‘Magic Mike XXL’ Has A New ‘Star Wars’-Inspired Teaser And Shirtless Donald Glover

Wait, Donald Glover is in Magic Mike XXL? How did I not know that?
Yesterday, in honor of unofficial Star Wars day or whatever (“May the 4th be with you” – I enjoy that just in case you weren’t already a lispy doofus for celebrating a made-up holiday honoring a franchise with a sub-.300 batting average, saying the name forces you to sound like one), Magic Mike XXL‘s official Twitter account tweeted the above Star Wars-inspired poster. Writing “They’ve got all the force you need.”
Whoa, phrasing. I think we all know they’re talking about the force generated by C-Tates and Co’s truthful hips, but the wording seems foolish/ballsy in light of Bud Light’s recent slogan gaffe. In any case, they also released a new teaser… for a new trailer… which hits tomorrow (ugh).
But yes, Donald Glover is in it.
He recently told The Daily Beast that Magic Mike is “one of my favorite movies right now,” proving that he has great taste.
You’re also in Magic Mike XXL. Are you getting down in that?
[Laughs] I am getting down in that. I just wanted to do it. I think a lot of people slept on the first movie, which is actually one of my favorite movies right now. It’s filled with amazing actors, Soderbergh directed it…
…it does subvert the male gaze in an interesting way.
It’s an interesting reversal, and Soderbergh is definitely aware of that, and Greg Jacobs was really aware of that on the sequel. It was an opportunity I couldn’t miss. Who doesn’t want to try out stripping? It’s a different world completely.
How is your lap dance game?
It’s gotten way better. It’s gotten way better. It’s all confidence.
It’s like karaoke, right? You just need to go for it.
Oh, yeah. You just need to go for it. Pick songs that only speak to you and it doesn’t matter if you hit the high notes or not, you get by on pure charisma. I’m never going to be able to pull off Channing Tatum’s dance moves, because he’s a genius with that, but I can do me pretty OK.
I can do me pretty well too. But I find that when I get done, no one else wants to.
Anyway, I love Magic Mike and I will be at Magic Mike XXL on opening night, waving a giant foam number one finger shaped like Channing Tatum’s banana hammock and making tons of new friends. But honestly, there’s no need for a new trailer after this one.
C-Tates literally “grinding”, creating sparks with his thrusting set to “My Pony?” Stop drilling, guys, you’ve struck gold.
Well of course he loves Magic Mike, his name is DonGlover after all.
#JokesthatVerbalKuntalreadymade
God, first I thought that was a poster for the Hulk and then I read something about Danny Glover taking his shirt off and my morning is just getting weirder and weirder.
Next ya know, a guy in a pug mask is gonna show up talkin’ bout bein’ in a pug mask! oh wait, that already happened!
Next ya know, a guy in a pug mask is gonna show up talkin’ about bein’ a guy in a pug mask! oh wait… that already happened? seriously? it’s only 1pm where I live. Oy.
F*ckin’ internet.
The fuck is everyone today? Are you all off celebrating some Mexican holiday or something?
Recuperating after all those wild May The Fourth parties.
Nerds, man. Nerds everywhere.
Yep. You wouldn’t believe how exhausting it is appropriating all these different cultures. But we soldier on. “White Man’s Burden” and all…
Also it’s one of those “surprise” Jewish holidays that Gentiles never seem to know about. (Just kiddin’.)
Sub-.300? Are we counting the Ewok movies or just counting New Hope as only half good?
/realizes this wasn’t the point of the post
// disappears back into the ether
Vince is just excited to see Gabriel Iglesias fluffy up the joint again. Why the fuck is he in these movies?
He provides the G.
Gambinos right. First film is genuinely solid, sans dicks. Also: Him being in the film sells me on it.
There is at least a 10% chance that he dicknoses the joint up, however. Less likely than “makes it better”, but still there nonetheless.
will there be Olivia Munn boob in this one, that’s the real question
Bud Light is proud to be the official beer of Magic Mike XXL
Bud Light – Just give in to it. You literally can not resist.
@Verbal Kunt “Release your inhibitions, relinquish your corporal agency. Bud Light.”
Why are you guys making shit up? Their current slogan is LITERALLY “Are you down for whatever?”
That’s just about the creepiest fucking slogan that an inhibiting product can have.
right, I always wanted one of those commercials to end with the guy in a seedy motel bathtub full of ice missing his kidneys and shit, and looking up to find a note that says “well, you said you were down for whatever, right?”
“Bud Light is the only light beer brewed to go down smooth to prevent vomiting during involuntary oral penetration.”
@Verbal Kunt Are you down for whatever, Kunt? (side note: also how I address the broads at the Spearmint Rhino).
Don Draper’s marketing pitch for “diet beer.”
It is designed to hide the taste of rohypnols.
Not sure how the first movie subverted the male gays, but if that’s how you swing, I ain’t mad.
Good to see Glover getting some love. Dallas must really feel the women who like skinny, nerdy comics are underserved in Tampa.
Kevin Nash still just delights me in these movies.
He didn’t die in the first one? Jeez I need to rewatch this.
Now I’m expecting Star Wars to respond with at least one shirtless John Boyega… Sure, there could be a clone squad of shirtless Boyegas, but in all likelihood they’ll probably hold out for the expanded universe.
That poster is the shit, even Big Daddy Cool looks great in it.