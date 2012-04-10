Jennifer Aniston to play Jason Sudeikis's hooker

According to Deadline, Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis are set to star in a “raunchy road comedy” We’re the Millers. Or as I like to call it, today’s installment of “Dang, It’s Too Bad Kristen Wiig Can’t be in Everything.”
Jennifer Aniston is circling We’re The Millers, the New Line comedy about a pot dealer who pulls together a fake wife and two kids to pose as an RV road-tripping family so that he can smuggle 1000 pounds of pot cross country. Dodgeball‘s Rawson Thurber is directing. Aniston is in talks to play the fake wife, who’s actually a hooker. Her Horrible Bosses costar Jason Sudeikis is eying the role of the family patriarch (he’s the pot smuggler). The kids are juvenile delinquents. The raunchy comedy, described as a “warped Vacation,” has a script by Wedding Crashers scribes Bob Fisher & Steve Faber. [Deadline]
It seems like every time someone writes an R-rated comedy, the studio sticks them with either Jennifer Aniston or Cameron Diaz. Neither of them are terrible, but come on, when’s the last time either of them actually made a movie funnier? And they sort of turn every project they’re in into a blander, too-broad version of what it started as. They’re the focus group’s choice, but no actual person’s choice (a phenomenon I like to call “Seacresting”). It sucks. It’d be like if every time a comedy needed a male lead, they called up John Mayer and Ashton Kutcher.
You’re wrong Vince. Cameron Diaz is terrible. She is a monster. At least Aniston still looks really good.
Hah. This is timely for me, as I was just lamenting the inability to search comedies on NetFlix’s site without Katherine Heigel, Jennifer Aniston, or Cameron Diaz in them. Those three churn out a startling number of “comedies” for people that don’t seem to be all that funny.
I love Horrible Bosses, but I’m pretty sure Aniston’s part was incidental to that. She was basically a prop to give Charlie Day a reason to be uncomfortable.
I get why Aniston gets cast in traditional romcoms, because she’s bland and inoffensive and has pretty hair. But why cast her in something like this when there are actual funny ladies out there? Are they trying to trick romcom fans?
I think the biggest question comes down to, especially since the role is a hooker, sex appeal and to be honest the last time Cameron Diaz was sexy was in Charlies Angels. And we are only talking about the one scene in her dancing around in Spiderman panties. Now compare that to Jennifer Aniston eating a banana in lingerie and we have our winner.
Cameron Diaz is still better looking than 90% of prostitutes. I can show you the figures if you need.
Jamie Pressley, anyone?
Every role should be played by Kate Upton.
She was funny and good in The Good Girl. I don’t think that makes up for the slew of crap that followed for the most part, but at least it’s not a goose egg of a record.
If you are going to get cast in a raunchy, R-rated comedy, you better be willing to get all kinds of nekkid.
I don’t get all the work this Sudeikis guy is getting. Whether it’s Eastbound, Always Sunny, or a couple of movies I’ve seen him in, he’s just not funny…at all. There’s just nothing to him more than just being an average looking guy. He must’ve been the friend of someone and started getting work.