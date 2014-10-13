Kirk Cameron Now Claims An Anti-Christian Group Hacked His Movie’s Website In Order To Destroy Christmas

When Kirk Cameron’s production company released this new trailer for Saving Christmas a few weeks ago, I assumed it was more or less the same as the longer trailer that we’d already posted in August. Boy was I wrong. After the intro from Cameron, whose unctuous, transparently disingenuous line reads make him seem like some kind of Stepford Husband designed solely for smarm, he dives into a crazy story about some conspiracy by an “anti-Christian” group “out of Turkey, of all places” (this is obviously code for THEY WERE MUSLIMS! DIRTY GOAT F*CKING RAGHEADS WHO HATE CHRIST!) who allegedly…
“…hijacked our website and replaced our trailer with hate-filled propaganda, and promises to destroy everything… well, everything that Christmas is all about.”
Hmm. Why does this sound so familiar? Obviously, the most fundie wing of evangelical Christians banking on an intense persecution complex is nothing new (see: Heaven Is For Real). But lately it seems like this complex has taken an especially wackadoo turn. Last week there was a story going around of a Canadian woman who had supposedly been turned down for a job she applied for at a tour company, and received abusive emails from, all on account of her Christian beliefs.
“The way they treated me was pretty outrageous,” Bethany Paquette told Sun News Network on Wednesday.
The soft-spoken Paquette adds that she fears anti-Christian bigotry is becoming more acceptable in Canada.
“It would seem like it’s becoming quite common, and I know I’ve definitely faced a lot of it,” she said.
The only problem with her story, it seems, is that the tour guide company, “Amaruk Wilderness,” doesn’t actually seem to exist. No one knows quite who is behind the Amaruk hoax yet, and The Toronto Sun, who broke the initial story, wondered aloud if it was a case of Real Bigotry, Fake Company (a somewhat self-serving conclusion, to be sure). I’m not so sure. This persecution just seems to dovetail a little too perfectly with the extreme fundie worldview where everyone is trying to keep them from loving Jesus. An ambiguously Muslim group of anti-Christians is trying to kill Christmas? I’m not saying it’s fake, but it does seem like the all-too-perfect lead-in to the next part of Kirk Cameron’s pitch:
“Coincidence? Or does it actually PROVE THE TITLE of the movie? Will you and your family join me and my family this year in putting ‘Christ’ back in Christmas?”
I mean, I thought the Christ was already a firmly established component of Christmas, but if some dirty Muslims are trying to yank it out of there, I guess Kirk Cameron must really need my help! I’ll give you anything you need, starting with this Mini Cooper full of Subway sandwiches.
It seems that the radical fundies have found their new boogieman. Or they’ve gotten better at selling their old boogie man. The question remains, is it real? The way I see it, basically, either the radical fundies have gone full Catfish on us, or there really has sprung up a conspiracy of anti-Christian haxx0rs dedicated to trolling them with their own paranoid fantasies. Which, to be honest, doesn’t seem that far-fetched either. Either way, it is a supremely strange time to be alive.
Those same fucking muslims must be responsible for replacing all these recent christian films with piles of shit in movie form featuring terrible acting and scripts. The Identical was directed by ISIS!
Ridiculous. When ISIS makes a movie, it’s verite and compelling.
ISIS’s movies are head-turning.
It’s the Jews, who may be in cahoots with the Muslims. Do I have proof? No, do your own research!
See, it’s just this kind of bullshit that makes me want to persecute christians, but then I realize that’s what they want – they are fucking masochistic freaks.
All the proof you need is that same story they tell over and over about a guy getting the shit kicked out him all day, and getting whipped & spit on & crowns of thorns, etc, etc. Fucking sicko freaks.
How am I supposed to explain these people to my kids????
Ya, when American Christians cry persecution it just makes me laugh. They have no idea what persecution even is.
When I hear about a Christian being dragged behind a pickup truck in America I will seriously consider calling the people who did that specific act “Anti-Christian.”
Kirk Cameron, archetype of the As Seen On TV demographic.
Remember that Growing Pains episode where Mike, Boner, and Eddie went to a party and a young Kristy Swanson offered them cocaine? Boner and Eddie were down, because of course they were, if teenage Kristy Swanson tells you to do coke, you do coke… but Mikey left the party and everyone called him a “weenie”.
