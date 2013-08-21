Joss Whedon And Marvel Want Elizabeth Olsen For The Scarlet Witch In Avengers 2

While most of us are still waiting to know which character Vin Diesel will be playing in either Avengers: Age of Ultron or Guardians of the Galaxy – I’m still holding out hope that he’s better than the voice of a tree – Joss Whedon and the folks at Marvel Studios are busting their butts to cast the role of Scarlet Witch, the sister of Quicksilver. And now that director Bryan Singer confirmed at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival that the Scarlet Witch will not be appearing in X-Men: Days of Future Past as initially reported, Whedon and Co. will have their pick of any actress they want.
Of course, that doesn’t mean the actress will say yes, as Bleeding Cool is reporting that Whedon’s first choice, Saoirse Ronan, has passed. That’s good news for Elizabeth Olsen, who is apparently the second choice to play Wanda Maximoff.
As I understand it, Olsen would need to adopt a “European” accent for the role, but that’s not such a big deal. Tougher will be standing her ground amidst an established cast of top-drawer actors and crowd pleasers that everybody in the audience already loves from the first Avengers film, not to mention their own pictures.
Meanwhile, the character of Pietro Maximoff, AKA Quicksilver, will still be included in Days of Future Past, as he’ll be played by Evan Peters from Kick-Ass and American Horror Story. Not to be outdone, Whedon and Marvel settled for Kick-Ass himself for their version of Quicksilver, as Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to play the man with superhuman speed.
You know, if this is some sort of pissing contest between Whedon and Singer, the latter could respond by adding Scarlet Witch back into the X-Men film. She could be played by Kate Upton. In fact, here’s a test shot:
I think she’s got the whole mutant thing down.
I assume “European” accent means not “Mexican,” “British” or
“American,” right?
Somewhere between Ivan Drago and Pepe Le Pew.
Like you can pick out the difference between Belgian, Norweigan or Latverian anyway!
I figured it meant British accent.
I was envisioning a split of Father Guido Sarducci and Balki Bartokomous, which will be incredibly confusing for my boner when E-Ols inevitably lets Mary Kate and Ashley breath (yes, her bewbs are named after her sisters).
Eastern Europe, somewhere on the Balkan peninsula.
Depending on how close they stick to the comics.
Their just going to have her say “mate” a few times and leave it up in the air
I think an african or haitian (?) accent would be cool, especially if naturally on a white chick but I’m betting that south africans have an accent similar to brits and australians.
See, I would have figured that given the mix of drama and levity inherent in good comic book movies that Alison Brie would be a good fit, but maybe I am just jonesing for the good version of Community to come back.
Her in the avengers would be a good fit but she would outshine scarjo and that would get messy…
apparently people have the same boob-blindness for brie that they do kate upton.
I like her boobs.
She has the mutant power to turn men into stone, one part of their anatomy at a time.
Whoa, hold on. Just hold the fuck on. Someone (Saoirse Ronan) was offered an important role in what could conceivably be one of the biggest movies of all time…and they fucking passed on that shit?!
Her “passing” consists of a phone call to a agent and a contract she already signed…she could be in it if she wanted to be.
she might find this boring. and the contracts offered to non-RJD’s of the world are an alright pay but you’re contracted to 10 more films and christ, it’s boring enough watching these movies, never mind being legally obligated to act in them for the rest of eternity.
No no no, see bodymeasurements.org lists Elizabeth Olsen as a 32B cup and Scarlet Witch is clearly D cup territory, obviously Olsen is terribly miscast as Scarlet Witch and I hope that the producers take note of this issue.
She’s got plenty of time to get implants and heal up.
That kind of commitment to titties makes you a strong candidate to become the HBO CEO of Tits one day.
I didn’t blink twice that a site called bodymeasurements.org exists. truly we’re living in a golden age.
she looked like an easy ‘C’ in her film nudes
As one of the five people who saw Martha Marcy May Marlene, I am a big Elizabeth Olsen fan. Now you knwo.
Know. Or:
[www.urbandictionary.com]
I saw that, and agree with your sentiments. She is a very solid actress.
And John Hawkes reigns.
I agree with Larry.
Elizabeth Olsen is best Olsen. Hard to believe she’s related to those other two.
Very talented.
Wait a minute, there are going to be two Quicksilvers? That’s way to confusing, someone cancel all Wonder Woman related projects stat.
I’m likely wrong here, but wouldn’t the Scarlet Witch have to be in X-Men days of Future Future? All’s I knows is, you should get that Scarlet Pimpernel looked at. I don’t think it’s supposed to do that.
Wait… Evan Peters of American Horror Story, and the other movie has Aaron Taylor-Johnson from Kick Ass, right? Not “Evan Peters of Kick Ass and AHS”… since he was only in one of those….
Yes the guy who played kickass will be wearing a mask less tracksuit….they better at least make his hair white..
Evan Peters was also in Kick Ass.
@Kushiro: Who was he in Kick Ass? I don’t remember him at all.
@Venicejuggalo: Seriously, right?
I got to go with fox (can’t believe I’m saying this) on the quicksilver pick…the avengers is turning into just popular faces playing dress up…people your getting all this money to act not to be yourself ….ironicly I know I’m wrong there….
The Real question should be are they going to use the word mutant in the avengers movie? I’m assuming the won’t and their explanation will be “I was born this way”…they can’t drop the M word without bringing up the persecution that the avenger team and shield seem to be ignoring…
i’m with you 100%
I know I might get flack for being a fanboy or a purist but pym made voltron there can only be one quicksilver and he and his sister are both mutants. And those facts are gonna irk the hell out of me. The should quit with this studio shit and have all marvel properties under one roof.
Man voltron would kick the crap out of antman…..
I meant ultron. Pym created ultron and this is how it should playout instead of making it iron man centric
Could you imagine though? Fighting off a pack of robot dogs and even if they do they will just join up and attack you with a broadsword!
Robot lions*? Lol
Lol yes. It’d be epic. I still want a well made movie. So I have an excuse to wear my voltron shirt
I read this headline as “Elizabeth Olsen to replace Scarlett Johanson” – holy fuck that woulda been some real HOTT GOSS!!
kate upton is fugly and find someone who has an accent already. but I guess that’s already out the window for quicksilver assuming he was supposed to have the same accent himself?