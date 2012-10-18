John Leguizamo still talking about the time Steven Seagal beat him up

For all the crap Steven Seagal spouts about being spiritual and a Buddhist (he was actually recognized as the reincarnation of 17th century “revealer” Chungdrang Dorje in 1996), almost every first-hand story about him is about what a big bully he is, like that he broke Sean Connery’s wrist, or that he’s a sexual harasser, or a rapist, or that a stuntman who worked with him said “I know guys he has hurt to the point of having to have surgery,” or that he once killed Jesus’s puppy with a tank (Jesus Llovera, not Christ, but still). Point is, the story of Steven Seagal is shrouded in mystery, and sleeveless kimonos. John Leguizamo, who recently signed on for a cop comedy with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart, has his own Steven Seagal story that he’s never been shy about telling, and recently, he retold it in even more detail in an interview with The AV Club:
AVC: You mentioned that Ghetto Klown grew out of these college talks where you were essentially riffing on your career, and the documentary mentions an anecdote about Steven Seagal from the making of Executive Decision but never quite gives it to us. What’s the story?
JL: Well the response from Seagal’s publicist was that if he sees me on the red carpet, he’s going to knock me out. [Laughs.] That was his response. And my response was that I wasn’t afraid because I haven’t seen him in a movie in years—which would make him really want to knock me out. He can fight. That’s the only downside to my comment: He can actually knock me out. He runs like a girl, but he hits like a 6-foot-5 dude who has trained his whole life.
I was doing this thing called Executive Decision and I was supposed to play the sergeant to his captain. The first day of rehearsal, there was the director [Stuart Baird], Joe Morton, B.D. Wong, Oliver Platt—we’re all big actors, we’re all big boys, we’re all experienced. And we start rehearsing and [Seagal] came in and was like, [low, breathy voice] “I’m in command. What I say is law.” So I started, like, [snorts]. I mean, who the f*ck talks like that? Who comes into rehearsal and says that sh*t? So I started laughing and he slammed me with an aikido elbow against a brick wall and knocked all the air out of me. I dropped to the ground, and all I could say was, [gasping] “Why? Why?” I really wanted to say that he runs like a bitch and has no hair, but I was afraid. [Laughs.] So on the days when we shot the scene where he died, I showed up so early. I wanted to see him die. It was like a fantasy.
Who talks like that? I’ll tell you who: a guy who’s… ABOVE THE LAW. (*elbow to the solar plexis*)
Maybe this is what Steven Seagal meant when he said, without a hint of sarcasm, that Above the Law was autobiographical. “Steven Seagal’s publicist,” Jesus Christ, that must be like being Kim Jong-Il’s fact checker.
killed Jesus’s puppy with a tank
Yay! That photoshop is easy top 3 ever with the Klingon Empire. }}:>D
“At least I’m not Steven Seagal’s publicist” is the phrase that I will constantly repeat to get myself through days spent in cubicle hell.
Sounds like Leguizamo was On Deadly Gr-*elbow to the solar plexis*
Ghetto Klown? So Leguizamo is reprising his role from Spawn?
+1
Nice.
Remember when John Leguizamo played a young black kid from the streets in Empire? Man that guy has range!
Steven Seagal is a gentle, amazing man. I don’t understand the haters on here. I have met Steven….he is very kind, Zen, and peaceful
Dont you mean – Above the Law!! or just – Out for Justice!!
Does this Leguizamoo guy have any kind of career or life these days,or is he just trying to make money going over a made up story about Seagal. I have some friends that have met Steven Seagal and he has been such a wonderful, respectful, caring man. Very soft spoken and does whatever he can to help people. And so what about Sean Connery accidental getting his wrist hurt when they were learning Martial Arts moves for Sean’s movie, It wasnt on purpose. Plus if you actual read the legal documents of the mad up court case that girl filed just to make money off of Seagal, you will see she is a lier. Seagl is a good man and great Martial Artist.
John is still working by done voice over work for ice age and i believe he still does his comedy routine on stage…
Wait, you’re calling out John Leguizamo for not having a career anymore while simultaneously defending Steven Seagal?
