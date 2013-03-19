Magnet acquires Milo, a movie about a demon baby living in Ken Marino’s ass

My biggest regret of the SXSW festival, other than leaving my credit card in a bar that didn’t open for the next two days, was not being able to catch Milo, a movie starring Party Down‘s Ken Marino, whose actual festival synopsis was “A man discovers that his chronic stomach problems are due to the fact that he has a demon baby living in his colon.” (*sigh*) I know that feel, bro.
Well now you might actually have a chance to see it, as Magnet has acquired the distribution rights.
The sale for MILO was completed late Friday night, making it the last deal to close during this year’s SXSW.
Directed by Jacob Vaughan, written by Vaughan and Benjamin Hayes, Duncan’s (Ken Marino) life is a real pain in the ass. Tormented by manipulative, crooked boss (Patrick Warburton), a nagging mother (Mary Kay Place), a deadbeat new age dad (Stephen Root), and a sweet, yet pressuring, wife (Gillian Jacobs), his mounting stress starts to trigger an insufferable gastrointestinal reaction. Out of ideas and at the end of his rope, Duncan seeks the help of a hypnotherapist (Peter Stormare), who helps him discover the root of his unusual stomach pain: a pintsized demon living in his intestine that, triggered by excessive anxiety, forces its way out and slaughters the people who have angered him. Out of fear that his intestinal gremlin may target its wrath on the wrong person, Duncan attempts to befriend it, naming it Milo and indulging it to keep its seemingly insatiable appetite at bay. [official press release]
Ken Marino, Patrick Warburton, Peter Stormare (aka Karl Hungus), Stephen Root, and Gillian Jacobs is an unstoppable cast. Unfortunately, Magnet has a history of acquiring solid genre movies – Goon, Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, Hobo With a Shotgun, the list goes on – that it doesn’t seem like anyone has seen. They’re great at buying up smaller movies that deserve to be seen, but I’m not sure how good they are at actually getting those movies seen. For instance, now would be a great time to release a trailer. It’d be a real shame if the demon baby in Ken Marino’s ass didn’t get some eyeballs on it.
Cool poster though.
Based on the banner pic, I think the demon ass-baby has to be played* by Ray Romano, since he already looks enough like Ken Marino to be his brother.
*well Romano can do the voice-work, but of course Andy Serkis has to mo-cap the actual ass-demon.
btw, did “Duncan” ever think of just killing off “Milo.” How? Two words: Mexican food.
“Burn in Hell–or the toilet–foul fiend!”
This was one of my favorite films of SXSW. I had to give up seeing Spring Breakers to see it, but NO REGRETS! It’s a movie that could easily fall into hammy, absurd territory, but it’s genuinely solid and, once the butt demon shows up, almost has a Gremlins/Ghoulies/Mac and Me kind of vibe.
The Q and A was magical for A: Ken Marino saying he made the movie because “Everyone has had something come out of their ass.” B: One of the side characters pointed out the Ken has a different bit of face acting for when the butt demon comes out and for when it goes back in. C: Gillian Jacobs sharing the same oxygen as me. She’s real life pretty.
Ken was great in Role Models. Such an underrated Bro-medy.
LOVE that movie.
I feel like the tag “ASS BABIES” needs to be used more around here.
And I hope you’re all watching Ken Marino in Burning Love on E! (of all places). It’s worth it.
Sadly, I’ve heard good things but it’s a little underwhelming. I’ll stick with it, but considering the talent involved, I was expecting to be laughing my ass off.
As a Party Down/Bachelor Enthusiast (Yes I put the two in the same sentence, I may go straight to hell), I love it! Dare I say it? I think I love the 2nd season even more. I hope Ashley, I mean Julie, gets her Blaze in the end ;) Or goes back to being a lesbian. I am hoping the 3rd season is Bachelor Pad. I could see Mike Starr or Micheal Cera as the Nick. Jennifer Aniston (and this may be too cute) as the Rachel.
Let the babies hit the floor!
Sounds like he has a case of *sunglasses off* Roid Rage.
Yeeeeeeeaaaahhh
Ken Marino was so funny in Wanderlust
As long as Stormare feeds somebody into a woodchipper, I’m in!
(or unpimps ze auto.)
I made a short film in college where a guy walks into a bathroom where a tranny is shitting out a demon baby. Great minds think alike. [www.youtube.com]
I’m guessing Google Alerts notified you with a “demon @ss baby” alert.
Now I have a compulsion to try that and see how often i get a notification.
Is that Rip Torn in the bottom right of the poster?
I sure hope it ain’t Mary Kay Place.
It’s Stephen Root. He plays Marino’s dad in the movie.
Makes sense because Ken Marino got dat nice stanky ass-pussy.