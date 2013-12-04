A Mark Ruffalo ‘Hulk’ Movie Is Happening According To… Lou Ferrigno?

Of the possibility of Mark Ruffalo getting his own Incredible Hulk movie like most of the other characters from Marvel’s The Avengers, director Joss Whedon has said:
“The problem is it’s a very popular character, but it’s not a superhero. Half of it’s a superhero, half of it’s a werewolf. And you can’t structure it like a superhero movie, you can’t light it like a superhero movie. How do you develop that? It would be extremely difficult. The one thing you would have in your favor would be Mark Ruffalo. But right now I don’t know if they have plans to do that or not, because he works so well as part of a greater whole, but by himself, it’s tough. I don’t envy the guys who went before.”
Clearly, this was a very damning statement about the Hulk’s standalone movie future, despite the contrary reports of other sites that had “SOURCES!!!” that claimed the Planet Hulk and World War Hulk comic series would eventually make it to the big screen. But Whedon’s statement now has another contradiction, as the original Hulk, Lou Ferrigno, told Flicks and the City that Ruffalo is indeed getting his own Hulk film after Avengers: Age of Ultron.
Ferrigno said that if it wasn’t for him, “the Hulk wouldn’t be around today,” and not only would he like to provide the voice for the CGI beast in an individual Hulk film, like he did in The Avengers, but he’d also like a separate role, perhaps as a general or something like that. Aw, give the big, ol’ lug whatever he wants, Marvel.
They should probably bring in someone who has experience working on something that has both werewolves and superheroes in it, then. Whatever happened to the guy who created Buffy?
I’m pretty sure he’s too busy making shows about space cowboys or some crap
Lou Ferrigno instantly depresses me. That dude is just a pathetic bummer.
He was cool about Paul Rudd selling his house though.
I bet Lou is pissed that he turned down the Democratic Party’s offer to run against Arnold for Governor of California.
Sweet…I just found my new avatar. Incidentally, it’s my “O-face”, too!
THEN DON’T.
Holy shit, most of the problems I have with superhero movies now that it’s 2013 is that they’re all structured virtually identically. To do a movie about the Hulk outside that structure would be a breath of fresh air from any Marvel or DC movie from the last five fucking years.
yeah the formula is growing stale. They need to mix things up and bring on the really crazy storylines from the comics.
I’m not a huge comic reader myself, but I did see part of a cartoon about the Hulk on mars I think with Thor (but Thor was a yellow horse for some reason) and it was really bad ass and crazy! Why don’t we have epic live action movies about this?
That horse you speak of is Beta Ray Bill. But yea all those “Hulk in Space” type stories are great. Right now though, it would be easy to follow the narrative of the current run, Indestructible Hulk. Banner works for shield as a scientist and they use the hulk as a WMD when need. Lots of Hulk beating the shit out of shit and Banner being all sassy like.
I just did a google/wiki search for Beta Ray Bill, that sounds so interesting I doubt he’ll ever be in a movie. But yeah we need more Hulk stories that aren’t all “woe is me, I hate my power…” I’d like to see one where Banner accepts who he is then wrecks some shit
Ask Ang Lee how making a hulk movie outside that super hero structure worked for him.
Fact is the only good movie Hulk was the one we got in The Avengers… And that was as super hero-y as it gets.
Hulk 2: The Kids are all Hulk – in which two lesbian use Ruffalo’s sperm to make a baby Hulk.
I want see a crappy low budget hulk movie with Lou back as the big green guy again. Looking at you Funny or Die… Lookin’ at you.
Lou looks great for a guy in his 60’s.
It’s really that tough to make a Hulk movie? I mean they have been making Hulk cartoons, comics, toys, video games, books and TV shows for like 40 years. Is he trying to convince us there isn’t 100 minutes of film-entertainment to be cultivated out if all that?
It’s like the new Star Wars movie needing more time to be made. The original Star War came out 35 years ago. Sequels, toys, books, comics… Plus ten years of nerds telling us what was wrong with the prequels and they STILL don’t know exactly what to do with the next one?!