I agree, John is a nobody….while Seagal has a current television show running, a movie about to be released in a couple weeks and a CD due to come out. On top of being a cop…how much more of a career do you need.
Leguizamo…….You need to focus on gettin a REAL LIFE! Your jokes ARE NOT FUNNY about Steven Seagal. I have met him and he is very kind and sweet and cares about other than just himself unlike YOU! There is NO WAY Steven just went in and threw you into a wall. Stop making up these lies and try to get out of grade school by being a bully. It’s old, not funny, and you’re a jerk! If anyone beats you up well….you deserve it for ruining a good person’s name. Don’t be a hater. Try to be nice to people for a change and then maybe you will have a career where people actually go to see you and enjoy it because for now your tickets must be so cheap and people are very desperate in these hard economic times for entertainment that they say well what the hell Leguizamo will kill some time. But certainly isnt funny! Maybe the drinks are FREE!
Leguizamo……. Your jokes ARE NOT FUNNY about Steven Seagal. I have met him and he is very kind and sweet and cares about other than just himself unlike YOU! There is NO WAY Steven just went in and threw you into a wall. Stop making up these lies and try to get out of grade school by being a bully. It’s old, not funny, and you’re a jerk! If anyone beats you up well….you deserve it for ruining a good person’s name. Don’t be a hater. Try to be nice to people for a change and then maybe you will have a career where people actually go to see you and enjoy it because for now your tickets must be so cheap and people are very desperate in these hard economic times for entertainment that they say well what the hell Leguizamo will kill some time. But certainly isnt funny! Maybe the drinks are FREE!
the steven seagal defenders make this story so much better
i second that motion!
Whoa. Why are all of these in italics? Are those pro-Seagal posts real? Also, has anyone noticed that Seagal’s last name is the same as the Seahawks cheerleaders?
Ten bucks says Rhonda, Julieo, and BarbaraAnn are all actually Steven Seagal’s publicist.
or the names of the women steven sexual harrassed…
Seagal has like 1 million friends on his official facebook page…so its more than just them guys.
maybe you should stop reposting the same response….
and there is NO way steven would just sexual harass a woman either.. all propoganda!!
lets face it – steven is just no chuck norris!!
Steven Seagal still has fanboys. That is hilarious.
Looks like Leguizamo better watch his back–he’s incurred the wrath of the Flock of Seagals.
Always love the anti-haters posts. It’s hilarious how phony they are. I have seen these for Tom Cruise. Who else gets this treatment on this website?
Sounds like John Leguizamo wouldnt be very..HARD TO KILL!!! He shouldve pressed charges on Seagal. What is he? ABOVE THE LAW??
Hard fpr Leguizamo to press charges on make believe shit.
Seagal has many fans [www.facebook.com] …I think they out number the people that dont like him. I myself met him one time when he came to a fund raiser we were doing. I found him to be very nice.
Yeah, and I’d go to a Michael Richards show or google ‘shark attack’. Some of those people might not be following him for his wisdom. For a fan of an old man with a ponytail, you have a pretty poor irony-detector.
This thread made my day, especially Seagal fans that are holding it UNDER SIEGE!
Very DARK TERRITORY indeed.
*low, breathy voice* I’m in command. What I need is slaw. – Seagal after a bucket of KFC
Funny Leguizamo…if that story was true you would of had the witnesses there and sued him, But since it is a yet another made up story on Seagal…you just laid there like a B*tch and cried, right?
I cant believe you guys think that guy John is telling the truth about Seagal…if Seagal pushed me around Id be running to a lawyer and be rich now. Seagal is a big guy with a dangerous punch, one hit would probably kill ya.
FYI, “Rhonda,” “Rick M,” “TonyC,” and “JasonJ,” all have the same IP address. Must be a pro-Seagal barracks with a single computer.
Any chance that IP address is located in the back of a rape van?
Some of these commenters CLEARLY do not keep track of space and time too well.
Weird. Open tags in posts never leaked over before that I recall.
I blame the squirrel mafia.
Oh. If you reply above and don’t want the italics, insert </em> at the front of your post.
John Tacoizamo is an annoying asshole. I have met Steven Seagal and he is a kind and gentle man who cares about the children etc…
“Tacoizamo” is the best racist name.