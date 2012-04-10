Jennifer Aniston to play Jason Sudeikis's hooker

#Jason Sudeikis #Jennifer Aniston
Senior Editor
04.10.12 11 Comments

According to Deadline, Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis are set to star in a “raunchy road comedy” We’re the Millers. Or as I like to call it, today’s installment of “Dang, It’s Too Bad Kristen Wiig Can’t be in Everything.”

Jennifer Aniston is circling We’re The Millers, the New Line comedy about a pot dealer who pulls together a fake wife and two kids to pose as an RV road-tripping family so that he can smuggle 1000 pounds of pot cross country. Dodgeball‘s Rawson Thurber is directing. Aniston is in talks to play the fake wife, who’s actually a hooker. Her Horrible Bosses costar Jason Sudeikis is eying the role of the family patriarch (he’s the pot smuggler). The kids are juvenile delinquents. The raunchy comedy, described as a “warped Vacation,” has a script by Wedding Crashers scribes Bob Fisher & Steve Faber. [Deadline]

It seems like every time someone writes an R-rated comedy, the studio sticks them with either Jennifer Aniston or Cameron Diaz. Neither of them are terrible, but come on, when’s the last time either of them actually made a movie funnier? And they sort of turn every project they’re in into a blander, too-broad version of what it started as. They’re the focus group’s choice, but no actual person’s choice (a phenomenon I like to call “Seacresting”). It sucks. It’d be like if every time a comedy needed a male lead, they called up John Mayer and Ashton Kutcher.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jason Sudeikis#Jennifer Aniston
TAGSBOB FISHERCameron DiazJASON SUDEIKISJENNIFER ANISTONNew LineRAWSON THURBERSEACRESTINGSTEVE FABERWE'RE THE MILLERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP