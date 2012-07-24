Martin Scorsese made an iPhone ad, and I don’t mean he directed it. Following in the footsteps of Zooey “Let’s dance!” Deschanel, John “Philosophy” Malkovich, and Samuel L. Gazpacho, the famed director rides through New York in the back of a taxi asking Siri if she’s seen his friend Rick, just like that one Mitch Hedberg joke.
It’s okay, I guess. But I can’t help but think that it would’ve been better if it had starred Scorsese’s mom, like in Goodfellas. “Siri, have I showed you my painting?”
SIRI: Yeah, I like this one. One dog goes one way, and the other dog goes the other way. And this guy’s saying “Whaddya want from me?”
[hat tip: HollywoodReporter]
Were they really showing ‘Goodfellas’ on the History Channel? What happened to the good old days when they showed informative, historical programs, like ‘Ancient Aliens?’
Siri and Scorsese: two things that are presently WAY overrated. I’m surprised that commercial didn’t end with everyone getting shot, and then a half-eaten apple is shown on the street.
Scorsese has earned whatever kudos he gets. Come on now. Your fictional scene sounds more like Tarantino anyway.
No, my fictional scene sounds exactly like the ending of The Departed.
Huh. Ain’t that some shit. Anyway, Martin Scorsese isn’t WAY OVERRATED.
Siri iPhone commercials is to liberal douchebags as Sarah Palin endorsements is to right-wing candidates.
Someone needs to redub that and replace Siri’s voice with Deniro’s mirror speech from Taxi Driver, like, yesterday.
“Move my 11:00 to 2.”
“Are you talking to me?!”
……and by “is” I meant “are”. WHERE’S THE EDIT BUTTON?
“Siri, am I funny? Funny how?”
Maybe apple should make a whole series of iphone ads featuring Scorcese characters. I’d like to see one with Travis Bickel asking Siri to recommend local businesses that will wash the blood and cum out of the backseat of his taxi.
Why dis thy give him a white iPhone? White iPhones are for girls.
Might as well put a sparkly case on it.
Did they.
Did I just have a seizure? Damn.
Scorsese doesn’t like the “black” phones.
Why not? Everyone knows they run faster.
Siri: What the fuck, Marty? Can you believe this: a flip phone predjudiced against Apples. In this diay and age.
We’re still doing a shot every time someone says “Marty”, right? If that’s the case, not a bad commercial at all
hey siri! how many chinamen died so i can haz fone?
M:Siri, did you ever see what a magnum would do to a woman’s face?
Siri: ….
M: It’ll fucking destroy it Siri, just blow it right apart.
Siri: ….
75% of the people watching this ad think that’s Woody Allen. 20% think it’s Ernest Borgnine.
^ Everyone else thinks it’s Martin Scorsese talking to Tom Cruise’s daughter.
^ OR…Woody Allen talking to Tom Cruise’s daughter. Hey-oooo!!!
That’s it.
it took 3 tries, but you found the sweet spot!
Siri, go home and get your fuckin’ shinebox.
If MS doing this ad can get Joe Pesci to do one as well, I just wanna see him re-quote his line from “Raging Bull”:
“Ya listening? Ya mother sucks, fuckin, big fuckin elephant dicks. Ya got that?”
Good. Now go home and get your fuckin’ shinebox.