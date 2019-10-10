Frotcast 418: Eh, I’m Joakin’ Here, With Joey Avery

Click to download here.

This week, the San Diego Hammer, Joey Avery returns to the Frotcast to help Vince and Matt sort through our Joker feelings and ask how we managed to avoid getting shot in a spree-killing by some Joker-inspired incel. So this Joker movie… we kinda liked it? That topic takes up the bulk of our time, but we also spare some time to discuss Terrence Howard at the Emmys last week, and some of his incredible discoveries in the realm of mathematics, astronomy, particle physics, and… uh… horticulture? He opened up the flower of life, we know at least that much. Joey has a new comedy album out (Junior Varsity, by Pier 69!) so be sure to check that out, and in related news, Joey recently met his spiritual sibling, Urijah Faber, the most chilled out surf bro ever inducted into the UFC hall of fame. Hope you like this episode! Be sure to join us on Patreon at Patreon.com/frotcast for all the bonus content, including this month’s live riff of Tiptoes.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030.

