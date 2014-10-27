Jake Gyllenhaal Will Sell You Some Crazy In This ‘F*cking Amazeballs’ New ‘Nightcrawler’ Clip

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s a weird time for pull quotes. Some marketing teams still inexplicably quote Pete Hammond, which is sort of like getting a quote about Coke from the cartoon polar bear. Then there are your standard critic pull quotes, and other times, a movie will resort to quoting random Twitter users. Then there’s this new red-band trailer for Nightcrawler, directed by Dan Gilroy and opening this Friday, which uses a billboard-sized quote from Ain’t It Cool’s Harry Knowles, who supposedly calls Nightcrawler “F*cking amazeballs.”

Makes me wonder – did Harry Knowles actually write that somewhere, or did they just have him mic’ed up during the movie like Peyton Manning? Either way, he’s not wrong. Nightcrawler opens this Friday and it is indeed amazeballs, which is of course a portmanteau for “amazing” and “balls deep in a significant other,” both of which are high compliments.

Gyllenhaal plays a bug-eyed, sociopathic go-getter who’s trying to break into TV news by any means necessary. Gyllenhaal joins the pantheon of all-time cinematic weirdos along with Patrick Bateman from American Psycho and Rupert Pupkin from The King of Comedy, playing former scrap metal thief Louis Bloom as a sort of Travis Bickle meets a really aggressive telemarketer. It’s about even money between Gyllenhaal in Nightcrawler and Joaquin Phoenix in The Master in terms of characters I’ve most enjoyed watching in the last few years.

Here’s another clip of Gyllenhaal from Yahoo. Watch it and tell me he doesn’t seem like he’d make a great Comcast employee.