You are still a weenie Mike.
Cocaine is awesome.
Tell me more about a young Kristy Swanson doing cocaine…
Cocaine is a “Hell” of a drug, of course he said no way.
I wonder what young Kirk Cameron would have said if cocaine were a Heaven of a drug?
Totally remember that episode, mostly for Swanson. “Boner called. He didn’t go to the bathroom.”
Cocaine actually is a heaven of a drug. But you want to keep going back and back, and unless you’re Michael Landon, that’s hard to do in one night.
That episode was awesome!!!!!! as was that line Jek.
Anti-christian bigotry in Canada? Huh?!
I’ve had a pamphlet with a dead fetus on it passed to me by a creepy smiling lady on the C-Train. I’ve seen a lady with a bike that had a Canadian Flag with the words “JESUS IS LORD” next to it. While I was waiting for the next train an old oriental woman came up to trying to get me to join her church so my soul would be saved and go to heaven. Jehovah’s Witnesses and Mormons have come up to me while I’m waiting for my bus in the morning and trying to get to classes or work.
CAN’T A MAN TAKE PUBLIC TRANSIT WITHOUT HAVING TO KEEP ON POLITELY DISMISSING PEOPLE WHO ARE TRYING TO SHOVE THE NEW TESTAMENT DOWN MY THROAT!!!
Ahhh, we have a Calgary boy, do we?
Serves you right for taking public transportation, you commune-living socialist hippie.
Is Calgary the only city in Western Canada with a C-Train? Cause everyone is able to really easily guess what City I’m living in just from mentioning the C-Train.
Isn’t it odd how for all people say Muslims are trying to institute their law on everyone I never seen one trying to convert people. Has anyone ever been approached by a muslim who wanted to convert you?
Why do the Christian right and Hollywood Left have such persecution complexes? This is like the Bizarro version of Ben Affleck’s little outburst against Bill Maher last week.
Also, why does this make Filmdrunk but the Affleck silliness not make it?
That was a TV story and someone already covered it- I MEAN IT WAS A HUGE CONSPIRACY AGAINST CHRISTIANS THE ATHEIST BUGGED MY TELEVISION
The Afflecktion made the Frotcast, so.
Ok. I don’t know who’s jurisdiction is what when it comes to Affleck. He shows up everywhere. I figured if you had something to add, you would have written something.
I turned the frotcast off at the exact moment they said “If you don’t want spoilers, go and watch the movie then come back.”
While I don’t enjoy the fundamentalists who pick and choose which bible verses to believe, I do enjoy the Belinda and Subway jokes.
I watched the Affleck panel on Bill Maher’s show.
Affleck was completely correct. It wasn’t a ‘little outburst”. He was justifiably exasperated at how intellectually dishonest Bill Maher was being.
Bill Maher is a smarmy ,know-it-all ass, but Ben wasn’t correct.
Ben was closer to accurate than Bill.
Bill and his little Tea Party Muslim-0hating hand puppet were basically saying that 20% of the 1.2 Billion Muslims in the world are ISIS members and want to behead all of us unholy westerners. It was flat out ridiculous. Insultingly stupid in it’s inaccuracy.
That isn’t what they were saying. They were saying that Islam is more oppressive than the liberal left would like to admit. Maher said it like a shit head though. The other guy wasn’t tactful either.
Calling them generalized names instead of looking at the words that were being said is exactly the point Maher and other guy were attempting to make,
Well it’s totally wrong to link terrorism and Islam. I mean, look at those Tsarnaev kids. You don’t need to believe in Allah to think killing Bostonians is a good idea.
@the9 – No – Bill Maher and his hand puppet were citing specific percentages of “schools of thought” in the muslim world. Based on absolutely nothing. Just percentages they were making up off the top of their heads, and citing unnamed “polls” as evidence. They were directly ascribing specific beliefs, en masse, to giant swaths of the muslim world population. At one point they specifically said 20% of Islam holds the EXACT same beliefs as ISIS and the jihadis. For normally being a fairly liberal guy, I was surprised at how teabag derp spewing Bill Maher was being.
I don’t even need to be an overly emotional nitwit actor like Ben Affleck to know that this is flat out wrong, panderingly stupid, and nothing but paranoid delusion.
Yeah that was racist what they said about the mosloms. Anyway I’ll have to disagree with your contrarian viewpoint underball. It was refreshing to see a so-called liberal be honest about liberal hypocrisy.
