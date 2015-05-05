‘Magic Mike XXL’ Has A New ‘Star Wars’-Inspired Teaser And Shirtless Donald Glover

Warner Bros

Wait, Donald Glover is in Magic Mike XXL? How did I not know that?

Yesterday, in honor of unofficial Star Wars day or whatever (“May the 4th be with you” – I enjoy that just in case you weren’t already a lispy doofus for celebrating a made-up holiday honoring a franchise with a sub-.300 batting average, saying the name forces you to sound like one), Magic Mike XXL‘s official Twitter account tweeted the above Star Wars-inspired poster. Writing “They’ve got all the force you need.”

Whoa, phrasing. I think we all know they’re talking about the force generated by C-Tates and Co’s truthful hips, but the wording seems foolish/ballsy in light of Bud Light’s recent slogan gaffe. In any case, they also released a new teaser… for a new trailer… which hits tomorrow (ugh).

We have an XXL surprise for you this #Humpday– the full #MagicMikeXXL trailer! Enjoy this little treat from the boys https://t.co/6efY3pIz7y — Magic Mike (@magicmikemovie) May 4, 2015

But yes, Donald Glover is in it.

Warner Bros

He recently told The Daily Beast that Magic Mike is “one of my favorite movies right now,” proving that he has great taste.

You’re also in Magic Mike XXL. Are you getting down in that? [Laughs] I am getting down in that. I just wanted to do it. I think a lot of people slept on the first movie, which is actually one of my favorite movies right now. It’s filled with amazing actors, Soderbergh directed it… …it does subvert the male gaze in an interesting way. It’s an interesting reversal, and Soderbergh is definitely aware of that, and Greg Jacobs was really aware of that on the sequel. It was an opportunity I couldn’t miss. Who doesn’t want to try out stripping? It’s a different world completely. How is your lap dance game? It’s gotten way better. It’s gotten way better. It’s all confidence. It’s like karaoke, right? You just need to go for it. Oh, yeah. You just need to go for it. Pick songs that only speak to you and it doesn’t matter if you hit the high notes or not, you get by on pure charisma. I’m never going to be able to pull off Channing Tatum’s dance moves, because he’s a genius with that, but I can do me pretty OK.

I can do me pretty well too. But I find that when I get done, no one else wants to.

Anyway, I love Magic Mike and I will be at Magic Mike XXL on opening night, waving a giant foam number one finger shaped like Channing Tatum’s banana hammock and making tons of new friends. But honestly, there’s no need for a new trailer after this one.

C-Tates literally “grinding”, creating sparks with his thrusting set to “My Pony?” Stop drilling, guys, you’ve struck gold.