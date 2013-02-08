James Franco's 'Maladies' Has A Trailer

Let’s see, we have James Franco, a director who goes only by Carter and a debut at the Berlin Film Festival. Could it be that Maladies is everything that we’ve come to expect from Franco and more?
Set in the 1960s, James Franco (kinda looking a bit like Joaquin Phoenix from “The Master” in that pic above) plays a former actor and schizophrenic who lives with his mentally detached sister Patricia (Fallon Goodson) and his cross-dressing best friend (Keener) in the same house. And as you can guess, their lifestyle, coupled with their issues, ruffles more than a few feathers both inside and outside of the house as they try to make sense of their lives. (Via Indiewire)
Hell yes, this is a Franco film if I’ve ever heard one. And now we have a trailer to see just how crazy Maladies will be.
This looks hauntingly sweet. Strange as all hell, but hauntingly sweet. I appreciate the idea that these socially strange people are such close friends and they make a pact to finish each other’s work if one of them should die. In fact, now I want to make that kind of pact.
This doesn’t look to bad, likely pares well with wine and Valium
wow, broken mirror cuz his fractured, schizophrenic mind. it’s like that time th broken mirror was in the black swan or that donald kaufman movie or all those other movies
That's not Fallon Goodson. It's Catherine Keener. Goodson is less than half her age and plastic looking.
