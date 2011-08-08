Kevin James Playing Himself in a Charlie Kaufman Film?

Just days after I reported that Kevin James would soon be taking the shortest path to critical relevance, starring an indie (ish) drama about a retarded kid, word comes that he could soon be doing something EVEN MORE HIPSTER PANDERY! ThePlaylist got a hold of a script for Charlie Kaufman’s next movie, Frank and Francis, and they say it has a part in it written specifically for Blart I mean James. Assuming he agrees, he would play himself, Kevin James, “as the star of film-within-the-film, ‘Obese City.'” That actually sounds really awesome, but that could just be the grande soy chai talking.
Not to get hyperbolic here, but if Kevin James agrees, I can say with 10,000% certainty that this would be the best thing he’s ever done. He should play a guy who discovers a service that can erase the painful memories of starring in movies about a fat guy who falls down a lot. But here’s the twist: after he erases the memories of his bad movies, people keep coming to him with fat-guy-falling-down scripts, and HE JUST KEEPS DOING THEM BECAUSE HE DOESN’T REMEMBER DOING THEM! (*BRAAAAAAAAAAAHMMM*) — I didn’t mean it was meta, that was just the sound of a Kevin James cheeseburger fart.
I never missed him until he got an Obese City address.
Kevin James’ “Snow Level” is made of powdered sugar
Also, when did the MPAA add Oscar categories for craft services?
Well Steve Carrell and Jack Black are in it so there is about a 90% chance of sucking huge smelly balls.
All I know is that Charlie Kaufman made an awesome movie with Nic Cage playing TWO parts and another that had both Jim Carrey and Elijah Wood in it. I feel like the weirder the cast, the better the Kaufman movie.
Grande Soy Chai(s) mumble at first. Then 3 hours later they scream at your colon.
“Obese City” is a little too clever for a Kevin James title. In real life, it’d probably be more like “Fattyville” or “Fartropolis.”
What you didn’t know Vince, is that Kevin James has already played a ‘version’ of himself: [www.youtube.com]
“HE JUST KEEPS DOING THEM BECAUSE HE DOESN’T REMEMBER DOING THEM! (*BRAAAAAAAAAAAHMMM*) — I didn’t mean it was meta, that was just the sound of a Kevin James cheeseburger fart.”
Step One – Mock Kevin James for being in lowbrow movies
Step Two – Seal the deal with a fart joke
I can hear the trailer’s voiceover now.
“Kevin James is Frank. Kevin James is Francis. *faaaarrrrrrrrrrrrrt*”
Charlie Kaufman is the M. Night Shyamalan of the grande soy chai set. Oh, another quirky tale of twist and turns that’s mainly about the smell of the writer’s own farts, how nice. Fuck him with a giant trough of validationburgers.
Yay irrational antipathy!
@Ace: too bad it’s Kevin James and not Kevin Smith, then you and Chareth could have an irrational hate-off.
@Vince
A fart within a fart still makes it a turd.
It will never match your poster. Crazy good.
INT. CHEESEBURGER TROUGH BUFFET – DAY
Kevin James: *FART* *FART*
Kevin James: *FAAART* *FAAART*, *FART* *FART* *FART*
Kevin James: *FAAAAARRT!!*…. *FART*?
Kevin James: *FAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRTTTT!!!!!!!*
This is kind of like in Hell’s Kitchen* when talented young chef’s are challenged to make delicious deserts using only rice, nutmeg, some obscure Polynesian root, and goat cheese. Will they succeed? Probably. But why not just make a cheesecake the right way and save us all the anxiety?
*I’ve never watched Hell’s Kitchen but I imagine they do these types of things. I’ve also never watched a Kevin James film but I also imagine he is the goat cheese of actors.