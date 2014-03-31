Kate Upton Runs In Slow Motion In New Clip From 'You're Not Even Reading This Anymore Are You'

#Kate Upton
Senior Editor
03.31.14 17 Comments

In The Other Woman, Kate Upton plays the titular (see what I did there?) “other woman,” with whom Cameron Diaz’s boyfriend and Leslie Mann’s husband has been cheating. The husband/boyfriend is being played by handsome Jamie Lannister to try to help all the banging he’s doing seem believable. In this new clip, Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann go to stake out the new girlfriend on the beach, while Kate Upton does what she does best, i.e., jiggle around in slow motion. She really is a wonderful actress.

Directed by Nick Cassavetes with a script by Melissa Stack, The Other Woman follows a woman (Diaz) who, after discovering her boyfriend is married, tries to get her ruined life back on track. But when she accidentally meets the wife he’s been cheating on (Mann), she realizes they have much in common, and her sworn enemy becomes her greatest friend. When yet another affair is discovered (Upton), all three women team up to plot mutual revenge on their cheating, lying, three-timing SOB. [ComingSoon]

Look, I dig Kate Upton’s jiggling breasts as much as the next sentient humanoid, but this movie would have to show hardcore Kate Upton-on-Jamie-Lannister sex with full-on dongs going in for me to consider sitting through 90 minutes of Cameron Diaz’s shrill overacting. Sheesh. The crazy thing about this clip is that there were probably at least four takes, and this was the best of them.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kate Upton
TAGSCameron DiazKATE UPTONLESLIE MANNTHE OTHER WOMAN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP