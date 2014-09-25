New ‘Jupiter Ascending’ Trailer: Mila Kunis Is Down For Interspecies Romance

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Want to see space wolfman Channing Tatum save Mila Kunis and her perfect DNA and also Sean Bean is there? Here’s the new international trailer for the Wachowskis’ Jupiter Ascending, AKA Cinderella… In Spaaaaace.

Jupiter Ascending was bumped to February 6th, 2015, reportedly to do more special effects work on the $150 million film. To be fair, the new trailer is more special effects heavy than the first one, and they’re doing a better job of explaining the convoluted plot. Here’s how we attempted to summarize the story a few months ago:

Jupiter Ascending stars Channing Tatum as a wolf-human hybrid “half-albino” intergalactic bounty hunter who is supposed to go to Earth and kill janitor Mila Kunis for having the same perfect DNA as the Queen of the Universe, but yo’ boy C-Tates ain’t about killing Earth hotties, son. He’s gonna straight roll up in his limited-edition rocket boots and save that shorty.

New wrinkle: Mila Kunis has a thing for wolf-human hybrids. “I love dogs. I’ve always loved dogs.” Oh man, the MPAA is not going to like this. Or maybe they’ll really like this. The MPAA is weird.

We nearly posted the Russian language version of this trailer this morning because the visuals alone were enough to gawk at even without knowing what was being said. We noticed they didn’t pick someone with a very good voice to dub Mila Kunis for the Russian audience, though. Why didn’t they just have her do her own Russian dubbing? She speaks it fluently (and sexily).

