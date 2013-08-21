Joss Whedon And Marvel Want Elizabeth Olsen For The Scarlet Witch In Avengers 2

While most of us are still waiting to know which character Vin Diesel will be playing in either Avengers: Age of Ultron or Guardians of the Galaxy – I’m still holding out hope that he’s better than the voice of a tree – Joss Whedon and the folks at Marvel Studios are busting their butts to cast the role of Scarlet Witch, the sister of Quicksilver. And now that director Bryan Singer confirmed at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival that the Scarlet Witch will not be appearing in X-Men: Days of Future Past as initially reported, Whedon and Co. will have their pick of any actress they want.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the actress will say yes, as Bleeding Cool is reporting that Whedon’s first choice, Saoirse Ronan, has passed. That’s good news for Elizabeth Olsen, who is apparently the second choice to play Wanda Maximoff.

As I understand it, Olsen would need to adopt a “European” accent for the role, but that’s not such a big deal. Tougher will be standing her ground amidst an established cast of top-drawer actors and crowd pleasers that everybody in the audience already loves from the first Avengers film, not to mention their own pictures.

Meanwhile, the character of Pietro Maximoff, AKA Quicksilver, will still be included in Days of Future Past, as he’ll be played by Evan Peters from Kick-Ass and American Horror Story. Not to be outdone, Whedon and Marvel settled for Kick-Ass himself for their version of Quicksilver, as Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to play the man with superhuman speed.

