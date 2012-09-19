Matt Damon & Michael Douglas are lookin fabulous

Here we have Michael Douglas and Matt Damon on the set of Behind the Candelabra, a story about Liberace (Douglas) and his lover, Scott Thorsen (Damon), rumored to be Steven Soderbergh’s last movie before he retires. According to LeMonde (via ThePlaylist), Soderbergh’s hoping to finish in time to screen it at Cannes. Soderbergh’s Haywire, a movie about a hot chick who beats people up, mostly kind of sucked (except for one scene), and Magic Mike, a movie about male strippers who wave their wieners at people, ended up being the best movie of the summer. So assuming gayness of subject matter has a positive correlation with how good a Steven Soderbergh movie is, I have high hopes for this one.
I don’t know much about fashion, but to me it looks like they’re about to go ref a joust tournament. It’s funny to me that back in the days when it wasn’t okay to be gay, rich gay guys dressed like medieval court jesters and people just thought they were “eccentric.”
Oh, I thought the picture needed something:
Much better.
I’m not usually one to backseat Photoshop (and that couldn’t sound much gayer), but there’s no way Vince Vaughn wasn’t eating ice cream poolside when they took that picture.
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED:
I’m not usually one to backseat Photoshop, with my erect penis
Definitely gayer
Douglas looks like a gay Jewish Ponch.
Totally. At first glance I was trying to figure out how the picture related to Chips.
That’s odd, I was sure this was a photo from the long-rumored recording session featuring Roy Orbison and Randy Travis.
Magic Mike was SO Soderbergh-y. I felt like I was watching the Girlfriend Experience, except the main character was a potato not a robot.
I watched that Gina Carano movie the other night and I’m less attracted to her for some reason.
Who is actually stoked to watch this? I mean, Brokeback Mountain had cowboys, Liberace’s music isn’t exactly standard Americana.
Clearly, Soderbergh is a propagandist promoting Obama’s gay agenda.
That movie would be Candelabra the Behind. Obama is a teacher at heart.
Hey, hey, even in today’s world, not all guys who dress like that are gay.
They could be European.
Or hipsters.
So in other words: gay
Boner Ghost XII: Behind the Candelabra
I still don’t think this movie has a chance of being gayer than “Alexander”. It’s the gold standard.
If someone told me I could wear an embroidered night shirt poolside I would have never chosen to be straight. Ugh, these Dockers are so restrictive.
Whenever I read Behind the Candelabra, I can’t help but read it as Behind Candle, brah as in –
Bro! Where’d you hide my slim jim?
Quit being sucha baby; it’s behind the candle, brah.
Haywire sucked? what kind of idiot are you?! I thought it was Soder’s best in a lonnng time.
what kind of idiot ARE YOU?!
terrible
Something tells me they wouldn’t be content to just watch the jousting. ifyouknowwhatI’msayingandIthinkyoudobutjustincaseyoudon’tI’mreferringtothembeinggaywoot!
The original picture didn’t need anything added to it. It was already FaBuLoUsSsS!
Who the Christ was DEMANDING a Liberace movie?
The God damn people of America, that’s who!