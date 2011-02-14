January Jones: X-Men is rushed and behind schedule

In an incredibly unsurprising turn of events, January Jones has told the Canadian press that Matthew Vaughn’s X-Men First Class is rushed and over schedule. Unsurprising because rushed has been Marvel’s MO since the first Iron Man, about which Jeff Bridges famously said, “They had no script, man!” (After which everyone giggled because he sounded like The Dude). [Edit: as commenter Vapnik points out, it’s actually Fox that’s behind this one, not Marvel. My bad, y’all.]

That X-Men will have trouble making its June release date has been long rumored, with LatinoReview going so far as to say the second unit director is shooting six weeks worth of footage while director Matthew Vaughn edits. That’s probably an exaggeration, but at the least, it’s clear they didn’t take their time to do everything right, like I do with my lovemaking. Aw yeah, Happy Valentine’s Day, girl. (*clears cat hair off futon*)

“Poor (director) Matthew Vaughn is going to have to edit it in three days,” Jones joked. “That’s been a blast. We’ve all had so much fun making that movie. I think it was unrealistic for them to think they were going to make such a huge movie in whatever we had — two months or something. So of course we went over (schedule). I think I have a couple more days to shoot… We’re almost done. The fact we’ve had to push the wrap date but they haven’t moved the release date is really interesting to me. I guess they must know what they’re doing. I have a lot of faith in Matthew as a director and an editor; I think his movies are great. And I think they’ve been cutting as we’ve been going. We should be fine.” [Jam via ThePlaylist]

“She has very skimpy outfits,” Jones said of her character Emma Frost aka The White Queen’s scantily clad outfits. “So we had a lot of fun with that.”

Jennifer Lawrence [Mystique] said over the course of six months of shooting, she became very close with the seven makeup artists and hair stylists who created her look. It was a difficult process for everyone involved, but Lawrence said, "if [someone] were just sitting outside the trailer they'd hear the 'Sex and the City' theme song and giggling and laughing." "Nothing's sacred anymore," Lawrence says. "Those girls and I got so close. They were painting me naked every day for months. It was kind of like going to a really bizarre sleepover." "It's what you guys imagine we do: One naked girl and seven pairs of hands all over her," she mocks.

