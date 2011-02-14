January Jones: X-Men is rushed and behind schedule

In an incredibly unsurprising turn of events, January Jones has told the Canadian press that Matthew Vaughn’s X-Men First Class is rushed and over schedule. Unsurprising because rushed has been Marvel’s MO since the first Iron Man, about which Jeff Bridges famously said, “They had no script, man!” (After which everyone giggled because he sounded like The Dude). [Edit: as commenter Vapnik points out, it’s actually Fox that’s behind this one, not Marvel. My bad, y’all.]
That X-Men will have trouble making its June release date has been long rumored, with LatinoReview going so far as to say the second unit director is shooting six weeks worth of footage while director Matthew Vaughn edits.
“Poor (director) Matthew Vaughn is going to have to edit it in three days,” Jones joked. “That’s been a blast. We’ve all had so much fun making that movie. I think it was unrealistic for them to think they were going to make such a huge movie in whatever we had — two months or something. So of course we went over (schedule). I think I have a couple more days to shoot… We’re almost done. The fact we’ve had to push the wrap date but they haven’t moved the release date is really interesting to me. I guess they must know what they’re doing. I have a lot of faith in Matthew as a director and an editor; I think his movies are great. And I think they’ve been cutting as we’ve been going. We should be fine.” [Jam via ThePlaylist]
"She has very skimpy outfits," Jones said of her character Emma Frost aka The White Queen's scantily clad outfits. "So we had a lot of fun with that."
“She has very skimpy outfits,” Jones said of her character Emma Frost aka The White Queen’s scantily clad outfits. “So we had a lot of fun with that.”
Mmm, much better, girl, I like where this is headed… (*unzips pants*)
Jennifer Lawrence [Mystique] said over the course of six months of shooting, she became very close with the seven makeup artists and hair stylists who created her look. It was a difficult process for everyone involved, but Lawrence said, “if [someone] were just sitting outside the trailer they’d hear the ‘Sex and the City’ theme song and giggling and laughing.”
"Nothing's sacred anymore," Lawrence says. "Those girls and I got so close. They were painting me naked every day for months. It was kind of like going to a really bizarre sleepover."
"It's what you guys imagine we do: One naked girl and seven pairs of hands all over her," she mocks. [HollywoodReporter]
One naked girl with seven pairs of hands all over her? That sounds more like an Uproxx party.
(*hits Burnsy with pillow, starts tickle fight with Danger Guerrero*)
January Jones is incredibly boring. Oh a skinny blonde? My penis is up for it but its not happy about it.
Sorry to be “that guy” but Marvel Studios isn’t behind X-Men: First Class. Fox are. The reason First Class is rushed is because they had to make another X-Men film fast to prevent the rights to X-Men from reverting back to Marvel Studios. Kinda shrewd!
Vapnik, comments of a factual nature are always appreciated. Thanks for setting my shit straight.
So they’re doing the same thing they did with X3 and Wolverine?
I was excited when I heard Vaughn was directing this, but the more stuff that leaks, the worse it sounds.
X-men…coming in January.
What the fuck do they even need to film anymore? Judging by the last few superhero movies, they can just knock the whole thing out with CG.
Somewhere in Hollywood Ellen Degeneres is wrist deep looking at blue paint.
For real–"6,666 people like [www.filmdrunk.com]."
comments of a factual nature are always appreciated
albeit mainly for their rarity.
Maybe January only thinks they're running behind because Vaughn keeps making her stay after hours to "workshop" the motorboating scene.
comments of a factual nature are always appreciated
The phrase “AH SKEET SKEET SKEET” furthers this theory…
**replaces pipe, enlarges ESQUIRE photo**