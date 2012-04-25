Lawless: Tom Hardy & Shia LeBeef are Bootleggers

Starring Shia LaBeouf and Tom Hardy as a couple bootlegging brothers, with supporting turns from Gary Oldman and Guy Pearce, Lawless comes from director John Hillcoat and screenwriter Nick Cave. Cave and Hillcoat last worked together on The Proposition, and their styles tends to be, shall we say, bleak. Lawless is based on Matt Bondurant’s novel The Wettest County in the World, which I actually tried to read last year because it sounded cool, but the prose was awkward and I quit about 40 pages in. That said, an über-violent film about backwoods, thirties bootleggers would have to be amazingly bad for me not to want to see it, so unless Tyler Perry shows up in a fat suit during this trailer I’m already sold.
Is it just me, or does Guy Pearce seem juuuuuust a smidge over the top?
Real hillbillies must be stoked that they got a Brit, an Australian, and a Jew from Los Angeles to play them.
Nick Cave is a bad ass.
I really wish LeBuef wasn’t in this, but I can’t wait for it anyway.
Throw Joseph Gordon-Levitt in there instead of Labeef, and I guarantee the internet creams its maternity sweatpants.
The BuFu doesn’t deserve the hatred people have of him. He’s a decent actor who picks shitty movies that make a lot of money. He’s pretty much the French Will Smith.
Lawless: A Brohibition Tale
I like “The Untouchables” but is there a way it could be a little more like “The Dukes of Hazzard?”
TA-DAH!!
Guy Pearce’s
haircutcharacter should be named Gelliot Ness.
Has anyone else had real moonshine? Because that stuff tastes like nail polish remover smells.
Had some once at a party thrown by a bunch of illegal mexicans. I don’t really remember what it tasted like. BUT! I do remember walking forward while peeing in the middle of the road and not getting a drop on myself. Everybody seemed very impressed. Only in Spanish. Impressed-o.
Yeah, my grandpa made (*makes* wink wink) white lightening. Its better to mix it with other drinks.
On a funny side note, I grew up near Dawsonville, Georgia, and people take pride in our moonshine. Swear to God, we have a moonshine festival each year. Also, NASCAR was actually born in Dawsonville from moonshiners improving their cars to outrun police. Can’t make this up.
Uh-oh, I saw some vines. KEEP LEBEOUF AWAY FROM THOSE!
If Gary Oldman talks in his 5th Element voice throughout this movie not even Sheeya L’Bwaaf vine-swingin’ down a dirt road could ruin this for me.
Wait, that’s exactly what would ruin this for me
Jessica Chastain is a fuckable ginger. I spent all of Take Shelter thinking she was Bryce Dallas Howard. Film does look good too.
Meh… Now Cowgirls ‘n Angels with James Cromwell looks like fine cinema. Fine cinema indeed.
I’m not gay or anything, but if this was prison I’d put my wiener in Shia Lebouf.
You, me ‘n’ Big Pomp Ray.
Really wish they had made the trailer more Boardwalk Empire/Untouchables and less 2 Fast 2 Furious circa 1930, but OH WELL HOLLYWOOD. I’m expecting the former, will be disappointed in the latter.
“This whiskey isn’t from Kentucky, it’s from New York City.”
“NEW YORK CITY?!!”
*spits chew*
Juuuuuust a smidge over the top [in a villain role] = automatic Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor.
Like clockwork.
I think the closest comparison is calling this “The Newton Boys 2” now who from this cast is going to end up the next Skeet Ulrich??
Looks cool. It bothers me that English actors can do American regional accents better than Americans can though.
And Introducing Bumblebee as “The Ford Model A”. MEEP MORP
They lost my money at “Shia Lebouf”
After reading a bit on Wikipedia, I think that I’m obligated to read the book.
The New York Times Book Review emphasized how despite the lyrical and lively style of the novel, it treats extremely grotesque subject matter with detail that “can leave a reader queasy”.Similarly, Lauren Bufferd at BookPage.com explicitly warned readers with more sensitive dispositions that the novel is “extremely graphic, with multiple descriptions of physical injury, brutality and sadistic behavior.”
Yeah, that’s what drew me to it as well. But the prose was detached and sort of awkward and I got bored with it.
I went to school in southern VA and with a guy from Franklin County VA. He talked about the ATF coming by and breaking up their 30 gallon still like it was no big deal and happens all the time. As a northerner that is F-ing crazy.
Virginia Moonshine is the best there is, and Franklin County is where the best illicit stuff is made. There’s a legal distillery in Faquier County called “Catoctin Creek,” a mom and pop outfit–literally, just a married couple–that makes the best rye whiskey and rye ‘shine. Okay, it’s not technically ‘shine, but it’s terrific: a sipping moonshine if there ever was one. It’s called “Mosby’s Spirit” and it’s sublime. Their regular rye is damned fine as well, definitely my favorite.
I had the author of the book as a professor in SUNY Plattsburgh way at the top of NY state for , oddly enough after Vince’s commentary on his book, advanced creative writing. I was interested in his book mostly because of who was involved with the movie adaption, Proposition and The Road ftw, and also because I wanted to check out his writing style, because, frankly, he was god awful as a professor. He was overly critical and basically wanted you to change your stories to his liking. I remember rewriting something so completely different from my first draft that the tone and overall story was given a 180. I wanted to read his book to see if he was all high and mighty as a writer as he seemed to hold himself up as. I’m happy I didn’t buy his shitty boom and I’m glad Vince didn’t like it. I’m happy to hear its not worth th effort. I’m still excited to see Cave’s and Hillcoat’s vision as I’m sure it will be apocalyptic and brilliant.
I realized I posted like shit. iPad typing isn’t ideal. I also sounded bitter as fuck. But his snide, sarcastic “critiques” we’re never useful and knowing he can’t write better than his students kind of makes me happy.