FilmDrunk Law Review: 10 Fascinating Reasons to Convict A Few Good Men

Turn off your cellphones and open your Goobers, theatergoers! Today, your consigliere provides expert testimony about courtroom melodrama A Few Good Men (1992).
Background
AFGM was written by Aaron Sorkin, based on his play of the same name. Just as Joyce had Dublin, Faulkner had Mississippi and Lou Reed had all of the parts of Manhattan where taxis don’t go, Sorkin has Sorkinland, a parallel America where the men are straw, the women are terrible at their jobs, and pomposity is coin of the realm. It is here that our tale is set.
Fascinating Fact 1: This Movie Is A Six Degrees Bonanza.
This movie is over 20 years old; it was a major hit, and is remembered for exactly 9 words: Tom Cruise saying “I want the truth!” and Jack Nicholson responding, “You can’t handle the truth!” Even today, the sexual tension between them is palpable (“Ever put your life in another man’s hands?” You may be asking, but I’m not telling, Jack).
The scene is as compelling today as it ever was:
People forget that the film also includes Demi Moore as Woman Who Is Bad At Lawyering, Kevin Bacon as Captain of the Gentile Name All-Star Team (co-captain: Jon Hamm), Kiefer Sutherland as Psycho Who Later Becomes Jack Bauer, Noah Wyle as About To Audition for ER, Cuba Gooding, Jr. as Guy Who Will Win An Oscar in Another Cruise Movie and Have a Terrible Career Afterwards, and Kevin Pollak as Jew Sidekick Who Inexplicably Never Says Hand Me the Keys You F*cking C*cksucker. So if people still play Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, this movie is almost as helpful as JFK.
Fascinating Fact 2: Cruise’s Character Is An Underqualified Dickweed Who Should Not Be the Defense Attorney.
1992 was a long time ago, although Cruise looked disturbingly similar to the way he does now. He was already a major star (this was a few years after Top Gun and Rainman), and if you wrote a screenplay describing the protagonist as “a brash young _______,” Cruise would magically appear before you in a wee puff of smoke. Here, he plays a brash young Navy lawyer named Daniel Kaffee.
Except, Kaffee bypasses “brash” en route to total c*ckdom. A step back: Demi Moore is Navy woman lawyer Joanne “Jo” Galloway (man’s name in a man’s world!), and she wants to represent two enlisted Marines who have been accused of murder (more on that to follow). Her superiors kibosh her request, saying that they “will assign the right man for the job [emphasis mine; lack of nuance Sorkin’s].”
The rationale being, Jo lacks courtroom experience. Jo is a Lieutenant Commander, and according to my military technical advisers (read: former Mossad guys I keep on the payroll to “run errands” involving “violence”), that’s a fairly senior rank. So she’s been in the Navy for at least, say, 8 years. The superiors assign the case to Cruise, who is a Lieutenant Junior Grade, and he exposits that he has been a lawyer for 1 year and a military officer for 9 months.
He must have gotten the job because of his courtroom prowess, right? Negative, ghostrider–he has never handled a trial either. And he’s incredibly disrespectful to superior officers, not just Demi. But he gets put in charge of a murder trial because sure. That doesn’t mean Demi should get the job instead, but presumably there’s a person they could find who is actually qualified and/or not a putz.
Skipping ahead–does Cruise get his comeuppance later? Hells no. Demi, however, turns out to be a f*ckup in court. Women be ineptin’, amirite fellas?
[Additional Fun Fact: Cruise’s lawyer guy character was supposedly based on post-Hubbard Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige. Who, if you believe some of the various allegations against him, is a wee bit of a dangerous sociopath. See Going Clear for details. -Vince]
3. Fascinating Fact 3: Rob Reiner Thinks You Are An Imbecile.
Director Rob Reiner had a solid career going at the time–Spinal Tap, The Sure Thing, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally and Misery preceded this. AFGM marks the end of his “watchable” period.
The story takes place primarily in Washington D.C. We are told this specifically at the outset. Lest we forget, he sprinkles in at least six shots of various national monuments, including two (2) of the Iwo Jima statue (which, you have to admit, is a very open-minded symbol for a traditionally homophobic organization).
I’ve always liked this movie in spite of the set of shiny law commemorative plates they gave me for passing the bar reinforcing how utterly ridiculous it is.
Although I’ve got to say as to #2, they highlight that they specifically gave the case to Cruise because he pleads things out and doesn’t go to trial, because everyone wanted it swept under the rug. Making sure someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing gets a case in order to get the desired result is something that I would argue does indeed happen from time to time.
