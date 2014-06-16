Lookin’ Good, Bruce Willis

I don’t know if Tweeting weird pictures of your father on Father’s Day is some kind of Hollywood tradition, but I support it. Thank Scout Willis for starting the (hopefully) trend, tweeting this picture early this morning along with the caption “Creator of 5 daughters.” (Willis’s five daughters include Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with Demi Moore, plus Mabel and Evelyn with model Emma Heming).

Between this and her “free the nipple” campaign, Scout Willis is shaping up to be one of our nation’s greatest heroes. If she figures out how to make the Smith children go away she could win the Nobel Prize in celebrity offspring.

Bruce Willis: awesome in pictures. Awesome in movies. Way less awesome in interviews: