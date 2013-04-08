TRAILER: The Liberace movie looks like a two-hour Schmitt’s Gay commercial (YAY!)

It may seem like we’ve seen a lot of trailers for Steven Soderbergh’s Liberace movie lately, but one of those was actually The Great Gatsby trailer. In any case, today brings the longest trailer yet for Behind the Candelabra, which premieres May 26th, starring Michael Douglas as Liberace and Matt Damon as his lovaah Scott Thorsen (please, no lisp jokes). Soderbergh has been on a roll after Magic Mike and Side Effects, so I’d love to see him prove all the studios who thought it was “too gay” – this in a world where Glee enjoys wild popularity and the Disney Channel styles all of its stars like fastidious homosexuals – wrong.
But I dunno, man. First Jeremy Irons says I have to gay marry my dad, and now the guy from Basic Instinct has to play the gayest man in the world? Thanks a lot, Obama.
This feels like a two-hour commercial for Schmitt’s Gay. Which is all I’ve ever wanted. (*puts on roller skates, takes off down sidewalks of San Francisco holding ribbon twirlers in both hands*)
MILLION DOLLAR IDEA: Combine Michael Douglas’s Liberace and Al Pacino’s Phil Spector into one movie, where they play flamboyant buddy cops out to prove to those young whippersnappers that they’ve still got it, like a gay-straight odd couple. Think of the Viagra mix-ups! Please, someone make this immediately.
For the longest time, everyone lauded Matt Damon for being the “Better Actor” of the two, and clowned on Ben Affleck for doing stuff like Gigli and Daredevil.
Sorry Matt, but this is your Daredevil. And “We Bought a Zoo” was your Gigli. The Bourne flame has burnt out. Ben’s winning Oscars again, and you’re doing soft gay porn for direct-to-cable movies.
I don’t think we watched the same trailer, this looks like the talented mr ripley got remade by Elton John and Baz Luhrman
I though Promised Land was his worst in a while…
Somewhere in the San Fernando Valley, Joel Schumacher is weeping quietly while masturbating to this.
It looks like a good movie, just not sell-able for a large-scale audience because it’s “too gay”. There’s no way a movie with Michael Douglas can be bad, especially with Steven Soderbergh directing.
this fucking nonsense is better suited in the comments section of a deadline article. everyone must booo this man.
What movie did Afflec win an oscar for his acting in? Oh, wait. Your point was stupid. My bad.
For those of you who aren’t too quick…
I looked too quickly at the pictures, and I almost forgot who I was looking at and made a Wahlburgers joke.
Prior to posting a comment correcting you on it being “Schlitt’s, not Schmitt’s” I googled. I always thought it was Schlitt’s. I don’t know what to believe anymore……..
Their relationship became strained when Scott Thorsen’s knee liga- …What’s that, no lisp jokes? Oh, alright then.
My wife is over the moon for this. Hopefully it’s as fun as the Rob Lowe killer cop movie or Hasselhoff’s Christmas Consultant.
Dude only wanted $5 mil to make this too. They’d make that shit back in sequin sales alone.
It was a tossup between that car and the 6 wheeled Mercedes when Hitler headed out for brunch.
I always thought of Liberace as a bit of a Streisand, but he’s rockin the shit in this one.
Say hello to the next most pirated movie in Kenya.
“Dey Bedazzle da poo poo!”
*Uganda, not Kenya…I know. Good for you*
That looks incredible.
I just tried watching the classic SNL commercial and had to stop. F-You, NBC, for replacing “Beautiful Girls” by Van Halen with “Random Guitar Shit” because you didn’t want to pay licensing fees. That act right there is gayer than the Schmitt’s Gay commercial and Behind the Candelabra combined.
“Gayer than eight guys blowing nine guys.” Patton Oswalt
I like my beer cold, my TV loud and my homosexuals FLAMING.
They should just call it They Mayer of Mo Town.
I’m surprisingly excited for this. And you can interpret that however you want.
They look like such nice boys.
When did Dan Aykroyd become a giant Dan Hedaya?
1997. Where’ve you been?
“Behind the Candelabra is Auto Focus by way of Say Anything… and Brokeback Mountain, with a dash of Amadeus – Preemptive review