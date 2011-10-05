Lars Von Trier may face charges in France over his awesome Hitler joke

According to a statement from Lars Von Trier, Von Trier was questioned by police in Denmark “in connection with charges made by the prosecution of Grasse in France from August 2011 regarding a possible violation of prohibition in French law against justification of war crimes.”
Presumably, the supposed charges stem from comments Von Trier made that got him banned from the Cannes Film Festival. The lesson here being that if you make a bad joke that could loosely be construed as pro-Hitler, the country that actually let Hitler run things for five years is going to be pissed about it.
“Today at 2 p.m. I was questioned by the Police of North Zealand in connection with charges made by the prosecution of Grasse in France from August 2011 regarding a possible violation of prohibition in French law against justification of war crimes,” he wrote in a statement.
“Due to these serious accusations I have realized that I do not possess the skills to express myself unequivocally and I have therefore decided from this day forth to refrain from all public statements and interviews,” the Melancholia filmmaker continued. |THR|
Von Trier went on to say, “I haff realized za error uff mein vays. For eenstance, ven I see pregnant Jewish women on za schtreet, I vill no longa say to zem, ‘Achtung, Fraulein, I zee you haff a Jew een za oven!’ …Hallo? Hallo? Ist zeess sing on? Oh how can I get out of zeess sentence… Kirsten, I don’t seenk zeess mic ist vorking.”
On a serious note, here’s video and a partial transcript of what Von Trier said that got him banned from the festival:
“For a long time I thought I was a Jew and I was happy to be a Jew,” he began, “then I met (Danish and Jewish director) Susanne Bier and I wasn’t so happy. But then I found out I was actually a Nazi. My family were German. And that also gave me some pleasure. What can I say? I understand Hitler…I sympathize with him a bit.”
Von Trier qualified that “I don’t mean I’m in favor of World War II and I’m not against Jews, not even Susanne Bier” before digging himself deeper. “In fact I’m very much in favor of them. All Jews. Well, Israel is a pain in the ass but…”
That’s what he said. He said he sympathized with Hitler, and tried to clarify (badly).
Is it really so impossible to imagine someone sympathizing with a murderer or a dictator or a tyrant without him necessarily sympathizing with the murderous or tyrranical parts? Hey, maybe Saddam Hussein liked dogs. But go ahead, let’s all pretend Hitler came from some alien species to make ourselves feel better. To just hear what Von Trier said and shout “HITLER SYMPATHIZER! GET HIM!” is exactly the same kind of intellectual f*cking laziness that gave rise to the Nazis in the first place. They already banned him from a film festival, which is understandable, as film festival organizers would make perfect Nazis. But now you want to throw him in jail? Over a joke he made? To prove how against fascism you are? Does anyone else not see the utter hypocrisy of that? That’s great, maybe we should burn all his scripts and then go over to his studio and break all the windows. Jesus, I feel like I’m huffing gas over here.
…Okay, poor choice of words. I guess what I’m saying is, do your worst, France. I can make these Holocaust jokes all day.
Hitler got himself in a similar sticky situation back in his day…
“Conzentrazhun comps? Nein! I haf zeembly zent ze Jewdahs on a trip to zee Congo wit ze golt coins. Off courze zee Jew-swine woult wont gold coins, those feelthy-…oh…oh dear… Eva? How do I get out of zees zentunce?”
Vince, can you type that louder, I couldn’t hear it over the sounds of that axe grinding.
Maybe in your next application to Sundance you can add a note about how you’d ride in a boxcar all the way to Aspen just to get inside.
Inform Mr. Von Trier that he has little to fear from the French. After all, Their Gallic laziness combines with their Latinate voluptuousness with the result that they would rather eat and make love with their faces than fight.
I would’ve said that anyway, but now I have even more reason. THEY HATE ME FOR MY JEW HAIR!
I can’t help but wonder what that husky would think of Kirsten Dunst… It’d be like Buck meeting White Fang.
AWWwwwwyyyeeAAAHH, all you bitches just got motherfucken Jack London’ed, WOOT!!
Little known fact, Von Trier actually has 9 fingers on his left hand so he can complete the phrase “Fuck Me Running”. Shia LaBeouf is so jealous!
Ass-raping 12 year old girls is understandable, but joking about Hitler is simply beyond the pale. I hope he doesn’t manage to flee to some country that doesn’t respect French extradition rights for film directors.
Due to these serious accusations I have realized that I do not possess the skills to express myself
You’d think he would have figured that out around Dancer in the Dark. Good luck, French authorities.
Hitler was a natural consequence of French pussydom. If I don’t eat, I will starve. If I don’t breathe, I will suffocate. If the French keep writing poetry and filling their parks full of mimes, the Germans are going to kill a LOT of fucking people.
Cf.
Hitler: Führer of zee Comédie
” I just flew een vum Berlin, boy vi arms are tired! Ello is zees thing on? *clears throat*…So…..vy are zee Jew noses so beeg? Because all zee air eez free!
Anyone?….anyone?!
….Ving in Zeee… gas. .. Nein nein nein. zee laughing gas “.
Dingus, I’d nominate you for COTW, but I’m too lazy.
Vince, Fly to the trial and shout Erection, Your Onion.