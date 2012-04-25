Lawless: Tom Hardy & Shia LeBeef are Bootleggers

Starring Shia LaBeouf and Tom Hardy as a couple bootlegging brothers, with supporting turns from Gary Oldman and Guy Pearce, Lawless comes from director John Hillcoat and screenwriter Nick Cave. Cave and Hillcoat last worked together on The Proposition, and their styles tends to be, shall we say, bleak. Lawless is based on Matt Bondurant’s novel The Wettest County in the World, which I actually tried to read last year because it sounded cool, but the prose was awkward and I quit about 40 pages in. That said, an über-violent film about backwoods, thirties bootleggers would have to be amazingly bad for me not to want to see it, so unless Tyler Perry shows up in a fat suit during this trailer I’m already sold.

Is it just me, or does Guy Pearce seem juuuuuust a smidge over the top?

Real hillbillies must be stoked that they got a Brit, an Australian, and a Jew from Los Angeles to play them.

[HD available at Apple]