Lars Von Trier's crazy sex movie will have two parts, and a hardcore & softcore version

I love Lars Von Trier because he makes batsh*t movies and can’t help but tell everyone about Nazis, no matter how much that prissy little princess Kirsten Dunst squirms. His next project is called Nymphomaniac, and it sounds basically like a version of Shame with a female protagonist (Charlotte Gainsbourg). Knowing Lars Von Trier, hopefully she’ll have sex with a retarded child and a couple of talking animals in addition to lots of dudes. Anyway, the latest news on the project is that Nymphomaniac is actually going to be a two-parter, in addition to having both hardcore and softcore versions. So I guess technically a four parter. The point is, boobs.

In case you forgot, the film will chronicle the sexual/erotic life of a woman until the age of 50. [Producer Peter] Jensen confirms previous reports that both softcore and hardcore versions of the movie will be made (“We will probably blur the central points of the human body for the release worldwide but we will probably make one unblurred that will be for screening maybe in Cannes.”), and adds that the first part will deal with childhood and adolescence, while part two will focus on adulthood. But wait, what was that about Cannes? Even though Lars Von Trier was declared persona non grata at the festival last year and banned from the Croisette following his unfortunate comments, the plan is to shoot “The Nymphomaniac” in Germany this summer and then try and bring it to the south of France next year. “…we have some pretty big names in the movie which proves that in spite of his [von Trier’s] strange quotes from Cannes last year, his value for actors to work with him has never been better,” Jensen says. [ThePlaylist]

Yes, hopefully the people who rolled over for the actual Nazis and let them rule their country for a few years can find it in their hearts to forgive the deliberately-provocative filmmaker who suggested that it might be possible to humanize a Nazi. Sorry, I meant to make a joke, not whine. How about this: I heard Kristen Dunst was considered for the lead role, but she decided her boobs were too big! Wocka wocka wocka!

