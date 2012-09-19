Matt Damon & Michael Douglas are lookin fabulous

Here we have Michael Douglas and Matt Damon on the set of Behind the Candelabra, a story about Liberace (Douglas) and his lover, Scott Thorsen (Damon), rumored to be Steven Soderbergh’s last movie before he retires. According to LeMonde (via ThePlaylist), Soderbergh’s hoping to finish in time to screen it at Cannes. Soderbergh’s Haywire, a movie about a hot chick who beats people up, mostly kind of sucked (except for one scene), and Magic Mike, a movie about male strippers who wave their wieners at people, ended up being the best movie of the summer. So assuming gayness of subject matter has a positive correlation with how good a Steven Soderbergh movie is, I have high hopes for this one.

I don’t know much about fashion, but to me it looks like they’re about to go ref a joust tournament. It’s funny to me that back in the days when it wasn’t okay to be gay, rich gay guys dressed like medieval court jesters and people just thought they were “eccentric.”

Oh, I thought the picture needed something:

Much better.

[Picture via VanityFair]