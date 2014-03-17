Maleficent Had Wings But Someone Stole Them In This New Teaser

Disney has released so many pictures and stills from Maleficent with so few hints at the actual plot that I’m starting to think it’s just two hours of Angelina Jolie posing seductively. Not that they need to give us much more, people reaaaally seem to love beautiful actresses acting imperious (see also: Targarian, Daenerys).
Anyway, today brings us a new, odd clip from the Robert Stromberg-directed feature, which opens May 30th in the US. The clip consists mainly of a flashback of Maleficent, waxing nostalgic about her wings while soaring music plays. “I had wings once. They were stolen from me,” she says.
I bet this will be read as a hella deep metaphor by the chicks-with-wings-tattooed-on-their-backs demographic.
Me, I’ll reserve judgment until I have some clue what this thing is even about. Angelina Jolie? More like Angle-ina Jolie with those cheekbones am I right.
Hella deep metaphor? Meh, it just made me think of the time I discovered my desk stash of feminine products had been depleted by my receptionist.
hey-oh!
I liked that she stuck the landing without going to one knee and placing one hand on the ground. End of an era?
Felix Baumgartner set a new bar for sticking the landing.
#MaleficentsWings
This is real.
Holy shit!
When did trailers start putting in hashtags that no human being would use?
“Now I use Tampax tampons. They’re small enough to fit in my purse and the patented applicator keeps me on the fly without the need for wings! Remember Tampax tampons for when your Snow White turns Rose Red.”
Jesus, Disney. Easy with the product placement.
The Mighty Wrecklahr was hungry and Buffalo Wild Wings was closed, so It opened a "Buffalo Bill Wings".
“Goodbye whorses, no more flying for you…”
Boom.
COTW
You know, you fuckers are allowed go over to the Comments of the Week thread and do this properly. It’s remarkably easy now that Captain Thumbs fixed the link.
I’m particularly disappointed in you, Bex.
Skeletor Jolie.
Targaryan. With a Y.
Before you atomic wedgie me, I must speak: I think Ang Jolly would play a good Cersie.
*Targaryen. Also, *Cersei.
Yeah! You don’t even deserve my wedgie.
[imageslgmr.lazygamer.netdna-cdn.com]
I love fried chicken