of Cheetos.
Goddamn, I almost fell outta my chair laughing.
So between this, St. Vincent, and Birdman, movies are good again? Or at least during Oscar season.
So what’s up with your review of this, Lince?
So what’s up with the Asian-bashing, @theywererobots?