The “hand puppet” is Sam Harris, a prolific author who has probably done more to inspire Maher’s views than the other way around. The polls they cited, e.g. Pew, exist, regardless of your faith that they don’t. And their points, for the zillionth time, is that repressive beliefs are totally supported by the Quran, many Islamic governments and a large number of Muslims, and that the people who suffer as a result are overwhelmingly Muslim. Pretending otherwise is a liberal fantasy at odds with the values–free speech, freedom of, or from, religion–they expound.
I love how liberals are fine with chastising and criticizing hypocrisies and abuses in Christianity, a religion practiced by over a billion people of different races and nationalities.
But as soon as you criticize honor killings and genital mutilation done in the name of Islam, you must be a Tea-Party bigot who wants to see all brown people locked in internment camps.
Atheists have become fucking cowards. Atheism is about fighting against the abuses perpetrated by men who claim to speak for God. Since when did it turn into, only criticize Christianity and no other religions? That’s the kind of intellectual laziness that you rightly mock the religious right for. Don’t let fear of offending someone get in the way of condemning evil.
There’s a vast difference between condemning evil (which exists in every religion, and in atheists, and both political parties condemn it equally) and making dumb, sweeping generalizations about giant swaths of people, based on polls and political talking points.
Liberals are definitely guilty of over-attacking the Christian right. However,
The same argument about “Why are the liberals only attacking the Christian Right?” can be made about “Why are the Christian Right only attacking Muslims for things they themselves ALSO condemn?”
The point being, in the US in general, Americans have WAY more to fear from gun toting right wing rednecks all fired up on NASCAR and gene pool stagnancy, who are paranoid that the world is coming to an end, and Obama is after them/their guns/their freedumbs, than they do from “Muslims” of any kind. I’m way more likely to be killed by a nutball right wing militiaman/teabagger than I am a mask wearing ISIS member.
@buttockus – repressive beliefs are also totally supported by Fundamentalist/Evangelical Christians right here in our own front yards.
Honor killings? well… abortion clinic bombings are still happening.
Race-Based Killings? YES. (some by our own police forces)
Mass Condemnation of Gays and Gay Bashing? YES.
Completely irrational fear that there is a WAR ON CHRISTMAS happening right now? yes.
Children with unfettered access to assault weapons, who hold apparently irrepressible anger over being in oppressively conservative families, who are all hopped up on a cocktail of anti-psychotics and anti-depressants? I STOPPED COUNTING THESE A LONG TIME AGO.
So yeah – “the right” in this country has a lot to answer for, and a lot more of it’s own collateral damage to clean up, WAY before it should be concerning itself with the fate of countries 6,000 miles away in the Middle East, or deciding which religions are “evil” and which ones are “Righteous”.
Fella, your last bunch of writing is just as rooted in inference and fantasy as you claim Maher’s points are.
I don’t see how school shootings have to do with Kirk Cameron’s narrow minded, yet obviously lucrative persecution-complex-based movie franchised.
Abortion clinic bombings are still happening, where?
I don’t criticize Islam in support of Christianity, and I don’t criticize it out of fear of ISIS. I criticize Islam for the way theocracies treat Muslims and others in the vicinity. Great for you if you limit your opinions to things that only affect you personally, but I don’t think it’s a contradiction to oppose apostasy laws or female genital mutilation despite the fact that I am safe from both.
And equating the power of religion here to a theocracy is ludicrous. I have no real fear of legal or physical reprisal for ridiculing Christianity in the US, but you are genuinely at risk if you speak ill of Islam in a Muslim country. One time Maher asked a Muslim apologist guest if he would be afraid to stage a Book of Mormon-esque parody about Islam, and the guy said he wasn’t sure. Let me opine: putting on such a show would have negative consequences. I’m not a huge fan of Mormons, but they can sure as shit take a joke.
There have been abortion clinic bombings, arson, and shootings as recently as 2013. The most recent fatality was a shooting if a clinic doctor in 2009, while he served as an usher in a Christian Church. Most of these take place in the south. Shit, Florida alone might as well be the Chritian stupidity version of Saudi Arabia.
