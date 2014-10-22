Mark Wahlberg Is 60 Pound Lighter As A Prafessah Of Fack You In ‘The Gambler’

Mark Wahlberg famously lost 60 pounds (going from 197 to 137, reportedly) to star in The Gambler, a remake of a James Caan film from 1974, but as Wahlberg freely admitted, an even bigger challenge was that his character was supposed to be a professor. Not an easy task for a former delinquent who graduated the school of hard knocks with an advanced degree in touching his cock.
Test audiences were supposedly enthusiastic about Marky Mark’s pahfahmance (not that anyone in your average test audience has ever seen a professor), but in the first trailer, Wahlberg mostly listens, to his A-list co-stars Jessica Lange, Michael K. Williams (aka Omar from The Wire), my future lover Brie Larson, and especially John Goodman. You can never have too much John Goodman, I always say, unless he’s blowing up your toilet. The Gambler is directed by Rise of the Planet of the Apes‘ Rupert Wyatt, from script by The Departed‘s William Monahan, adapted from the 1974 script by epic blowhard James Toback, who also produces on the remake. Can you imagine taking meetings with that guy? I imagine him dribbling mussel broth onto his bib for hours on end while everyone else at the table falls fast asleep.
Anyway, I liked ROTPOTA, in a bad-good kind of way, but the jury’s still out on Rupert Wyatt for me, and there isn’t much to go on in this first trailer, other than that it’s about men in dark rooms saying “f*ck you.” Or as we Italian-Americans like to call it, every holiday.
Is him losing 60 pounds the extent of his “acting” for this role?
It’s actually not as drastic a change to his appearance as I would expect. Is there a real reason why he had to lose the weight? It doesn’t seem all that essential to the character from the description.
We call that ‘marketing.’ Also, gaining and losing weight gives these actors something to do. Idle jazz hands are the devil’s plaything.
He saw Batman do it, so he thought…
Also, his brother did it for 6th sense. It’s almost like a dare at that point.
Um…I think it’s pronounced “The Gamblah”.
Sheesh.
ANY FACKIN QUESCHUNS, YOU COME SEE ME DURIN AWFICE OWAHS. I’LL STRAIGHTEN YOU RIGHT THE FACK OUT.
*grabbing crotch*
Yes
My 4 year old daughter has those same sunglasses.
Big deal. British gamblers lose 60 pounds all the time.
Word play!
Look, I’ll see this but that tag line, “The only way out is all in” is congealing uterine slogh.
At his height, 137 is about what he should be.
I was thinking the same thing. He looks pretty normal to me.
Maybe he peaked at 197 for Pain & Gain, but there’s no way 197 was his ‘walking around’ weight.
The cinematic universes of “Argo fuck yourself” and Mahky Mahk are colliding and you’re still able to churn out that “Idle Jazzhands” joke? Out of deep respect, Fack you, Mr. Mancini
6 MONTHS AH PROTEIN-STYLE WAHLBURGAHS TAH PREPAYAH FAH THIS FACKIN MOVIE. IN THE WAHDS AH THIS TRAILAH:
FACK YOU.
You can take the Wahlberg out of Boston Mass, but you can’t take the Boston Mass out of the Wahl…oh.
I CAWL THIS ERASAH YOAH MAWM CUZ I BANG THE DUST OUTTA HUH EVERY NIGHT.
Question is, do they show this dick going all in?
Too soon!
I’m still pissed about that shitty movie.
That’s pretty lazy using the same tagline as Boogie Nights.