Macaulay Culkin Has Become Kid Rock

02.12.14 5 years ago 4 Comments

The Morning Links
Review: ‘Grand Budapest Hotel’ |FilmDrunk|

The best of Bill Gates Reddit AMA |UPROXX|

The best fails of the week |UPROXX Video|

This woman should have cleared her browser history before showing her phone on the news |Warming Glow|

There’s a beer fridge in the Olympic Village that can only be opened by Canadians |With Leather|

Joel Silver will turn ‘Escape from New York’ into a trilogy |Gamma Squad|

NFL Personalities’ Valentine’s Day Plans: Revealed! |Kissing Suzy Kolber|

Nicki Minaj’s Instagram is the Gift that Keeps on Giving |Smoking Section|

Taco Bell manager allegedly ordered employee to lock a homeless man in a dumpster |death&taxes|

The 15 types of couples you see in restaurants on Valentine’s Day |BuzzFeed|

The A**hole’s Guide to Breaking Up with a Significant Other Before Valentine’s Day |Pajiba|

T-Pain Blasts the Entire Hip-Hop Community for Being Homophobic about Frank Ocean |The Superficial|

Courtney Stodden Got New Lips |IDLYITW|

Praise all that is Holy! 7-Eleven invents nacho cheese-stuffed Doritos |BroBible|

10 weird Valentine’s gifts for your stupid cupid |Guyism|

This crow is a little smarter than I’m comfortable with |The Chive|

2014 Famous Death List |Ranker|

