Marvel’s ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Will Have A ‘Thor: The Dark World’ Crossover Episode

With Thor: The Dark World hitting theaters this week, we’re finally going to see the next step in the second phase of the Avengers films after Iron Man 3 took a more singular approach in simply wrapping up the love story of Tony Stark and Pepper Potts. The Dark World will continue to introduce us to new, more powerful alien villains and possibly give us hints at the direction of Avengers: Age of Ultron (I know there are spoilers out there already, but I’m not reading them), but for now it seems that Chris Hemsworth’s franchise has only one immediate purpose – to help make Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. more interesting.

According to Entertainment Weekly, as The Dark World opens everywhere on Friday, the ABC series will take advantage of the movie’s guaranteed box office success by having a follow-up episode on Nov. 19.

After Dark World is released in theaters Nov. 8, the Nov. 19 episode of S.H.I.E.L.D., “The Well,” will continue where the film left off. Here’s the official description: “In the aftermath of the events chronicled in the feature film Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World, Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. pick up the pieces–one of which threatens to destroy a member of the team.” The episode is directed by sci-fi TV luminary Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation), who previously directed an episode of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-creator Joss Whedon’s Dollhouse. (Via EW)

Except, it needs to be noted that none of The Dark World’s stars, from Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston to Natalie Portman and Kat Dennings, will actually appear on the episode (at least that we know of), so it will strictly be a story of Agent Coulson’s team of agents that are played by several distractingly bad but conveniently attractive agents providing clean-up detail.

Look, I’m not saying that I don’t like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but through these first few episodes, the acting has made me long for the second season of Heroes.

(Banner via Marvel Studios)