Juggalos Are Threatening A Portland Business With ‘Straight Up Vulgar’ Flyers

Some businesses in North Portland have reportedly been targeted by Juggalos, leading to one my favorite local news segments in a long time. If you can’t tell, KOIN’s Joel Iwanaga is holding up a flyer left on Hop Works Urban Brewery that reads:
YOU HAVE BEEN TARGETED BY THE JUGGALO FAMILY TO GET THE ____ OUT. VACATE OR ___ OUR ____.
As the anchor tells it, “this particular flyer uses profanity and refers to a sex act.” As in “vacate or suck our dicks,” I would imagine. In addition to the flyers, businesses say they’ve noticed an increase in broken car windows, which may be connected. So what’s the issue? Did the brewery ban jean shorts? Did they overserve Dirty Dan or diss Uncle Stinky’s old lady? To hear the local news tell it, the root of the conflict is that old local news standby, GENTRIFICATION.
In recent years, North Portland’s Williams St. area has seen a sharp increase in property values, construction, and new businesses — including upscale boutiques and restaurants — moving to the area. Tracy Sullivan, who lives near the intersection of N Williams St. and N Shaver St. [“…where we found her standing” -Ed.], said she understands the opposition to gentrification.
“I think it’s hard, I feel bad,” she said. “At the same time, people have been living here for a long time [and] it’s harder to afford it.” [KOIN]
And yes, the news story does include a helpful “what is a Juggalo” section, to clue you in on all the tell-tale signs of Insane Clown Posse fandom, like drinking Faygo and listening to horror rap. Though as always, the Juggalos have their own definition, which is much more entertaining:
In any case, I love the idea of the Juggalos organizing a Fam-Uh-Lee-wide terrorism campaign to try to stop gentrification.
“Order order order. Word up, my ninjas. Me and Itchy Pete done gathered y’all here in my ex-old lady’s grow shed while she at work to talk about some wack shit that’s goin down right now. Yo, even wacker than when my ninja Fat Steve lost his left turd stomper below the knee to diabeezy. That’s right, I’m talkin’ bout Giraffe Bacon. If you ain’t heard, that’s when some punk ass college boys roll up in your hood tryna slang craft beers and caramel Al Pacinos and pretty soon your aunt tryna charge you rent and Big Lisa don’t got nowhere to make space cakes. Obviously this Giraffe Bacon is wack and if the family can’t come together to stop it before it grows pubes, then these hatchet man dog tags aren’t worth the license plate metal Skinny Mike stamped them on, word? We fitna take back our hood one smashed mini Cooper at a time. And Spellcheck Stacey printed 1,000 flyers at the Kaiser, so all you ninjas take one.”
Anyway, I don’t know if I entirely believe that this is an organized, anti-gentrification campaign spearheaded by Juggalos, but if it is, as someone who has both been to The Gathering and lives in a neighborhood that has undergone some gentrifying, I would take the Juggalos nine times out of ten.
Well this is goddamn beautiful.
“Fat Steve lost his left turd stomper below the knee to diabeezy.”
That’s just genius.
you have me at Giraffe Bacon, but really brought it home with Caramel Al Pacino
Those one and a half semesters at community college really helped Spellcheck Stacey hone in on her death threat printing skillz.
A real-life Project Mayhem comprised of Juggalos? Faygo Club? Be still my beating heart!
Big balls axe murderer clearly felt disrespected when they told him they did not have Faygo on tap.
He wasn’t willing to take Fresca – he demanded Moon Mist.
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed people can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”
“Be the change you want to see in the world.”
*pours out a Rock’n Rye for Fat Steve*
Giraffe Bacon. Nothing to say about it, I just wanted to see Giraffe Bacon in print again.
So the FBI is right? They are a gang?
Yeah, this probably does not help their argument.
“we are not a ‘gang’ we just try use threats and intimidation, along with the numbers of our membership, to force businesses to do what we want in some neighborhoods.”
Eh. Until they pin this on some actual Juggalos, the gang designation is still bullshit. And I literally mean that they have to pin the flyers onto some Juggalos. Meanwhile, if you want to get some local news interest in your flier, just slap a hatchet man on that motherfucker.
The Juggalos, America’s homegrown Boko Haram
#BringBackOurFaygo
The only thing worse than being targeted by Juggalos is being targeted by the Jaden Smith Defense Force (fuckin’ eew).
I don’t see why it is “ok” to ridicule a thoughtful and beautiful pair of sibilings or to compare them to some sort of clown gang. #Ignorance
No good comments anymore… I write my own uproxx comments. Then I erase them. And read them all over again…
Because reading.
Right. Because you have to live.
Vince, I’m pretty sure that should read “fuck our butts”, not “suck our dicks”.
Juggalo Madd Libz are long overdue.
I feel like Vince should be on call for all news outlets in Juggalo related activities. He should be more than the Uproxx resident expert on them.
Oh no, anonymous threats from loser douchebags……we’re doomed! 🙀
First of all these idiots aren’t “jugalos” I can guarantee you that they can’t even tell you what it means to be a jugalo. It’s not about doing what the songs say and killing people it’s about being a family no matter where you are from, who you are, what color you are, or if you are rich or poor. I.c.p created the jugalos so everyone could feel like they are part of a family
You make it sound so noble. But tell me, how the fuck do magnets work?
You spelled Juggalos wrong. But you’re right. By the way.
Anyone can make a sign and say it’s from a group. People are so quick to point fingers before they gather facts about something.
