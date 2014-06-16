Lookin’ Good, Bruce Willis

I don’t know if Tweeting weird pictures of your father on Father’s Day is some kind of Hollywood tradition, but I support it. Thank Scout Willis for starting the (hopefully) trend, tweeting this picture early this morning along with the caption “Creator of 5 daughters.” (Willis’s five daughters include Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with Demi Moore, plus Mabel and Evelyn with model Emma Heming).
Between this and her “free the nipple” campaign, Scout Willis is shaping up to be one of our nation’s greatest heroes. If she figures out how to make the Smith children go away she could win the Nobel Prize in celebrity offspring.
Bruce Willis: awesome in pictures. Awesome in movies. Way less awesome in interviews:
Time to start remaking the Madea movies for white people.
Dammit, Bruce Willis. How can you be so delightful, and still have such a reputation for being a pain in the ass? Are there two of you? Are you Prestige-ing us?
He got that wig from the set of “Dye Hard”.
I’ll see myself out.
That room looks like my grandparents’ living room in the 50s.
This could have been taken before one of his Letterman appearances.
He didn’t even shave his legs. You’ve got to commit to the role, Willis, or don’t bother at all.
Scout go her dadies breasts, unfortunately.
don’t look a gift-titty in the areola
Ugh, I hate elitist breast snobs.