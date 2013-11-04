Marvel’s ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Will Have A ‘Thor: The Dark World’ Crossover Episode

With Thor: The Dark World hitting theaters this week, we’re finally going to see the next step in the second phase of the Avengers films after Iron Man 3 took a more singular approach in simply wrapping up the love story of Tony Stark and Pepper Potts. The Dark World will continue to introduce us to new, more powerful alien villains and possibly give us hints at the direction of Avengers: Age of Ultron (I know there are spoilers out there already, but I’m not reading them), but for now it seems that Chris Hemsworth’s franchise has only one immediate purpose – to help make Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. more interesting.
According to Entertainment Weekly, as The Dark World opens everywhere on Friday, the ABC series will take advantage of the movie’s guaranteed box office success by having a follow-up episode on Nov. 19.
After Dark World is released in theaters Nov. 8, the Nov. 19 episode of S.H.I.E.L.D., “The Well,” will continue where the film left off. Here’s the official description: “In the aftermath of the events chronicled in the feature film Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World, Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. pick up the pieces–one of which threatens to destroy a member of the team.”
The episode is directed by sci-fi TV luminary Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation), who previously directed an episode of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-creator Joss Whedon’s Dollhouse. (Via EW)
Except, it needs to be noted that none of The Dark World’s stars, from Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston to Natalie Portman and Kat Dennings, will actually appear on the episode (at least that we know of), so it will strictly be a story of Agent Coulson’s team of agents that are played by several distractingly bad but conveniently attractive agents providing clean-up detail.
Look, I’m not saying that I don’t like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but through these first few episodes, the acting has made me long for the second season of Heroes.
Isn’t Thor already out in theaters in most places?
It has already made $100 million overseas, but it opens everywhere in the U.S. on Friday.
I’ll enjoy reading the recap.
I’ve yet to watch the show. I regret nothing.
It’s the Ally McBeal / The Practice crossover for a whole new generation of 27 year old white women!
Ugh.
Got to hand it to them, they know how the bleed the nerds dry.
By any chance are two of the agents named Rosencrantz and Gildenstern?
No.
They’re named Estragon and Vladimir.
I’m not watching it unless one of the agents is named Ice T.
That would be amazing.
“You mean this Thor dude is a god? Like Jesus, or Kanye?”
Mulaney’s Ice T impression never gets old.
You know what? I will take it. I’m pretty sick of this show not having any Marvel in what’s supposed to be a freaking show about Marvel.
Seconded.
You know the tie-in will be two minutes at the end with either Natalie Portman or Kat Denning just asking for their equipment back
Thank youuuuuuuuuuuuuuu Jan.
I’ve given up on Agents of Shield already, haven’t bothered being around to watch it on tv and even less bothered to remember to stream it after.
Real shame, but when you can stream any other amazing tv show from over the last decade and further, I just don’t have enough of an attention span to keep up with the mediocre stuff.
The show isn’t that bad… It’s just a really simple sci-fi show. I just think people are being overly harsh on it because they expected more from Joss Whedon/Marvel.
People are being harsh on it because the acting is wooden (and that might be generous) and for a show called Marvels… there is surprisingly little Marvel in it beyond shoehorned references to the Avengers
agreed with Analyst. it’s perfectly competent tv, but in today’s climate everything either has to be amazing or terrible to people.
It’s just not very interesting – their run of the mill, “McGuffin of the week” plots wouldn’t feel so tedious if the characters were interesting AT ALL, which they’re really not
I love Coulson so much it easily gets me through an episode.
The reason people are hard on the show is for one simple reason…the team is boring.
Look at Stargate. That show had the most generic sci-fi plots for each episode, but it more than made up for it by having an awesome cast that was just a blast to watch on screen.
Plot means nothing. Characters mean everything.
I guess I’m just the opposite. I could never get into Stargate because I just didn’t care about anything they were doing.
At least the action and whatnot in SHIELD is well done.
Stuff goes boom real good.
This show over the course of just a few episodes started at “watch live” with the pilot, slipped to “DVR and watch the next day” and has tumbled to “turn on as noise to quiet the voices in my head only when every other conceivable show has been watched and I’m busy making a sandwich or something”.
Also, I hope Vince has girded himself for Round 2 with Wonder Woman:
[www.uproxx.com]
I was hoping her schedule would be free for a role in the new Star Warzes. I’ve heard she’s a pretty big fan.
“at one point Stringer Bell just stabs a spaceship and it crashes.”
I don’t understand how on Earth you managed to say that as a negative thing. That sentence just insured I’ll be there opening day.
A Thor episode without anyone from the Thor movie in it. That is why you fail Agents of Shield.
I’d be more than happy with Kat Dennings. I mean, she can’t be that busy.
My mildly spoilery guess?
Just to repeat that: SPOILER WARNING.
DOUBLE SPOILER WARNING, and it’s really not that big of a spoiler.
The Agents will have to deal with the thing from Jotunheim. Oh, and Ming-Na Wen will be underused, Agent Whitebread will be grumpy, and Chesty McHacker will save the day in a way which restores everyone’s trust in her.
Look, casual viewer guy, at least get her name right. It’s Boobs McComputerstuff.
Sheesh.
So, they’re going to give a spoiler away to a movie that is getting released this week to boost a TV show? That makes sense.
If my guess is right, it’ll be about as big a spoiler as revealing that there are ray guns used in the Avengers movie would have been.
Yeah, some of the actors have that whole CW network vibe to they’re acting. Especially the supposed leads Skye and Ward. Horrible names first of all and high school-level line delivery. Coulson, Melinda May and the Scottish guy are great in it. The amazingly gorgeous supermodel British biologist is about the most unbelievable character on the show.
Every little character they focus on, usually a villain has more depth than all of the team combined. I keep thinking they’re going to add someone new each episode because I can’t stand any of them now. Especially Skye. She’s the worst. Of you’re going to tell me that you’re a dorky, socially awkward hacker orphan with wit and know-how…..and you’re the hottest girl ever? No. I’m sorry but no. Just doesn’t add up. And will someone tell that douchebag Ward to stop making the zoolander face! I lough out loud everytime he’s on screen trying to be serious.
Again, I’m only watching this show because Chloe Bennett is ridiculously hot and they keep emphasizing her boobs more and more. Throw in some Marvel bullshit and the fact that there aren’t any other good dramas on Tuesday nights and I’m still in. Sometimes I’m a simple man with simple tastes… aka a 14 year old Freshmen.
The ratings for this are drying up so quickly that they’re already into panic guest star/crossover mode.