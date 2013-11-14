Here’s the new trailer for Russia’s war action blockbuster ‘Stalingrad’

Directed by Fedor Bondarchuk, yes THAT Fedor Bondarchuk, Stalingrad is being billed as the biggest film in Russia’s history, as it is a 3D IMAX action experience that will make the sheer awesomeness of a Scorpions concert look like a boring old Trepanga show. The film is already out in Russian theaters, so if you live over there and have the government’s permission to leave your home, you should probably go see it immediately. Unfortunately, us losers in the USA don’t have that luxurious freedom, because Stalingrad doesn’t have a release date set for America yet.
We do have a trailer, however, and this movie looks pretty amazing.
Stalingrad, according to my Florida public school education, is the Russian city that was home to the biggest battle in the history of war, and it was named after Joe Stalin, who was a terrible guy except when he was fighting the Nazis, because then he was our friend and he wore blue jeans and listened to Billy Joel. And the battle was won when Colonel Chappy Sinclair and a team of American and Russian fighter pilots got past their differences and worked together to take down a common enemy. RIP Doug Masters.
This looks so awesome I want to eat boiled shoe leather.
Needs more Joseph Fiennes getting shot in the face.
Doesn’t every movie?
Fuck and yes and holy, not to mention shit.
I’m guessing this will be less full-on suicidally depressing than the German film of the same title.
Considering how the Germans could have pulled out of Stalingrad rather than lose an entire fucking army, I don’t see how the German version can’t be depressing.
Sometimes pulling out is impossible, despite knowing that it’s your best option. Kind of like with your mom.
The German film was awesome. This seems like another a big budget vanilla blockbuster.
Russians watching this must want to invade Germany. I don’t think people in the U.S. get how apocalyptically bad the Eastern Front in WW2 was.
Oh, come on, officially only about fourteen and a half million soldiers (both sides combined, which I guess is kind of cheating) and fourteen million civilians died on the Eastern Front. That’s just over one Texas, or 3.4 New York Cities.
I’m sure if that happened in America you guys would have got over it in, like, twenty, thirty years tops.
Every town in that Russia has a Great Patriotic War memorial and every newly married couple still heads straight to the nearest memorial after wedding ceremonies. I would say Russians are not going to forget that shit anytime in the near future.
It would have gone better if Stalin hadn’t murdered almost all of the experienced army officers in the Russian Military before the war.
I remember reading in one of my dad’s WWII books about how a Russian general said that Stalin did not understand the concept that during war you want to kill more enemy soldiers than you lose in a battle. Basically, for ever German soldier killed something like four or five Russians died.
There’s a great book called Stalingrad. Stalin ran that war like he was tanking to get better draft picks.
Stalin made U.S. Grant look efficient. It was a numbers game and Stalin had way more Russian soldiers than Germans had bullets.
In Soviet Russia, mortars fire you!
Thats a lot of color saturation for a WWII film. Its…odd. Not that its a bad thing. Just different.
If it’s desaturation you’re after, check out Sands of Iwo Jima. Nothing but Japanese people committing suicide in slate grey for two and a half hours!
Now THAT sounds like a good romp!
That’s one hell of a movie poster.
Thats good posterin’ right there.
I assume Vince meant Letters from Iwo Jima, because that one is actually about Japanese soldiers, not John Wayne zingers.
the battle was won when Colonel Chappy Sinclair and a team of American and Russian fighter pilots got past their differences and worked together to take down a common enemy.
Geez Vince, how about a little SPOILER ALERT for chrissakes.
Actually, it was Pappy Boyington and the Black Sheep Squadron. Vince is confused.
Stalingrad was too big of a battle for one film. They need to make one about Pavlov’s house and cast a vaguely Russian-looking brit or american as Pavlov (since we all know russian’s cannot act). Daniel Craig, Leiv Schreiber, and some other guys that were in Defiance would be good. Or Statham. I think I’ll start a kickstarter.
You’re right we need names to play these roles instead of people from the country it is set in. Downfall would have been much better if Hitler was played by Anthony Hopkins.
Subtitles are for art-house buttwads.
@DF–ask and receive:
@Larry
HOLY SHIT
Greatest Generation my ass. Let’s see how they would have reacted if their WiFi went off for 5 hours because of “system maintenance”.
I picture Michael Bay flipping through trailers like Nicholson in the museum scene in Batman saying “Crap, crap crap, …Now this, i like”.
