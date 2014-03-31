Kate Upton Runs In Slow Motion In New Clip From 'You're Not Even Reading This Anymore Are You'

In The Other Woman, Kate Upton plays the titular (see what I did there?) “other woman,” with whom Cameron Diaz’s boyfriend and Leslie Mann’s husband has been cheating. The husband/boyfriend is being played by handsome Jamie Lannister to try to help all the banging he’s doing seem believable. In this new clip, Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann go to stake out the new girlfriend on the beach, while Kate Upton does what she does best, i.e., jiggle around in slow motion. She really is a wonderful actress.
Directed by Nick Cassavetes with a script by Melissa Stack, The Other Woman follows a woman (Diaz) who, after discovering her boyfriend is married, tries to get her ruined life back on track. But when she accidentally meets the wife he’s been cheating on (Mann), she realizes they have much in common, and her sworn enemy becomes her greatest friend. When yet another affair is discovered (Upton), all three women team up to plot mutual revenge on their cheating, lying, three-timing SOB. [ComingSoon]
Look, I dig Kate Upton’s jiggling breasts as much as the next sentient humanoid, but this movie would have to show hardcore Kate Upton-on-Jamie-Lannister sex with full-on dongs going in for me to consider sitting through 90 minutes of Cameron Diaz’s shrill overacting. Sheesh. The crazy thing about this clip is that there were probably at least four takes, and this was the best of them.
I wonder if this is really what John Cassavetes wanted for his son …
If I was writing a character who was a hot chick with epic breasts, I would name her “Melissa Stack.”
Haha, “if.”
show hardcore Kate Upton-on-Jamie-Lannister sex with full-on dongs going in
Hmm, The Mighty Wrecklahr Was thinking more like "Michael Fassbender nose-fucking Kate Upton and then snaking that monster down her sinuses and out of her mouth to jizz on her big wobbly jugs", but realizes that cyborg Klingons see the world a little differently.
*closes Uproxx, opens folder full of GIFs of pregnant women getting pushed down stairs*
I’m interested in exploring this folder of GIFs you allegedly have.
I very literally just shot coffee out of my nose and it stings like a motherfucker.
Is this trying to be a dude movie that chicks will like, or a chick movie that dudes will like?
Because hiring Cameron Diaz basically says “movie that nobody will like.”
The last movie I saw that had Cameron Diaz in it was The Mask. This doesn’t seem like that chick at all.
not sad
very true
Cameron Diaz was the original Katherine Heigl.
Oh everyone likes forty year old women bickering at each other. Can I pre-order tickets to this movie? *places gun in mouth*
My married friend is going to this because his wife recommended it. He’s happier now that he knows that Kate Upton’s in it.
Are gay men writing these?
Well, that was a war in my pants… Kate Upton’s breasts kept raising my boner, while Leslie Mann and Cameron Diaz’s consistently shrill screeches kept bringing it back down. Now I’m at some awkward middle ground where I’m not fully aroused, but I also can’t go outside in my basketball shorts.
Its like a see saw
Love the fact that in all the commercials, Upton doesn’t speak a Damn word. She must be listed in the credits as : Kate Upton – Walking Tits
From a purely technical aspect, that scene makes it obvious that Cameron Diaz actually does run on beaches while Kate “Humpty Dumpty” Upton has little experience in running anywhere.
Love CD’s athleticism. Too bad she’s such an old lady now.
Does Leslie Mann make a gross joke about taking a crap in this one?
I think it’s in her contract for every movie.