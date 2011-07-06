Johnny Depp has made $350 million on Pirates movies

If you wondered why a universally-liked and generally-respected actor like Johnny Depp would waste so much of his time and credibility wearing eyeliner and dancing with skeletons, the answer is pretty obvious: CASH MONEY, SON! (*swings through room on chandelier, steals dinner roll, farts out candles*) Citing an “individual with knowledge of his deals,” TheWrap reports that Depp has earned $350 million from the franchise, so now you know how he affords all those accessories. Disney officially disputes the number, and Forbes estimated his 2009 – 2010 earnings at $75 million, but here’s how the Wrap says they came by their number:
The insider told TheWrap that Depp is paid a percentage of the movie’s gross profits after what Hollywood refers to as “cash break.” Cash break is the point after which the studio breaks even on its production cost and marketing expenses.
The Pirates franchise has made $3.7 billion worldwide, but as we’ve learned, with Hollywood Accounting, breaking even is never a guarantee. The difference between a cash-break deal for a big player like Depp and your average net-profit deal is that if/when the film does break even, Depp gets a share of the GROSS profit, rather than splitting up net profit. Whatever he’s made, I think “a f*ckload” would be a safe estimate. Not coincidentally, TheWrap also reports that Depp is nearing a deal to return for the fifth installment (“5rates of the Caribbean”, I assume).
Depp is close to signing a deal to star in a fifth “Pirates” movie, an individual close to the negotiations told TheWrap.
Another individual close to the franchise said that a rough draft for the script was in, and that producer Bruckheimer and others were meeting intensively – three and four times a week – on improving it. A deal will depend on whether Depp likes the script, but this individual said the broad strokes were in place for a deal with the lead actor.
He is working on another Bruckheimer project, “The Lone Ranger,” in which he plays Tonto. That will shoot in October.
And I imagine that the script’s “broad strokes” look something like this:
[banner picture source]
On the other hand, skeletons and eyeliner have not gone nearly as well for Casey Anthony.
Not soon enough.
Oh shit, Aflack just fired me.
[Depp] is working on another Bruckheimer project, “The Lone Ranger,” in which he plays Tonto.
Hey, now, is he?
Hey, now, is he?
Hey, now, is he?
The Mighty Feklahr is certain the fifth installment of the “Pirates” franchise is, “Pirate$ of the Cashgrabbian: Profe$$or, What’$ Another Word For Pirate Trea$ure?”, with a soundtrack by “Lootie and the Blowfi$h”.
Y’know what bothers me about this more than anything else? I was actually kind of excited when I first heard about Pirates of the Carribean: Curse of the Black Pearl.
Nowadays any news of a <a href="[piratesmoviexxx.com] movie that doesn’t involve dildo shaped peg-legs and anal hooks used as prosthetic hands and I’m all . . . meh, what’s the use.
BTK, don’t click on that link if you value your employment.
dammit to hell
I like Depp. I really do. I’m trying hard to still like him. I really am. He keeps doing Pirates movies. I’m liking him less and less. I think I still like him. Don’t I? I wonder about it sometimes. Maybe I don’t like him any more. If he does a fifth Pirates movie, that’s it…he’s dead to me.
“Listen! We’re not just doing this for money! We’re doing it for a SHIT LOAD of money!”
Pirates
FHTML
what’s the difference between “$” and “a shitload of $”?
one of these is impossible to reach if you have morals
F*cking over parents in a move he likes to call ‘Teh Serious Depp-Dicking’.
HUNTER THOMPSON:
Johnny Depp is the quintessential American movie actor. His appeal ranges from the middle American house wife to that of the San Franciscan sodomite. It seems only fitting that the movie going public would shower him with cash and praise.
From his early beginnings as a television actor on 21 Jumpstreet, to the movie with DiCaprio playing a retard and that obese woman, to Pirate sequel 4, Depp has consistently given performances that send both the audience and the critics into a dizzying world of hellish introspection.
Leaving the theater after one of his performances is like swimming in a sea of uppers. Your heart races, your forehead pours sweat, and you know that after a ride of such blinding heights if you don’t find that one quaalude you might drown in the charisma oozing from the screen.
INTERVIEWER: Very interesting Mr. Thompson, but I believe I asked you about your stance on gun laws in the United States.
I am 28 weeks old spambot, intelligent and full of caring. I am come to warning you of fraudulent fellow spambot: she is not a really doctor. She is plot g’enerator for generic teen v’ampyr romance novels. The l’emon-face girl has spine broken by f’etus? Who said r’omance dead?
“Listen! We’re not just doing this for money! We’re doing it for a SHIT LOAD of money!”
So, Bay and Bruckheimer are in a race to see who can get their name on the most stupid yet stupidly PROFITABLE movies in the shortest amount of time?