Well said hikaruyuki true jugalos are a family not a gang
Ok now I’m confused. Will the two Jugalos who just popped in to defend them tell me if its spelled Juggalo or Jugalo?
It’s juggalo. Don’t be confused.
it’s about telling not spelling imo
Actually be confused, because I am too.
It’s just a bunch of punks who are making us juggalos look bad. In fact I’m a grown ass women who has two baby boys and has a wonderful life. A juggalo to me is a person who never fit in with society, an the people who don’t fit in are what we call family. There are some wack people out there tho.
Juggalos make themselves look bad with everything they do, they don’t need any help.
You shut your whore mouth, Biff. This is a No Juggalo Defamation Zone.
So you’re proud to be a white trash meth addict? You shouldnt be allowed to breed.
Looks like the work of some punk ass teenagers who don’t what it truly means to be a juggalo. So their out making the rest of us look bad These teens might as well be crips or bloods. Real fam wouldn’t be doing this shit.
You know what. I am a Juggalo. We are about family. This wrong. Some real Juggalos in that area need to man up and stand up to groups like that. It is pretty funny how everyone notices the one bad thing that comes from The Juggalo name out of 100 good things. The Music is fiction, Just Like Steven King. No one wants to lock him up for his ideas and thoughts. The only difference between the 2 is one is read and one is heard. Unless you were to get an Audio book. The Music has an under lying message though. It is love and loyalty. Some people need to get a grip and stop with the stereotypes.
The only difference between ICP & Stephen King is that one is heard & the other is read. Ok, got it.
please, please, please list the 100 good things?
@Drako Ellenwoodshut the fuck up you moron
Theses Juggalo’s r just giving other Juggalos a bad rep ……
Exactly what has been said before. Don’t hate on juggalos because we like listenign to psycopathic records. you listen to your music what should we do? Should webitch about your favorite artist has her ass hanging out in everysong and gets fucked by every black rapper? No. We don’t do that.
Juggalos are family. Icp is for people who ar eleft out in society. So you see poor kids, street kids, and pretty much everyone listening to the music and chilling with other juggalos.
And so what? You call us “clowns” should we call you sluts because you listen to that nasty ass bitch who (As I said before) screws every black rapper she sees? We don’t do that. And for those guys who did that shit. They might be juggalos. so what? They’re fucked up in the head. Isn’t everyone? So think next ttime to judge us or anyone else. Just because you here about some juggalos being dumbasses it doesn’t mean we’re a gang.
nothing racist to see here. nope.
Who is it that I listen to? I need to know whether or not I should be judging myself.
The best part about this are the idiot juggaslows that come running to defend their “fam” Seriously ignorant beyond words…….. Derp derp Hahahahahaha!!!!!!
Where the fuck did all these Juggalo Uproxx fans come from???
I’m guessing after Whoop Dreams the venn diagram began to expand.
I’m fucking floored.
Wait, are some of you insinuating that this is some sort of Juggalo false flag operation? Was it….THE IRISH?
Judging by the comments section, this Juggalo infestation goes a lot deeper than we thought.
It’s so weird to get news about my neighborhood from filmdrunk.
Hey guys, this round of faygos is on me!!!
[whispered tone]
shh, They are among us… let’s just slowly stroll out the back door and hope they don’t notice till we’re gone.
I like to imagine a clown sitting over a typewriter, pint glass full of Faygo and a swisher sweet burning in an ashtray. A picture of his juggalo parents looks back at him from a frame on his desk. He taps the keys slowly with each index finger. “Get the fuck out or we’ll shocker your butthole.” He rips the page from the typewriter, crumbles it and throws it to the floor with the other dozen unfit drafts. Those assclowns would probably enjoy the shocker.
That is hilariously specific. You’ve put some serious thought into it, and I applaud it. I also need to clean the iced tea from my keyboard & monitor.
What i can you is who ever is braking car glass and store glass is in fact a fake juggalo and give real juggalo family a bad name and us true juggalo family don’t like this not at all and that’s the very truth can u dig it sucker
I am guessing all these dumb fucking juggalos are coming from the Juggalo sub reddit.
Oregon Juggalo’s are all posers.
$200 BUCKS SAYS THE FLYERS WERE MADE BY FEDS
and they never find who “Who Made Them”..
Juggalos Dont Extort businesses… the FBI has an OFFICIAL LAWSUIT filed against them By the Insane Clown Posse.
and FBI couldnt come forth with the Documents they Claimed to have against “Juggalos” as a Gang. Yet the Judge Decided to OK it anyways.
The CURRENT LAWSUIT is ONGOING, and Keep in Mind, Juggalos Are ACTUALLY nothing More then the name of INSANE CLOWN POSSE fans, and by the FBI naming them a Gang is HIGHLY conflicting with out Constitution Rights as american.
If this is OK’d , That is Openly saying, “If you Listen to this Music ,YOU ARE A GANG MEMBER..”
does that mean the DEADHEADS (Grateful Dead Fans) are a gang as well?
How about the KISS ARMY? (which Also Like the Juggalos Wear facepaint..)
This is Imposing on Our FREEDOM OF SPEECH and our Bill Of Rights.
Keep in mind, it is OFFICIAL, not one of those unofficial lawsuits.
Oh wait, they lost already? it was dismissed? So it’s not a law suit anymore, official or otherwise? damn son. pass the cherry faygo, and cool ranch doritos dipped in ranch dressing.