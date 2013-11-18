Jim Belushi Thinks His Son Should Play The Guy Who Made Him Famous

Last month, it was announced that Emile Hirsch had been selected to play John Belushi in the Warner Bros. biopic that has been talked about for several years now, and that must have come as a huge shock to people who want to cast Josh Gad in everything. Naturally, people who remember Belushi fondly for his charming comedy antics in Blues Brothers and Animal House raised their eyebrows over this decision, because Hirsch is a pretty unexpected casting choice.
But no eyebrow has been raised higher than by Jim Belushi, as the man who became famous because of his brother thinks that his own son, Robert Belushi, should play John because he’s “33, the same age that John passed away at, and he looks like him.” Aw dad, you’re embarrassing the boy.
Admittedly, I wasn’t aware that Robert Belushi was a great comedic actor, as his father told the giggling TMZ camera man, so I checked his IMDB to see what I may have seen him in, and… um… here he is telling us all about his new Ford Fiesta.
Is he gunning for a gold medal in nepotism?
It’s all he knows.
His son has a lot more IMDB listings than John Belushi, although they are mostly of the Frightened Inmate #2 variety.
I bet at Thanksgiving they argue over who had the better jokes on According to Jim.
Jim Belushi was the bomb in “The Principal.”
didn’t Michael Chiklis already do this? They are rebooting biopics now?
Rebooting biopics is nothing new. There’s been like 12 different guys play Jesus over the years.
Jesus and John Belushi had a lot in common: both died at 33, both left behind a rabid fan base, and neither of them will ever be portrayed in a motion picture by Rob Belushi.
I imDB’d John to make a joke about Continental Divide and because I couldn’t remember if it was him or Bill Murray in Razor’s Edge, and found out he was in something called Shame of the Jungle. Do yourself a favor and read the synop on it.
I think we are all missing something.
I have no real sense of who Josh Gad is other than ‘that guy Burnsy seems to mildly dislike’.
I was actually at the theater watching the preshow the other day, saw Josh Gad being interviewed, went “Hey, it’s that guy”. My wife asks “what guy?” I contemplated explaining filmdrunk and Burnsy for a moment, then just said “eh, nevermind”.
I refuse to stop calling him “Not Jonah Hill.”
I heard he was hilarious in Book Of Mormon, but I haven’t seen that and everything I HAVE seen him do has been aggressively annoying.
To be fair Emile Hirsch is horrible selection for that role. Someone with a tad bit of comedic value would be a much better selection.
Rob Ford as Chris Farley as John Belushi.
Why can I not stop watching this video…..it’s strangely mesmerizing despite featuring the dullest person on earth explaining the least interesting purchase on earth. Tell us more about that Dyson, Mr. Belushi. You’re such a raconteur.
It must be awful to have to live up to your father’s name, but oh look Rob Belushi just ate a ham sandwich.