Again, the point isn’t that Christianity or non-Muslim nations are all beer and skittles, it’s that when Christians do something intolerant, the Ben Afflecks of the world call them out on it. They don’t claim that all Christians are responsible, but it is permissible to note if their motives are taken from the Bible. At the same time, things done by Muslims in accordance with the Quran are somehow beyond reproach, and making connections is racist.
Incidentally, Reza Aslan linked to the same poll Maher and Harris cited:
[www.pewforum.org]
Won’t claim to have read the whole thing, but I looked at the data at the back–e.g., page 219–and it’s fairly depressing.
and again, my point, simply, is that If you’re going to complain about liberals being critical of Christianity – you have to look at what spurs it. Liberals are critical of Christianity because conservative Christians are so hyper-critical of Islam – from half a world away. The difference being, NONE of the things Conservatives are bellyaching about in Islam are occurring in the west. Anywhere. At all. (and lots of them are being grossly exaggerated as part of political scare tactics) Yet ALL of the things liberals are critical of with right wing conservatives/christians are things that are taking place right here in the good old US of A, every single day.
Point being: clean up your own back yard first, before you start worry about someone else’s 6,000 miles away. We have plenty of problems here we need to sort out, before we start any new Crusades elsewhere.
and yes- those polls are depressing.
You which ones are more depressing?
The ones that show the percentage of Conservative Christians right here in our own country who emphatically believe that:
Obama is a Muslin(sic) terrist(sic).
Libruls(sic) are all on welfare and cheating the system because they are minorities.
All Muslims want to destroy our freedoms.
Racial and Ethnic profiling is a good idea and “works”
the 2nd amendment is more important to defend than a reasonably decent public education system.
that anyone can get a job anywhere, regardless of their race or ethnicity, if only they pull themselves up by their bootstraps and start acting like white people.
Just to chime in (because this is always constructive), I think that Affleck and Maher were both being idiots, but here is the problem I have with Maher:
Most people intentionally avoid nuance in their worldviews, and readily latch onto any viewpoint that simplifies a complex subject. Maher’s comments, whether or not they are backed up by polls, are irresponsible because they are inflammatory. What is his goal with this conversation? To outlaw Islam? Maher is getting a lot of attention and making money with this latest crusade of his. But it doesn’t help anybody anywhere. And, on top of that, he’s a smarmy douchebag. I agree that the Quran has a lot of violent, intolerant passages and those people who choose to interpret it literally and enforce it as law are oppressive and bad. But the same is true of the Old Testament. The difference is that we have been able to establish a society that hopefully safeguards against that kind of oppression. It’s kind of one of our founding principles, because Western Christianity used to really suck. What I think needs to happen is, instead of painting Islam with a broad, intolerant brush, we need to support and encourage the quieter majority within the religion, who don’t ascribe to the more violent tenets of Islam. To that end, I think we should think about what we say about entire groups of people, because generalizations are bad, even if they are kind of true sometimes.
Fake sky man dammit! Now, I gotta jump in. @buttockus is absolutely right, and as usual, Underbra is using his bias against a person to make incorrect assumptions about their argument.
Worse yet, Harry foreskin comes out of left field to make the point he’s arguing against, he makes the same point that Maher did – libruls should also be against the muslim values that disenfrachise people/speech/expression/freedom. That was Maher’s point as I understand it – he hates all religion equally – as any bright person does – because they are generally similar evils – an attempt to control behavior based upon sky men rules that are infallible.
Finally @ underbra – stop trying to be like your dumbass heros and make atheism a religion – evil does not exist in atheism, because there is no belief structure. Atheism is just the lack of theism. Sure people can be evil and claim membership in some group, but atheism isn’t a group, and anyone who claims otherwise just doesn’t know what they’re talking about. Worst of all, go back and read your comments – your are bloody mad. You ended up on the opposite side of your initial point, without even realizing it.
“That was Maher’s point as I understand it – he hates all religion equally – as any bright person does – because they are generally similar evils – an attempt to control behavior based upon sky men rules that are infallible.”
This kind of hits at the crux of what I’m getting at. Two things:
1) Religion is not going anywhere anytime soon. It’s here for the long haul, whether you like it or not. You can kick and scream all you want, but you are yelling at the vast majority of humans on the planet.
2) Your hatred of religion basically amounts to intolerance.
