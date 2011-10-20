Leave It To Twilight To Ruin Adele’s Music

A few weeks ago I was at a karaoke bar when a hammered former sorority girl took to the 8×8 stage and “treated” us to her very special rendition of Adele’s “Someone Like You.” Now, I don’t have a problem with karaoke, as I love to belt out a good Right Said Fred or KISS tune on occasion, but there’s a fine line between a karaoke bar anthem and Adele. Nobody sings Adele but Adele, damn it.

That is, unless it’s a new viral video about Twilight, in which case it’s fair game. Because who doesn’t love seeing our favorite snorkeling vampires and shirtless werewolves take on modern classics? Today’s viral sensation feature’s Adele’s “Someone Like You” as sung by Jacob Black about his beloved Bella Swan. Jacob, of course, went on to fall in love with Bella’s telepathic vampire fetus, so it all worked out like in real life.

Side note: I think a great name for a drag queen would be Fella Swan.

(Via)