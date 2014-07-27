Josh Brolin Joined The Cast Of ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Wearing The Infinity Gauntlet

There’s going to be a lot of news coming out of tonight’s San Diego Comic-Con panel for Avengers: Age of Ultron, and basically just the Marvel Universe in general. My colleagues will probably do the best job in the UPROXX Universe of gathering as much of that information as possible tonight and in the morning, but right now I just have to freak the hell out over Josh Brolin showing up to tonight’s panel to be introduced as the man playing Thanos, while he wore the Infinity Gauntlet. Seriously, this is me right now…
I barely have it in me to get into one of my silly, nonsensical and borderline stupid rants about how much I want to see the Infinity Gauntlet on the big screen, but seeing Brolin throw the most powerful fist in the universe into the sky like that is sure to have fans losing their sh*t tonight. So let’s all enjoy it and pray that the Avengers: Age of Ultron sizzle reel is leaked ASAP, so those of us not cool enough to make it to San Diego get to join in on the fun eventually. (Or maybe just slide it in after Guardians of the Galaxy next weekend.)
Burnsy, I feel like kindred spirits. But how can they possibly do IG on film? Every power has been nerfed for the film universe; Hulk got hurt by stupid lasers in Avengers for chrissakes.
So how can they have Thanos kill half the universe and lord over all reality, and then have the heroes win on film? Where is Surfer? Warlock?
I guess maybe just have Nebula steal it?
From everything that I read in silence away from judgment and Internet commenting, it seems they’re going with an altered version. Obviously, the Collector is collecting the gems, but will it be as simple as a glove? I don’t know. But this has to mean something.
Knowing the Marvel cinematic universe, RDJ’s face in Iron Man armor will fill the roles of Surfer, Warlock, and Strange…and Pym.
Right now the plan is to have the Hulk launched into space on a Quinjet at the end of Avengers 2 and if GotG does well he would meet up with them and maybe do some planet Hulk type stuff. There he would likely run into Thanos in GotG 2 before getting back to Earth.
We’ve seen that the gems aren’t actual gems yet in the movies and we may get some radically altered version of their power. I’m sure it will come down to Drax having to face off with him or something.
Worthy Uproxx news. Way to go Marvel. I Iike Brolin. Pull another from my childhood into the mix.
From a buddy who braved the line: Didn’t describe the whole trailer, but said the final scene was Tony Stark on his knees in front of a stairway over which the bodies of the Avengers are strewn, and at the top of the stairs is Thanos’ throne.The trailer ended and then Josh Brolin came out wearing the infinity gauntlet…. (playing Thanos) That is the worst thing I will write all week, I leave the rest of the work to the professionals.
And that was better than the handful of Tweets I decided not to include because they weren’t graphic enough. Thank you.
+ footage of Iron Man wearing HULKBUSTER armor in combat against the…well…you know.
Way to generalise everything by using one example from each time period to suit your point.
I mean, I could easily list a bunch of 70s movies that sucked (Watermelon Man, Claire’s Knee, Night of the Lepus, Frogs, The White Buffalo, Blacula or The Wiz) and a bunch of modern-day movies that are great / have a “message” (Inception, The King’s Speech, THE ARTIST, Gravity, Black Swan, Django Unchained, Les Miserablés, The Descendants, Life of Pi, Captain Phillips, American Hustle or Looper), but I’d like to think I’m above such petty snobbery.
I wonder when the casts get rebooted. I like most everyone involved, but we’re creeping into “Expendables” ages now, aren’t we?
Unless Marvel does with their movies what they just can’t seem to do with 616: acknowledge the passage of time.
Evans is 33, Hemsworth is 31, Downey is 49, Ruffalo is 46, ScarJo is 29, Taylor-Johnson is 24, Olsen is 25, and Renner and Bettany are 43. Sly is 68. Hardly “Expendables ages”.
Yeah, the people in the cast that actually need to do anything physical are not old. Maybe Hawkeye and Bettany are getting up there, but Hawkeye sucks.
RDJ and Ruffalo could conceivably keep doing these movies however long they want, because their roles are primarily CGI-driven. Especially now with Tony no longer needing to be in the suit to control it, post-Iron Man 3.