Yeah, Cruise has a moment of clarity where he figures out that’s why he got the case (despite the fact that Bacon says he’s a good lawyer and Demi says he’s a winner–based on his plea bargaining skills, I suppose). But I think it also would have made sense to give Demi the case if they wanted the defendants to lose.
Regardless, they could have avoided publicity entirely by not pursuing a murder charge, or any charge at all. They swept the whole “opening fire on a Cuban” thing under the rug; there may have been some room under the rug for this incident too.
Perhaps it was a fine Persian rug, that empty bullet casings under which would not stain, where as a corpse would.
…or perhaps I’ve forgone the idea of metaphor when it comes to this particular rug altogether.
Nah. Demi hates Cruise and says that his fast-talking Persian bazaar style of practicing law is going to lose because he’s going to miss something important. And just for emphasis they compare his style of settling a case a week without ever going to trial, which is actually standard for first-year JAG attorneys from what I’ve been told, to her taking three cases all the way to trial by being so meticulous it stretches credulity.
That rug really ties the room together.
This has been bugging me.
Settling 44 cases in 9 months is not that big a deal. Most public defenders do more than that in a month.
This was everything I dreamt it could be.
Have not read the words yet. I am mesmerized by Jack’s teeth.
Usually one gets balls deep in the Buttocks. Tonight, Buttocks got balls deep in all of us.
Yeah, Reiner is not one for subtlety. “The American President,” also directed by Reiner and written by Sorkin, is entertaining as hell, but similarly full of shit. And that shot during President Andrew Shepherd (symbolism!) having a moment of supreme doubt that pans across the famous portrait of a contemplative JFK makes me want to shoot Reiner in the head.
That’s okay.. shortly after this came out Reiner reedemed himself with North.
@Buttockus: Well done, sir.
Oh man. This movie sucks, but if I see it on TV I will always stop what I’m doing to watch it. That goes for my former Marine friends too even though it paints the Corps as comprised entirely of psychopaths and idiots.
You also forgot to mention that 1) the stupid white Marine commits perjury and is never charged even though the prosecution has been shown to be exceedingly eager to charge them with everything possible, and 2) the black Marine is adamant about not taking the invol. man. deal because it would mean admitting that they aren’t Marines and they violated their code. But it takes him exactly 1 second after the Conduct Unbecoming verdict to explain to dummy Marine, who totally nails the stereotype that all Marines are functional but mentally retarded, that “We weren’t Marines after because we hazed and killed Santiago. We’re supposed to protect people like him.” So thanks for wasting two hours of my time.
There are so many Sorkin cliches that it could fill a whole other article, especially his hard-on for daddy issues.
My biggest problem is that the whole scene with Jack confessing to being a master supervillain is due to the incompetence of the judge. Bacon nails the defense strategy dead to rights in his objection, but is overruled for not one good goddamn reason. Any lawyer-commenter here can attest that judges aren’t necessarily experts on the law (Be afraid, folks. Be very afraid.), but holy shit does he ever fuck up.
This was also based on a real trial at Gitmo where the RL version of Santiago lived after getting beaten by six Marines, and yet Sorkin’s shitty writing manages to make this look like fantasy land. It’s just a fucking mess, and yet like I said, I will always watch it when it comes on.
Pollak’s own contributions generally consist of saying how he dislikes the defendants because they’re bullies (which they fucking admit to being in the end. So score one for the Jewish moral compass). So I can only figure after the fact that’s why they show him making a big deal about how dummy is reciting his testimony like he was in a first grade play, but never mentions “You guys are lying about actually getting the order from Kiefer to beat Santiago’s ass, and if you say that on the stand they’re going to nails your ass for perjury.”
The depiction of the military in that movie always struck me as being pretty far off. All hardcore martinets, psychos, etc.
The Jewish Moral Compass points west so we can pray towards Streisand’s house.
This was brilliant, it’s made me so happy and not just in my usual Sorkin-bashing happy place.
You know that A Few Good Men was a play like three years before it was a movie, right? So Rob Reiner didn’t pick the character names or the plot points. But fuck Aaron Sorkin though.
True, but check this out (it’s only the first paragraph, but that’s all you need):
[content.time.com]
Sorkin actually sold the movie rights *before* the play was staged. Besides, he had absolutely no clout at the time, so if the producer had said “Jessica Tandy is hot right now, she just won an Oscar, so could you rewrite the lead for her?”, Sorkin would have given us brash young hotshot Danielle Kaffee.
And plays get changed for movie adaptations all the time, although I like the idea that Sorkin drew the line at changing the defendants’ names. *His* coke wizard is very stubborn.
