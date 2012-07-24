Martin Scorsese made an iPhone ad

#Commercials
Senior Editor
07.24.12 25 Comments

Martin Scorsese made an iPhone ad, and I don’t mean he directed it. Following in the footsteps of Zooey “Let’s dance!” Deschanel, John “Philosophy” Malkovich, and Samuel L. Gazpacho, the famed director rides through New York in the back of a taxi asking Siri if she’s seen his friend Rick, just like that one Mitch Hedberg joke.

It’s okay, I guess. But I can’t help but think that it would’ve been better if it had starred Scorsese’s mom, like in Goodfellas. “Siri, have I showed you my painting?”

SIRI: Yeah, I like this one. One dog goes one way, and the other dog goes the other way. And this guy’s saying “Whaddya want from me?”

[hat tip: HollywoodReporter]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Commercials
TAGSCOMMERCIALSIPHONEMARTIN SCORSESEsiri

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP