Martin Scorsese made an iPhone ad, and I don’t mean he directed it. Following in the footsteps of Zooey “Let’s dance!” Deschanel, John “Philosophy” Malkovich, and Samuel L. Gazpacho, the famed director rides through New York in the back of a taxi asking Siri if she’s seen his friend Rick, just like that one Mitch Hedberg joke.

It’s okay, I guess. But I can’t help but think that it would’ve been better if it had starred Scorsese’s mom, like in Goodfellas. “Siri, have I showed you my painting?”

SIRI: Yeah, I like this one. One dog goes one way, and the other dog goes the other way. And this guy’s saying “Whaddya want from me?”

[hat tip: HollywoodReporter]