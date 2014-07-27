Josh Brolin Joined The Cast Of ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Wearing The Infinity Gauntlet

07.26.14 4 years ago 27 Comments
Brolin and RDJ

There’s going to be a lot of news coming out of tonight’s San Diego Comic-Con panel for Avengers: Age of Ultron, and basically just the Marvel Universe in general. My colleagues will probably do the best job in the UPROXX Universe of gathering as much of that information as possible tonight and in the morning, but right now I just have to freak the hell out over Josh Brolin showing up to tonight’s panel to be introduced as the man playing Thanos, while he wore the Infinity Gauntlet. Seriously, this is me right now…

I barely have it in me to get into one of my silly, nonsensical and borderline stupid rants about how much I want to see the Infinity Gauntlet on the big screen, but seeing Brolin throw the most powerful fist in the universe into the sky like that is sure to have fans losing their sh*t tonight. So let’s all enjoy it and pray that the Avengers: Age of Ultron sizzle reel is leaked ASAP, so those of us not cool enough to make it to San Diego get to join in on the fun eventually. (Or maybe just slide it in after Guardians of the Galaxy next weekend.)

