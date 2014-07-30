Jennifer Lawrence Might Have Been Dumped Because Of Her ‘Exploded Ego’

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lawrence seems like one of the coolest and most down-to-party actresses in all of Hollyweird, but if you’re the type of person who believes the celebrity tabloid gossip mongers, it seems that J-Law’s lust for A-list life has led to the demise of her relationship with Nicholas Hoult. According to Celebrity Fix and the rest of the usual suspects, Hoult’s preference for staying out of the spotlight and laying low across the pond has led to the couple’s latest breakup, but what’s really surprising about this claim is that Lawrence’s “exploded ego” is what pushed Hoult into the arms of Riley Keough at a party in New York City last week.
While an exploded ego sounds more like what happens after your confident bro fails at a burrito-eating contest, The Fix claims that Lawrence is not happy at all about being dumped, and she won’t rest until she gets Beast to take Mystique back.
“Jen is still desperately trying to get back with Nicholas after he broke up with her,” says our source.
“They’re still talking but Nicholas is moving on. He hates how in love with fame Jen is, and he told her he hates dating an A-list actress.
“That was the most hurtful to Jen because she’s worked so hard for her achievements and she’s so proud of her career. But Nic wants a more low-key girlfriend and Riley fits the bill.”
The source adds: “Riley is into acting in indies and not playing the fame game. She also spends a huge amount of time in the UK because her mom Lisa Marie Presley lives there.” (Via Celebrity Fix)
That sounds like the source was explaining the situation before he or she started reading Keough’s Wikipedia page. “I’m told Jennifer sent Nicholas five pairs of his favorite shoes along with a slice of his favorite Los Angeles cheesecake, but he’s visiting Riley this weekend because she’s left-handed and once owned a Shiba Inu named Dolph.”
Regardless, this is probably typical celebrity gossip being spun for the sake of attention, but if Hoult actually dumped Lawrence because she’s too famous now and he doesn’t want to date an A-list actress, he has officially become the pickiest man on Earth.
(Thanks to reader Kevin for the tip.)
This can probably be filed under “Things that never happened.” But the creative writing degrees from the May graduates/first tumblr generation seem to be getting some traction if Uproxx is posting them. Bet their parents are proud.
Yeah, I got sick of dating A List actresses, too. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to get back to Scrooge McDucking through my vault of Academy Award Nominee Soiled Panties
Helen Mirren’s are the soiled-est.
Dammit! Why am I reading this? Why is anyone reading this?
Because JLaw = Clicks Gold.
Yeah, I’m with @Mechakisc on that one.
Every single guy who clicked on this read “JLAW IS SINGLE” and not a word more.
Oh absolutely. Jennifer Lawrence being single is absolutely not relevant to my life but I can’t help myself.
I accidentally the whole article.
This is where I’m supposed to say I’d be happy to date an A-list actress, right? I’d also settle for dating a woman with A-list status on Southwest Airlines.
Uhhh so she’s single now?
*Puts on Pants*
Good call.
That whole blockquote was just so depressing to read. That’s somebody’s job. Somebody had to write those words down.
IT WAS ME JUNKER! IT WAS ME ALL ALONG!
If true, Hoult’s pimp hand is STRONG!!!
So… time to fuck new people again?
prime example of why all new young adult actor guys are unfit dullards.
Tony Stonem. Still breaking hearts I see…
In this story’s defense, her appearance at and around the Oscars was annoying as fuck. I still like her in a lot of movies, but I can imagine it’s annoying to hand around someone like that, especially if you’re already a working, well paid actor who’s famous. Dude ain’t gonna starve for squirrel.
The weirdo dork kid from About A Boy just dumped Jennifer Lawrence.
What a world!
As fun as she is in the few snippets we see of her, she seems like the type who’s always on, which would get old really fast
Actually this entire information is wrong. It was the other way around. Jennifer Lawrence dumped Nicholas Hoult because she hooked up with Alexandra Daddario
I like that story better.