To be clear, I am not religious. I do not believe in deities or angels or fate or karma or any of that mumbo-jumbo. But I know many very smart people who do. I understand that religion is often used as a tool of oppression and persecution. And that sucks. But the blame can’t be laid on the religion itself or the majority of those who adhere to it. It’s the assholes who use their faith as a pretext for hatred, bigotry, conquest, whatever who need to be called out. Calling everybody stupid and painting all religious beliefs with one big, broad, ignorant brush is hypocritical and counterproductive. Atheism is all fine and good, but loud, obnoxious atheists who call people names and trivialize the beliefs that billions of people (like it or not) hold dear are not doing themselves or anyone else any favors.
@Leitmotif:
1) It’s intellectually dishonest to characterize opposition to intolerance as intolerance. Until AB advocates incarceration or worse for religious people based on their beliefs alone, it’s a false equivalence.
2) Hating all religions *equally* is inaccurate here, insofar as Maher et al are being criticized of singling out Islam for particular scorn. It may be fair to say that he finds them all equally ridiculous–the talking serpent in Genesis is no more or less plausible than the flying horse in the Quran or the Book of Mormon’s American Jesus–but to believe that the ideology of, say, the Amish is as deplorable as that of an Islamic theocracy is as ridiculous as a flying talking Amish horse serpent.
The goal of *eradicating* religion is no more realistic than, say, eradicating impoliteness or creamy peanut butter, but promoting the freedom to say hey, I’m going to criticize any beliefs I find nonsensical, irrespective of whether a deity is implicated, can have a positive effect. As far as tangible results, I’d settle for having the major religious institutions in the US–the Catholic Church and the NFL–lose their tax-exempt status.
@buttockus
1) I agree, it would be “intellectually dishonest” to characterize opposition to intolerance as intolerance. I’m glad I didn’t do that. Oppose intolerance all you want, I’m 100% with you. My criticism is directed at people who oppose religion in general, as a matter of principle. That qualifies as intolerance, which we both oppose, right?
2) Perhaps “hating all religions equally” is an unfair way to characterize Maher’s opinion. I dunno, I was quoting AB. My response was more directed at that sentiment, regardless of where it came from. It is frequently a part of these discussions and, like I said, strikes me as hypocritical.
I support any person’s RIGHT to criticize. By all means, nobody should be silenced. But just because you have a right to do something, doesn’t mean you’re not an asshole when you do it.
You’re saying that criticizing irrational ideologies is fine, unless there’s an omnipotent deity involved, in which case you’re an intolerant asshole for disliking them. I’m not down with that view. I may even be intolerant of that view.
Of course, then one gets to parsing what is and isn’t a “religion,” which, fine, if you’ve got one that doesn’t rely on non-evidenced-based certainty about the supernatural, it may be cool.
And I don’t put the “hate all religions equally” idea on you–disagree with AB on that.
No, I’m not sure how you arrived at that. It may be because I’m not super good at articulating stuff. But to sum up, I think that you can criticize whoever you want, even religious people. But there is a difference between constructive criticism and just slingin’ hate. If you are a person with an audience, like Maher, then you should analyze whether your comments serve a constructive purpose or if they are simply incendiary. If the latter, what the fuck are you doing and why? If the honest answer is, “makin’ that money,” then you should be ashamed of yourself.
I have a difficult time understanding what Maher’s point is in this debate. His characterization of Islam seems cartoonish and reductive to me, whether or not he can cite evidence to support it. All he is doing is whipping up controversy and widening a cultural divide that we should be trying to close.
Criticizing a religion for it’s possibly wacky, mostly fiction-based dogmatic views is one thing.
This is not what Bill Maher and his requisite Mortimer Sneard were doing. They were ascribing wholesale acceptance and support of violent actions and beliefs in the name of Islam to large swaths of people, based on polls and political talking points. I can’t think of a less nuanced, more ridiculous way to approach a subject.
at best it was idiotic and shortsighted. at worst it was dangerous and inflammatory.
The more important underlying point here is hypocrisy. Bpoth by Maher for being as boorish and ill informed as the same right wing politicians he normally claims to hate, and for Conservative Christians to act like their take on gay marriage is somehow better than that of an islamic person.
and while we’re at it – as much as I’m unreligious, I am enjoying from afar Pope Francis just causing a mosh pit in the Vatican with his views on gays and divorce.
Leatmoaf looks over, sees Underball on the same side of the fence. Shuffles nervously, carefully examines position on issue.
