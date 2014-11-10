Jared Leto And His Bun May Play The Next Joker

From an illiterate high school dropout, to a HIV positive transgender drug addict, Jared Leto has one hell of a depressing range. So it should come as no surprise that Leto is in talks to play the The Joker in David Ayer’s latest, Suicide Squad. While nothing is confirmed as of yet, Ryan Gosling has already passed on the role, and producers are desperate to cast at least one 90’s hunk.

Suicide Squad has already confirmed that Margot Robbie will play Harley Quinn, The Joker’s loving boo. Most of us are unfamiliar with Robbie outside of The Wolf of Wall Street, but she’s also appeared in everyone’s favorite Tarzan, as well as Focus. Cara Delivigne, Tom Hardy, and Will Smith are also in talks for the film, which will feature a ragtag group of familiar and new super-villains.

Since his Oscar-winning performance in last year’s Dallas Buyer’s Club, the actor has been hesitant to take on any roles that might jeopardize his inflated self-image. Leto most recently directed Artifact, an award-winning documentary about the music business, and is also considering possible directorial features. “The Joker” was not initially written into the original version of the script, but Ayer is set to rewrite.

According to CinemaBlend, Suicide Squad is set to be released around the same time as Zack Synder’s Batman versus Superman. It’s unclear how audiences will react to the simultaneous release of the two films, and nerds everywhere are worried. Will audiences bore of one, then reject the other? How can the origin stories be unified? Is the universe going to collapse!!?? Only Jared Leto knows.