At the 1:27 mark you can see an effective use of a chair as a weapon, typically not seen outside WWE
Or an episode of Geraldo
Sorry Germany, but no matter how much time passes Nazis will remain the ultimate movie villains forever. Also, how many times has Thomas Kretschmann played a Nazi officer in his career? I am thinking infinity times.
PLUS he was a model for Hugo Boss. I mean this guy’s got to be on some kind of watch list, escapee from East Germany or no.
Nazi Flamethrower Guy is the Boss of this movie’s third level.
Wait. This can’t be a WWII movie. I didn’t see a single American in the trailer.
I always tend to despise most WWII movies. They always try to paint the war as a very black and white affair, with Axis bad and Allies good.
Case in point. This shows the Russians as being noble bad-asses defending their country, but if you were one of the many Germans civilians who got caught in the looting and raping from Russian soldiers getting their revenge for the atrocities the German Soldiers committed, you probably wouldn’t see them as quite so noble.
The enemy commits atrocities against you and you retaliate with even more slaughter and rape and it keeps going until one side surrenders or is wiped out.
Winner gets to murder the losers by firing squad for war crimes. Seems a little biased IMO. Although, if any regimes in the history of mankind fit the definition of war crimes it was the nazis and the japanese empire. What a bunch of genocidal-rapist dicks.
The soviets come close though-just ask any pole about the Katyn massace
And the US and UK weren’t blameless either…..they loved bombing innocent civilians (including children, who clearly bore no responsibility for nazism). And they did little to stop the holocaust, despite knowing about it by 1943
Red Tails tried to paint the war as a very black affair.
Clearly not blameless, as really no army is in any war. But, if I was doing my march madness seeding I’d say the nazi death camps and japan’s rape of nanking would be regional 1 seeds on my bracket of “evil world championships” if you catch my drift. firebombing dresden/hamburg and nuking japan would be lucky to make top 10. imo.
Speaking as the grandson of someone who spent 3 years in the mountains of China fighting the Imperial Army from behind their lines and was slated to be in the first wave of the invasion force of the Home Islands (they were recalled to a U.S. airbase in Western China in 1945 and told to re-write their wills because their unit could expect 150% casualties in the first 2 weeks. Yes my grandfather was a fucking badass, also designed parts on the moon lander. I eat cheerios at midnight and sometimes never get out of my pjs cause that would take effort) I really have to say I have no problem that we nuked them. Seriously fuck the Japanese in WWII. The things they did to Chinese civilians? Jesus on a motorcycle. The one time my grandfather got drunk at Christmas and decided to tell a war story it involved him coming across a village in which they raped the women and then IMPALED them on bamboo stakes. It ended with my grandfather strangling a captured Imperial Marine officer to death and then decapitating him with his own sword. This is not hyperbole or exaggeration. I had nightmares for weeks after that Christmas. I also never talked to back to my grandfather again.
Yeah, the Japanese Empire was a force of terror and destruction that would be called Saturday morning cartoon evil if put in a work of fiction. They were complete fanatics, and even after dropping two nukes and getting their divine emperor to admit defeat some forces still tried to fight the allied forces. A land invasion instead of nukes would have resulted in catastrophic civilian and military casualties.
The fact that the Japanese downplay the atrocities in their school system is pretty horrible. I have no idea what they say in the German education system when it comes to the Nazis, but I hope they aren’t doing the same thing.
@JJV What the fuck could they have done to stop the Holocaust in 1943? It wasn’t until mid ’44 that they were prepared to invade NW Europe. “Please, Mr. Hitler, don’t hurt the Jewish people, or we will be very, very mad.”
Simple: they could have bombed the railways leading to Auschwitz
@ Optimus Poon How about the nightmare fuel that is the Japanese Unit 731 [en.wikipedia.org] ? And these banal motherfuckers were given amnesty by Douglas MacArthur after the war because the results of their research was considered essential to the USA’s own intelligence. The Chinese Secret Service should have gone all Mossad on these monsters and hunted them down but I guess they couldn’t be fucked.
Amazingly this film was made for $30mil… And already made more than that back in Russia and China.
Why do our ridiculous 3D Imax extravaganza movies cost $200mil a piece again? Oh, yeah, blotted salaries for actors and a broken CGI-FX system!
Bagsy next go on the flamethrower.
Holy shit, this looks amazing.
All I could think of when the trailer started was “Torkelson’s Armada featuring Fedor Bondarchuk.”