Eh. I don’t have much fight left in me at this point. Mostly I’m sleepy. But I think $ only partially explains Maher’s actions. Unless I’m missing an angle, he’s not making *more* money by engaging in L’affaire Affleck/Aslan, and I doubt that his ratings have increased appreciably. I heard a newspaper editor (back when there were newspapers) say that as much as they got accused of running whatever story “just to sell papers,” the only times their circulation spiked were on Mondays during football season if the local team had played on Sunday.
The most interesting views on this topic, for me, are coming from secularized Muslims saying no, really, there are issues that need to be addressed–and they haven’t all abandoned the faith. Reza Aslan is entitled to his opinions, but only because he doesn’t live in a theocracy, and he isn’t entitled to his own reality.
This Pope is cool–for a Pope. He still either tacitly or explicitly supports a lot of dopey doctrines. And a hip pontiff is like a bear riding a bike: yeah, it’s surprising, but let’s not pretend he’s winning Le Tour any time soon. Still, his words on a lot of subjects are encouraging re: the possibility of progress.
Well I think we can all agree that it sounds better than Muḥammadmas.
Not to shit in the punchbowl but Turkey, of all places because it’s so tasty at Christmas dinner!
Assume that Kirky can locate GOAT F*CKING RAGHEADS on a map at your own peril.
If you’re not serving ham at Christmas dinner you might as well piss on a crucifix, Taliban McGee.
Well she’s lucky to have a gosh darn job after that stunt she pulled at the company potluck. If any of us had wanted to “try falafel” we would have just marched ourselves down to Hell’s cafeteria and ordered up a batch from Satan himself
I think you mean “bogeyman.” Your boogieman is KC and the Sunshine Band.
Vince is mad because he dances like an epileptic watching Japanese cartoons.
It was the cabal known as People Against Goodness And Niceness.
Damn that Christopher Plummer!
Damn this is a good thread.
Where was Lieb during all this? All that sweet Jewish yogurt money could buy an awful lot of anti-Christmas hackers . . .
The driving feeling behind conspiracy Christians is self-importance, which is essentially vanity, which, according to Al Pacino, is the devil’s favorite sin.
The entire point of the Abrahamic religions is vanity.
My favorite part of Christmas is the Christmas Bunny, or whatever.
i like when you decorate the christmas hamster and put the old boots in a firepit and krampus brings you socks
I don’t know who you are and why “krampus brings you socks” is so funny, and yet.
Krampus sounds like grandpa?
I’ve re-read BingoDan’s statement 12 times and it’s gotten exponentially funnier each time.
Kirk has got to either grow a full Biblical beard or shave off that stubble completely, I’m getting a Yasser Arafat vibe from his facial hair, and that doesn’t boost his Christian cred with me.
He has the vacant, piercing googly eyes known only to extreme religious radicals and Tobey Maguire.
This was absolutely a false flag. Cameron and Cheney working together, no doubt. Mostly Cheney though. Not sure Kirk can find his way around a computer since going full Hansel on his PC in that anti-porn movie years back.
Marine Todd is currently in jail in Mexico for illegally crossing the border with a rifle during a whitetail hunt. That is the fate of all committed Marines in this decade.
There is no fuel like righteous indignation. Even if it is skin deep.
If Cameron wants to defend Christmas, he should be attacking Corporations who commercialize Christmas. But then he’d be out of work.
LALALALALALALALALALA I CAN’T HEAR YOU OVER THE SOUND OF MONEY FILLING THE COFFERS AS IDIOTS LINE UP TO SEE THIS
Cameron lost all credibility with me when he fired his ex-Playmate girlfriend on GP. Give me a break…
“By sharing the trailing for Saving Christmas you’re guiding your loved ones to a message that Jesus came and died for our sins” – shouldn’t he be making a moving called Saving Easter then? Or perhaps, Saving Good Friday? I thought Christmas was about Jesus being born.
Really? You want to bring logic into a religion discussion? You must suck goat cocks for Satan.
Oh man, Vince. You realize that the sequel to this movie is going to be Cam vs the Turkish people that are attempting to stop the release of this movie.
Flashback LOLing at Vince’s initial characterization of Cameron as having a piece of his brain replaced with a smarm chip
Well put. Pretty sure I’m going to be saying this to a lot of people from now on.
Omit “religious” and you’re still correct.