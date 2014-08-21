Marina Abramopug Is The Dog Performance Artist The World Needs

#Dogs
08.21.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

If you don’t know who Marina Abramovic is, you haven’t been paying nearly enough attention to James Franco. Franco (among many other famous art lovers) showed up to sing the famous performance artist’s praises in 2012’s The Artist Is Present, a documentary about Abramovic’s MOMA exhibit, “The Artist Is Present,” in which she sat in a chair and bravely kept sitting there while people gushed over it.

But all art is about evolution, and now the performance art world has a new luminary, Marina Abramopug, who, with the help of her human handler Hannah Ballou, bravely sat still in a park near an art gallery in London. It’s… it’s so beautiful. It’s really about nothing and everything all at once.

Ms. Abramopug’s handler and “senior personal assistant,” comedian and performance artist Hannah Ballou, describes her boss’s recent work as a huge success, with audience reaction ranging from “joy and hilarity to outrage and tears…so many tears.” Much like Abramovic’s assistants, Ballou is unpaid, but she claims that working for Abramopug is an absolute honor with its own rewards. “Sometimes she makes us collect her feces in little plastic bags,” Ballous says. “It’s a performance art thing. It’s totally worth it, though.” […]

What kinds of questions and emotions do you hope to provoke in your audience?

What is true presence? Where lies empathy? Whoosagooddog? [Vocativ]

I vigorously applaud and belly rub Ms. Abramopug and Ms. Ballou’s work. You can see lots more pictures of Marina Abramopug on her official Tumblr, but this has truly been eye opening. It just goes to show, performance art is sort of like driving a car or riding a skateboard. It’s much more impressive when a dog does it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dogs
TAGSDOG COSTUMESDogsHANNAH BALLOUMARINA ABRAMOPUGMarina AbramovicMOVIE-RELATED DOGSPERFORMANCE ARTPUGSTHE ARTIST IS PRESENT

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP