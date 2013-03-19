Magnet acquires Milo, a movie about a demon baby living in Ken Marino’s ass

My biggest regret of the SXSW festival, other than leaving my credit card in a bar that didn’t open for the next two days, was not being able to catch Milo, a movie starring Party Down‘s Ken Marino, whose actual festival synopsis was “A man discovers that his chronic stomach problems are due to the fact that he has a demon baby living in his colon.” (*sigh*) I know that feel, bro.

Well now you might actually have a chance to see it, as Magnet has acquired the distribution rights.

The sale for MILO was completed late Friday night, making it the last deal to close during this year’s SXSW.

Directed by Jacob Vaughan, written by Vaughan and Benjamin Hayes, Duncan’s (Ken Marino) life is a real pain in the ass. Tormented by manipulative, crooked boss (Patrick Warburton), a nagging mother (Mary Kay Place), a deadbeat new age dad (Stephen Root), and a sweet, yet pressuring, wife (Gillian Jacobs), his mounting stress starts to trigger an insufferable gastrointestinal reaction. Out of ideas and at the end of his rope, Duncan seeks the help of a hypnotherapist (Peter Stormare), who helps him discover the root of his unusual stomach pain: a pintsized demon living in his intestine that, triggered by excessive anxiety, forces its way out and slaughters the people who have angered him. Out of fear that his intestinal gremlin may target its wrath on the wrong person, Duncan attempts to befriend it, naming it Milo and indulging it to keep its seemingly insatiable appetite at bay. [official press release]

Ken Marino, Patrick Warburton, Peter Stormare (aka Karl Hungus), Stephen Root, and Gillian Jacobs is an unstoppable cast. Unfortunately, Magnet has a history of acquiring solid genre movies – Goon, Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, Hobo With a Shotgun, the list goes on – that it doesn’t seem like anyone has seen. They’re great at buying up smaller movies that deserve to be seen, but I’m not sure how good they are at actually getting those movies seen. For instance, now would be a great time to release a trailer. It’d be a real shame if the demon baby in Ken Marino’s ass didn’t get some eyeballs on it.

Cool poster though.