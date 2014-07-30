Jennifer Lawrence Might Have Been Dumped Because Of Her ‘Exploded Ego’

Getty Image

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lawrence seems like one of the coolest and most down-to-party actresses in all of Hollyweird, but if you’re the type of person who believes the celebrity tabloid gossip mongers, it seems that J-Law’s lust for A-list life has led to the demise of her relationship with Nicholas Hoult. According to Celebrity Fix and the rest of the usual suspects, Hoult’s preference for staying out of the spotlight and laying low across the pond has led to the couple’s latest breakup, but what’s really surprising about this claim is that Lawrence’s “exploded ego” is what pushed Hoult into the arms of Riley Keough at a party in New York City last week.

While an exploded ego sounds more like what happens after your confident bro fails at a burrito-eating contest, The Fix claims that Lawrence is not happy at all about being dumped, and she won’t rest until she gets Beast to take Mystique back.

“Jen is still desperately trying to get back with Nicholas after he broke up with her,” says our source. “They’re still talking but Nicholas is moving on. He hates how in love with fame Jen is, and he told her he hates dating an A-list actress. “That was the most hurtful to Jen because she’s worked so hard for her achievements and she’s so proud of her career. But Nic wants a more low-key girlfriend and Riley fits the bill.” The source adds: “Riley is into acting in indies and not playing the fame game. She also spends a huge amount of time in the UK because her mom Lisa Marie Presley lives there.” (Via Celebrity Fix)

That sounds like the source was explaining the situation before he or she started reading Keough’s Wikipedia page. “I’m told Jennifer sent Nicholas five pairs of his favorite shoes along with a slice of his favorite Los Angeles cheesecake, but he’s visiting Riley this weekend because she’s left-handed and once owned a Shiba Inu named Dolph.”

Regardless, this is probably typical celebrity gossip being spun for the sake of attention, but if Hoult actually dumped Lawrence because she’s too famous now and he doesn’t want to date an A-list actress, he has officially become the pickiest man on Earth.

