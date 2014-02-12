Macaulay Culkin Has Become Kid Rock

FOLLOW Vince on Twitter. FAN US on Facebook. SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast. NOMINATE for Comments of the Week.
The Morning Links
Review: ‘Grand Budapest Hotel’ |FilmDrunk|
The best of Bill Gates Reddit AMA |UPROXX|
The best fails of the week |UPROXX Video|
This woman should have cleared her browser history before showing her phone on the news |Warming Glow|
There’s a beer fridge in the Olympic Village that can only be opened by Canadians |With Leather|
Joel Silver will turn ‘Escape from New York’ into a trilogy |Gamma Squad|
NFL Personalities’ Valentine’s Day Plans: Revealed! |Kissing Suzy Kolber|
Nicki Minaj’s Instagram is the Gift that Keeps on Giving |Smoking Section|
Taco Bell manager allegedly ordered employee to lock a homeless man in a dumpster |death&taxes|
The 15 types of couples you see in restaurants on Valentine’s Day |BuzzFeed|
The A**hole’s Guide to Breaking Up with a Significant Other Before Valentine’s Day |Pajiba|
T-Pain Blasts the Entire Hip-Hop Community for Being Homophobic about Frank Ocean |The Superficial|
Courtney Stodden Got New Lips |IDLYITW|
Praise all that is Holy! 7-Eleven invents nacho cheese-stuffed Doritos |BroBible|
10 weird Valentine’s gifts for your stupid cupid |Guyism|
This crow is a little smarter than I’m comfortable with |The Chive|
2014 Famous Death List |Ranker|
It’s widely known to a select few that Macaulay Culkin died several years ago and that his brother Rory Culkin has been impersonating him ever since (explaining the change in appearance and behavior).
So who did Mcaulay consult with in the months before dying when him and his brother made this decision? Andy Kaufman, Gallagher, or The Ultimate Warrior?
those accessories definitely suggest that we’re dealing with some sort of Rock-Depp hybrid…
He’s actually looking pretty healthy compared to some other photos taken recently.