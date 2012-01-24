Latest pissed-off interest group: Lepers

The number of things you can joke about in a film is getting smaller and smaller. Pretty soon not even Three’s Company-style misunderstandings will be tolerated, AND THEN WHAT WILL WE DO, WHAT?? The latest group angry about a joke? The lepers. They’re mad at Aardman Animation for prominently featuring a leper joke in their trailer for The Pirates! Band Of Misfits. Wait, is “leper” offensive? Sorry, I meant lepro.
Aardman is modifying a scene following objections from leprosy groups including Lepra Health In Action and the International Federation of Anti-Leprosy Associations (ILEP).
In a scene in the trailer that was released in December, Hugh Grant’s Pirate Captain lands on a ship demanding gold, but is told by a crew member, “Afraid we don’t have any gold old man, this is a leper boat. See,” and with that, his arm falls off. [Deadline]
Lepra’s president Sir Christian Bonington said: “It might make you laugh but leprosy stigma not only hurts, it is still forcing people to live a life on the fringes of society.
“Not only is the dropping off of body parts a total misnomer we have to ask ourselves, as we watch it uncomfortably, is it acceptable for us to be laughing at the millions of people who are disabled by leprosy?”
Dude, just say it’s a misnomer. Don’t give us that old Polyanna YOU’RE NOT ALLOWED TO LAUGH AT SAD THINGS bullsh*t. We’re not? Then what’s the point of humor? …On a side note, ha, “Bonington.”
Leprosy is caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium leprae, a very slow-growing bacteria similar to that which causes tuberculosis.
It is a painful condition which, although curable, can leave sufferers deformed and crippled if left untreated.
Actor and writer Stephen Fry has tweeted his support of the charity calling it a “cheap joke”. [BBC]
Contrary to folklore, leprosy does not cause body parts to fall off, although they can become numb or diseased as a result of secondary infections; these occur as a result of the body’s defences being compromised by the primary disease. Secondary infections, in turn, can result in tissue loss causing fingers and toes to become shortened and deformed, as cartilage is absorbed into the body. [Wikipedia]
An Aardman spokeman gave Deadline the following statement this morning: “After reviewing the matter, we decided to change the scene out of respect and sensitivity for those who suffer from leprosy. The last thing anyone intended was to offend anyone and it is clear to us that the right way to proceed is to honor the efforts made by organizations like ILEP to educate the public about this disease.” [Deadline]
Still unclear whether they’re taking it out of the film, or just the trailer, like Brett Ratner did with the “seizure boy” line in Tower Heist (which, inexplicably, made everyone happy). Either way, at least it’s controversy over an inaccurate joke and not an insensitive one. Which is an important distinction. Still, leper jokes are a tradition as old as time. Didn’t Jesus become famous hanging out with lepers and prostitutes? In fact, I believe it was Jesus who first said, “What did the leper say to the prostitute? …Keep the tip.” Classic Jesus.
(leper joke at 00:36)
Those lepers really need to grow some thicker skin.
At least the movie isn’t full of leper jokes, it was more of a one-off gag.
At first his argument sounds valid but it falls apart upon closer inspection.
Leprosy IS curable. The treatment just costs an arm and a leg.
With Aardman Animation backing down, Lepra Health In Action has still never lost a face-off.
Lepra Health in Action now gives this film two thumbs.
the dropping off of body parts a total misnomer
Total misnomer. It’s more of a sloughing off.
If they really wanted to combat societies inaccurate view of lepers they should’ve said something about how boring this last season of Walking Dead has been.
man, they are really losing their head over this.
they can’t expect the scene to be cut, stop motion costs an arm and a leg!
Damn, missed good grief’s deft application
I thought leprosy was one of those old-timey disease that people don’t really get anymore. Haha, ignorant American!
I think most of us had moved on from leprosy, but this movie had to rip the scab off that old wound.
Everybody likes to laugh. No clearer case of cutting off the nose to spite the face.
I’m going to call my new metal band, Ship of Lepers. Does anyone know what the drummer from Def Leppard is up to, lately?
Still working feverishly to get that drum roll down
wait, are you telling me that leprosy doesn’t cause people’s body parts to fall off with accurate comedic timing?
Wait, is Stephen Fry calling the arm falling off a cheap joke or is he referring to the charity as a cheap joke? I think both are equally accurate.
Hey, Lord Bonerman, you’re upset by how lepers are portrayed in a cartoon movie but give a pass to African Cats? Double standard, dude.
Next the NAACP is going to complain that Hollywood is whitewashing Somalian pirates
Sounds to me like Hugh Grant’s career has leprosy. It’s just falling off.
These guys are just falling to pieces.
Leper!? I don’t hardly know h… {A hirsuite maiden who hails from te Isle of Lesbos presents herself whilst wielding a garden hoe used solely for the harvesting of dog feces, which she promptly crams up Crappy’s ass resulting in his prompt demise}
Cool lepers enjoy these jokes and give them a hand.
I believe it was Jesus who said “In the land of the lepers, the one-armed man is King.”
I’m always willing to go out on a limb to help a leper since they don’t have one
The pissed off lepers give them the finger.
How odd that a man named Bonington would be a dickless prick.
Go on Hollywood, let lepers tell you what to do.
(just don’t ever let them make you stew)
They haven’t got a leg to stand on.
If Sir Christian Boington is a joke name, I’ll eat my hat.
And ears. And a portion of my nose. And whatever else falls off.
God! why are people so defensive?, I mean they only come around every 4 years anyway, and even then we only have to endure an extra day in February.
Aardman is fearful that the other shoe may drop, with a foot in it, and part of a leg, and a knee. In fact, he’s just scared shitless by them freaky lepers and put them in the movie to help desensitize himself.
I hope Aardman doesn’t lose face over this.
What a bunch of retards.
I didn’t know those cute little Madagascar tree monkeys had body parts falling off. How tragic. I’m going to call Betty White and get her on this post haste.
I want to make love to The Mutt.
*at the opening of the ILEP meeting*
Brothers and sisters, lend me your ears, mine fell off on the way here.
Fun fact, sometimes a Leper will shed arm to distract predators while escaping.
The most famous Leoers ever? The Crash Test dummies.
This guy Bonington is really putting his foot in his mouth. I mean, we gave the lepers Molokai, that’s like 1/5th of Hawaii, and they have the nerve to leave the gated walls.
just seems like coming to Arms about a claymation studio putting their Foot in their mouth is a little much
Wait, THIS Stephen Fry?: [imgur.com]
ChinoMoreno wants that “Comment of the Week” as badly as a leper wants a Buffalo Bill skin suit.
I once asked a leper what his favorite movie was. He looked at me slowly so he wouldn’t crumple, tried not to smile because he wanted his skin to stay intact, and whispered gently, “Darkman.”
I’m surprised they haven’t complained about not being represented on Discovery’s “The Colony.”
Next thing you know, Faith No More is going to have to change some song titles.
*high five*
This bodes poorly for my bubonic plague screenplay.
Most lepers would give their left nut to be Lance Armstrong.