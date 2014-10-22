Mark Wahlberg Is 60 Pound Lighter As A Prafessah Of Fack You In ‘The Gambler’

#Mark Wahlberg #Brie Larson #John Goodman #Trailers
Senior Editor
10.22.14 21 Comments

Mark Wahlberg famously lost 60 pounds (going from 197 to 137, reportedly) to star in The Gambler, a remake of a James Caan film from 1974, but as Wahlberg freely admitted, an even bigger challenge was that his character was supposed to be a professor. Not an easy task for a former delinquent who graduated the school of hard knocks with an advanced degree in touching his cock.

Test audiences were supposedly enthusiastic about Marky Mark’s pahfahmance (not that anyone in your average test audience has ever seen a professor), but in the first trailer, Wahlberg mostly listens, to his A-list co-stars Jessica Lange, Michael K. Williams (aka Omar from The Wire), my future lover Brie Larson, and especially John Goodman. You can never have too much John Goodman, I always say, unless he’s blowing up your toilet. The Gambler is directed by Rise of the Planet of the Apes‘ Rupert Wyatt, from script by The Departed‘s William Monahan, adapted from the 1974 script by epic blowhard James Toback, who also produces on the remake. Can you imagine taking meetings with that guy? I imagine him dribbling mussel broth onto his bib for hours on end while everyone else at the table falls fast asleep.

Anyway, I liked ROTPOTA, in a bad-good kind of way, but the jury’s still out on Rupert Wyatt for me, and there isn’t much to go on in this first trailer, other than that it’s about men in dark rooms saying “f*ck you.” Or as we Italian-Americans like to call it, every holiday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Wahlberg#Brie Larson#John Goodman#Trailers
TAGSACTORS LOSING WEIGHT FOR ROLESBRIE LARSONJAMES TOBACKJOHN GOODMANMARK WAHLBERGMICHAEL K. WILLIAMSPARAMOUNTREMAKESRUPERT WYATTTHE GAMBLERTRAILERSWILLIAM MONAHAN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP