Jennifer Aniston to play Jason Sudeikis's hooker

According to Deadline, Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis are set to star in a “raunchy road comedy” We’re the Millers. Or as I like to call it, today’s installment of “Dang, It’s Too Bad Kristen Wiig Can’t be in Everything.”

Jennifer Aniston is circling We’re The Millers, the New Line comedy about a pot dealer who pulls together a fake wife and two kids to pose as an RV road-tripping family so that he can smuggle 1000 pounds of pot cross country. Dodgeball‘s Rawson Thurber is directing. Aniston is in talks to play the fake wife, who’s actually a hooker. Her Horrible Bosses costar Jason Sudeikis is eying the role of the family patriarch (he’s the pot smuggler). The kids are juvenile delinquents. The raunchy comedy, described as a “warped Vacation,” has a script by Wedding Crashers scribes Bob Fisher & Steve Faber. [Deadline]

It seems like every time someone writes an R-rated comedy, the studio sticks them with either Jennifer Aniston or Cameron Diaz. Neither of them are terrible, but come on, when’s the last time either of them actually made a movie funnier? And they sort of turn every project they’re in into a blander, too-broad version of what it started as. They’re the focus group’s choice, but no actual person’s choice (a phenomenon I like to call “Seacresting”). It sucks. It’d be like if every time a comedy needed a male lead, they called up John Mayer and Ashton Kutcher.