Jared Leto And His Bun May Play The Next Joker

From an illiterate high school dropout, to a HIV positive transgender drug addict, Jared Leto has one hell of a depressing range. So it should come as no surprise that Leto is in talks to play the The Joker in David Ayer’s latest, Suicide Squad. While nothing is confirmed as of yet, Ryan Gosling has already passed on the role, and producers are desperate to cast at least one 90’s hunk.
Suicide Squad has already confirmed that Margot Robbie will play Harley Quinn, The Joker’s loving boo. Most of us are unfamiliar with Robbie outside of The Wolf of Wall Street, but she’s also appeared in everyone’s favorite Tarzan, as well as Focus. Cara Delivigne, Tom Hardy, and Will Smith are also in talks for the film, which will feature a ragtag group of familiar and new super-villains.
Since his Oscar-winning performance in last year’s Dallas Buyer’s Club, the actor has been hesitant to take on any roles that might jeopardize his inflated self-image. Leto most recently directed Artifact, an award-winning documentary about the music business, and is also considering possible directorial features. “The Joker” was not initially written into the original version of the script, but Ayer is set to rewrite.
According to CinemaBlend, Suicide Squad is set to be released around the same time as Zack Synder’s Batman versus Superman. It’s unclear how audiences will react to the simultaneous release of the two films, and nerds everywhere are worried. Will audiences bore of one, then reject the other? How can the origin stories be unified? Is the universe going to collapse!!?? Only Jared Leto knows.
I think he’d be a better Harley Quinn
As long as he OD’s on pills when it’s finished.
And he doesn’t need an Olsen twin cuz he looks like one!
+1′ s
a little hat tip to smokin jay cutler.
he has a good laugh
[www.youtube.com]
Eh, he’d probably be good.
There are so many things in that pic that make him punchable.
I mean the one w the guitar…
Fuck Jared Leto
J/k
Whoever they cast as theJoker is going to get shit about it so might as well get someone that’s a) not a bad actor to be fair and b) and insufferable douchebag so no one feels bad about it
Leto is neither of those things you mentioned, so I think we’re good here, no?
people that say you no like that are d.bags, no?
What with all the Leto hate?
You girls still mad that he never gave Angela a good stuffing?
Comic geeks thought Heath Ledger was a bad choice too.
Heath Ledgers wasn’t a self-righteous asshole either
Margot Robbie’s biggest challenge? Looking prettier than Jared Leto.
Didn’t Leto absolutely crush his last role? I know we all hate him for who he is when he’s not doing his job, but maybe we could judge him on career merits. A performance like the one in DBC, to me, at least earns him a cautious level of excitement from me for his next.
You make a good point. I quit caring about what actors do in their real lives a long time ago. It makes movies so much more enjoyable. So if you want to front 30 Seconds to Mars AND play a convincing tranny I say go for it.
Shit, those are not mutually exclusive, huh?
We’ve finally discovered the Joker’s alter-ego, “Twink Jesus”!
That moment when it all comes full circle and we realize Russell Brand has made a career out of playing a caricature of Jared Leto.
I have absolutely no idea what the Suicide Squad is all about, but I am 200% more interested in it because Margot Robbie will make the perfect Harley Quinn.
As for the Joker, eh he’s gotta show up eventually. I don’t think its impossible to create another cool version of him, these movies aren’t gonna be legit award winners like Nolan’s, and Leto has that weirdo air about him to do it.
He supported the protestors in Venezuela and even said so in his acceptance speech. He´s all right.
BTW, This was the first time in decades the Oscars were not shown in a major Venezuelan network for goverment fear of any actors showing support for the opposition and the protests.