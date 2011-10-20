Leave It To Twilight To Ruin Adele’s Music

#Twilight #Adele
Senior Writer
10.20.11 12 Comments

A few weeks ago I was at a karaoke bar when a hammered former sorority girl took to the 8×8 stage and “treated” us to her very special rendition of Adele’s “Someone Like You.” Now, I don’t have a problem with karaoke, as I love to belt out a good Right Said Fred or KISS tune on occasion, but there’s a fine line between a karaoke bar anthem and Adele. Nobody sings Adele but Adele, damn it.

That is, unless it’s a new viral video about Twilight, in which case it’s fair game. Because who doesn’t love seeing our favorite snorkeling vampires and shirtless werewolves take on modern classics? Today’s viral sensation feature’s Adele’s “Someone Like You” as sung by Jacob Black about his beloved Bella Swan. Jacob, of course, went on to fall in love with Bella’s telepathic vampire fetus, so it all worked out like in real life.

Side note: I think a great name for a drag queen would be Fella Swan.

(Via)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twilight#Adele
TAGSadeleJACOB BLACKTEAM JACOBTwilightviral video

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP