Mark Wahlberg Is Petitioning To Be Pardoned For His Racial Assaults

People don’t talk about it much since he became America’s sweetheart, but Mark Wahlberg used to be a bad kid. In 1988, he was convicted of hitting a Vietnamese man in the head with a wooden stick during an attempt to steal two cases of beer while yelling “Vietnam f*cking sh*t!” An attack that left the man blind in one eye, and for which Wahlberg served 45 days in jail. Wahlberg is now petitioning the Massachusetts governor’s office for a pardon, noting that his convictions could keep him from getting a concessionaire’s license in California “an important consideration given my personal involvement in various restaurant ventures.”
I.E., Wahlburgers, I’m assuming.
Wahlberg, 43, says in the application that he turned his life around and became a successful music artist, actor, and film and television producer. He also notes he has raised millions of dollars for charity and donated his time and efforts for philanthropic causes.
Wahlberg says in the application that he was high on marijuana and narcotics at the time, and police caught him with a small amount of pot. He also apologized for his actions.
“I have not engaged in philanthropic efforts in order to make people forget about my past,” Wahlberg says in the application. “To the contrary, I want people to remember my past so that I can serve as an example of how lives can be turned around and how people can be redeemed.
“Rather than ignore or deny my troubled past, I have used the public spotlight to speak openly about the mistakes I made as a teenager so that others do not make those same mistakes.” [USA Today]
Hmm, nice petition, but maybe next time leave out the pot stuff? “I was high on the pot” might be relevant if you’d been convicted, say, of stealing a pizza or sneaking into a laser light show, not so much when it was of braining a guy with a two-by-four while you ranted about gooks.
In fact, this whole petition seems like a pretty terrible idea from a PR standpoint. As USA Today notes, neither current Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick or his predecessar Mitt Romney has ever granted a pardon. Even worse, it’s an invitation to dredge up some details I imagine Wahlberg would just as soon forget:
Prosecutors reported that he called Lam a “Vietnam f*cking sh*t” at the outset of the attack. When Boston cops apprehended Wahlberg and brought him back to the scene of the assault, he told officers, “You don’t have to let him identify me, I’ll tell you now that’s the mother-f*cker whose head I split open.” Investigators reported that Wahlberg also made “numerous unsolicited racial statements about ‘gooks’ and ‘slant-eyed gooks.’”
In unrelated court filings, government lawyers accused the teenaged Wahlberg and two friends of chasing and throwing rocks at black schoolchildren. On successive days, the trio screamed racial epithets at the students and, during one chase, “the group of white males yelled, “Kill the n*gger, kill the n*gger,” according to a government complaint.
The children were set upon when Wahlberg & Co. spotted them walking through Dorchester. “We don’t like black n*ggers in this area so get the f*ck away from the area,” one of the attackers said to three siblings traveling together. “The group of white males then chased [the siblings] using their mopeds,” the complaint charged. [TheSmokingGun]
To add insult to injury, the official court documents actually list Wahlberg as “Mark Wahlberg a.k.a. Marky Mark.”
While the pardon petition notes that Wahlberg now “attends church almost every day“, Wahlberg said during the press tour for The Departed that he’d never tried to make amends with the actual victims of his crimes:
And though the right thing to do would be to try to find the man and make amends, Wahlberg says, he admits he hasn’t done so — but says he’s no longer burdened by guilt.
“I did a lot of things that I regretted and I certainly paid for my mistakes,” Wahlberg says. “You have to go and ask for forgiveness and it wasn’t until I really started doing good and doing right, by other people as well as myself, that I really started to feel that guilt go away. So I don’t have a problem going to sleep at night. I feel good when I wake up in the morning.” [ABC]
It seems to me “I’ve tried to make amends with my victims” would be a lot more persuasive thing to put on a pardon application than “I go to church every day!” and “it will really help me sell Wahlburgers!” Also, who goes to church every day? That should be be grounds for putting him back on probation.
“Black n*ggers”? “Slant-eyed gooks”? If he’s guilty of anything, it’s redundancy. And assault/battery. And racism. And Entourage.
No. I’ve been assured by many people who swear they aren’t racist that white people can be n*ggers too. That’s why they can say that word.
But his abs and pecs tho…
@MagSeven My one black friend told me it’s absolutely ok to say that word. He’s informed all the black people he says, I just have to keep informing the white people that I have a pass.
Riding on mopeds to chase black kids? Damn, Massachusetts KKK is mod.
The wee bairns just misinterpreted the Sinead O’Conner song called ‘Black Boys On Mopeds’
That’s a really good song, although the meter also works if you substitute in “Hot Chicks With Douchebags.” Which I do.
A young white “thug” that grew up and turned his life around….must be nice.
Um, I’m here to NOT think and feel. kthanxbi
C’MON, GAWVAHNAH, I FOUND THAT ONE-EYED GOOK BASTAHD AND GAVE HIM A FACKIN $50.00 GIFT CAHD TA WAHLBURGAHS, WE’RE AHL GOOD NAW!
It’s a pretty awful thing to do to someone but I’d hate to penalize someone for life because of the mistakes they made as a kid. I say if he apologizes for Entourage he gets the pardon.
Simple mistakes sure, racially inspiried beating that left a man half blind? Uhh I’m perfectly fine with him being a felon the rest of his life. And as noted no previous Mass governor has given a pardon to someone, they sure as fuck shouldn’t do it for a guy like Marky Mark who is a famous person and not actually suffering from this at all.
I just wanted to say that Entourage is terrible. The rest was just a shittily constructed joke to get me to that point.
Well I apologize for jumping the gun, though I don’t think he can apologize enough for Entourage. Like even seppuku wouldn’t be enough.
Not to defend the indefensible, but I thought that joke was constructed pretty well.
“I’ve read you request, Mr. Wahlberg, and I have to say
It was a
Good sum-ma-tion.
You made some
Swee-ee-eet de-cla-ra-tions.
Rejected.”
Feel the rejections!
c’mon c’mon
@AB Feel it! Feel it!
Pretty sure that photo shows his full wingspan.
“We don’t like black n*ggers in this area so get the f*ck away from the area,” but white niggers are ok
As are slant-eyed niggers.
At this point, does anyone else think that he maybe just doesn’t understand what a “race” is?
So “Good Vibrations” wasn’t the first crime against the black community Marky Mark committed? Nor was his eventual murder of the rest of the Funky Bunch ever investigated, right?
He sure puts the “Awwww” I’m “I’M FAHKIN SAHHHWWWRY, AWWRIGHT?!?!?!?”
This story doesn’t make any sense. Aren’t white people in Boston really liberal and have great relationships with African-Americans.
HEY I’D LET MY SISTAH DATE RAJAWN FAHKIN RAWNDO YA STEREOTYPIN QUEEAH
You musta missed that episode where Norm and Cliff stahmped a shine to death in the beer coolah while Rebecca Howe crouched in a cornah in tear-soaked terrah.
My guess is that if you called a black guy a “shine” there’d be a confused pause before he clobbered you. Not testing that theory any time soon.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. My apologies Mark. Wait, what if he wasn’t a Celtic?
@BH–Ray Allen, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett have all reported being chased by moped gangs recently, if that answers your question.
It’s amazing that the funky bunch can be in Boston, Brooklyn, and DC all at once on their mopeds.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. I’m a black dude. I never heard shine until an NYPD Blue rerun a month ago.
I learned about shine or shineboys when asking adults who Shinehead was (BDP)
Don’t feel bad for that guy. He had a lot of success with Second Eye Blind.
You can even say that guy has led a semi-chalmed rife. #pleasekillme
That picture is so incredible. You can’t tell me people wearing Cross Colours gear doesn’t break back memories.
Not pictured: Wahlberg chasing the Funky Bunch on his moped
He tried to show true compassion, he wanted to poke out the guys other eye right before “The Happening” was released.
Uh guys? He wanted to be pardoned, not parodied…
Fine as long as he’s still held accountable for Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch: Make My Video
Ay who let this New Yawk fawcka in my dope trailer? Get em, black n$!&!rs, I mean Funky Bunch!
No! Fenway Park does not count as a church, you shit-glazed cockbiscuit.
And Teddy Baseball will not answer your prayers to send all the Mexicans back to where ever they came from.
Randomness: Teddy Baseball was half Mexican.
I like to believe his karmic retribution will be having to spend holidays with his sister in law.
I’m glad someone did that. Tommy from Quinzee thanks you.
“HEY YO BO-BO WHERE’D YOU PAAWK THE MOPED!?”
I will always love reading things in his voice.
Who feels like he should be pardoned?
[www.youtube.com]