The time I spent reading the article and the comments was worth this.
Yes. That will do.
This isn’t porn Cathy. You must swallow and not just let it dribble down your chin.
That’s why they call it In Come.
An a-list celebrity has an over-inflated ego and type A personality??? Get-the-fuck-out!
Or MAYBE he’s starting to grasp that he doesn’t/won’t ever have the talent/ drive/ work ethic that she has and subsequently will never get the attention she will. Whose ego are we really talking about here?C’mon Ryan Reynolds! You know what i’m talking about right?
Or maybe I’m just another sad fanboy.
This comment has the most bit for me because I think it’s hard for him to handle the eventually he’s going to be a bit actor that will never get past support roles!! I think it’s his ego being exposed!!
She doesn’t read this site, so you 2 clowns can knock it off. Desperation is a stinky cologne.
@Hans Gruber I think it is a reasonable play, as long as they’re here anyway.
Man, that guy must have a big one, how can he pull poon like that with his looks?
Also, how freaking huge does Fassbender look next to Dinklage?
Pretty sure the guy in the picture that’s not Dinklage is Hoult. I don’t have a huge man-crush boner, indicating that I haven’t seen Fassbender.
She’s not THAT hot. Honestly. She’s the internet’s darling, for whatever reason. Ten years ago everyone thought the same about Natalie Portman, minus the imaginary “down-to-earthiness” everyone supposes is innate in J-Law. “But she’s so hungry you guys!”
FOR FAME APPARENTLY
But she likes peeing! And eating french fries!
SHE’S THE ONLY REAL PERSON IN HOLLYWOOD.
Riley looked great in that trailer for her new indie, Mad Max: Fury Road.
“Exploded ego?” As long as it wasn’t a prolapsed…naw, I’m not going to revisit the notorious “rose bud” post.
Him?
“Riley is into acting in indies and not playing the fame game.” Translation – “Riley hasn’t been offered any leading roles in a movie anyone has heard of”
I think Riley wrote this! lmbo
I looked up who this Riley Keough is and she’s…… Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter??? THAT Lisa Marie?
Michael Jackson and Nic Cage were her step-fathers. It’s probably how she is so down to earth.
Yeah the oldest grandchild of Elvis, who has called Michael Jackson and Nicholas Cage daddy seems totally grounded. She’s had to WORK to get traction in the industry so she GETS IT.
Having two dads never helped anybody’s career… just look at Staci Keanan.
BurnsyFan, you just won my daily internets with that comment, goddamn!
So this dude prefers to heir to Elvis Presley’s fortune? Who is also pretty hot but wealthier than J-Law and won’t make him feel insecure about being less successful? Not so weird.
Basically, Nic Hoult’s a hipster, right? “I’m too cool for this fame business.”
He’s British, so does that count as being a hipster? They’re all hipsters over there, aren’t they?
This is seriously stupid. If true; which I doubt; Nicholas needs to pull up his big boy pants and stand by his woman!!
I’ve been told I look like Beast from the X-men movies. Though with me being ten
years older I will be more likely to stay home and watch Netflix, I dont know where I was going with this either.
after poker house I was totally on lawrences side. since the hunger games part 1 I’ve avoided everything she has been in. It has appeared to me as though she fed on the publicity she’s been getting. hoult is an entirely solid actor in his own right and more power to him for trying to ground the bitch.
HOT GOSSSSSS
Didn’t know they dated. All this co-star dating seems so cheesy. Well, Beast is a better choice than Peeta, at least.
A Shibe, you say?
Egh. I’m sure they’ll be fine
Guy looks like he’s packing a Coke can down there.
“… he’s visiting Riley this weekend because she’s left-handed and once owned a Shiba Inu named Dolph.”
Sounds like these two have a lot in common. I don’t see them ever breaking up.
When she starts talking smack, I just push her face into the pillow.
Actually Riley Keough just announced her engagement to Ben Smith-Peterson.