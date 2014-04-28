James Franco Painted A Nude, Spread-Eagled Seth Rogen For Art (Mildly NSFW)

When not posting photos of himself possibly masturbating, James Franco has been posting nude paintings of Seth Rogen on his Instagram account, which are supposedly part of an art exhibition coming to New York and Los Angeles. Uhh, OK?
We’ve already heard James Franco’s artistic explanation of why dressing up at women and smirking at the camera is “art,” so of course we’re curious to hear how a series of elaborate dick jokes is something that deserves to end up in a gallery. “You see, by leaving himself vulnerable on all fours, Seth’s positioning makes us all examine our own vulnerabilities. ALSO SETH WANTS A BIG DICK IN HIS BUTT GET IT HAHAHAHAHA.”
(Update: As a commenter pointed out, James Franco is pulling a Shia LaBeouf with this. There’s not enough UGGHH in the world.)
[Editor’s Note: The following pictures are mildly NSFW, and in the meantime we bid a warm welcome to all those new readers who got here by Googling “Nude Seth Rogen Paintings.”]
He is cribbing another artist’s style: [www.avclub.com]
James Franco: Your mama’s pussy was the canvas. Your dad’s dick was the paintbrush. Boom. You’re the art.
Jay Baruchel: Thank you, James Franco.
Part of me would like the last one on the wall in my small suburban home, just to see the horrified looks of my children’s friends parents when they come over. You’ll find out real quick which other second grande parents are hip.
Christopher Schulz’s book “Seth” from 2011. Not Seth Rogan. Just another chubby guy named Seth.
that’s pretty funny, and unless someone else came up with “Sleepy bear”, then I’m not worried about the whole ‘plagiarism’ aspect. I think he’s having fun with the fact that this will get picked up, as a way to fuck with Rogen. Imagine if you could do this to a friend of yours.
Lighten folks, there isn’t enough time to take everything so damn serious.
You know I was becoming incensed over this and then I read your post and now I’m all calm and stuff. Thanks.
I’m pretty sure Seth Rogen had a story on a late night talk show about how a fan sent him pics like these as fan art.
I sent him some myself. But they were of me.. ..And Polaroids…not drawings.