Is Matthew McConaughey A Hero To Christians For Thanking God? Not So Fast, Says Christian Blog Lady.

According to the Daily Caller, God has only been thanked 14 times in 100 Oscar acceptance speeches over the last 30 years. In fact, Yahweh ranks behind the Academy, winners’ spouses, mothers, father and children, and their management. In the last 10 years, He’s even behind Meryl Streep, specifically. Which makes it kind of a big deal that Matthew McConaughey thanked the big guy when he accepted his award for Best Actor Sunday night (Darlene Love from 20 Feet From Stardom did too, but she sang it so maybe people didn’t notice).
The fact that someone in Hollywood actually thanked God delighted many who delight in such things, aided no doubt by the fact that McConaughey won for playing a Texan and is himself from Texas, the big swinging truck nutz of the real Murka. So, is he a Christian role model now?
Not so, says Texas mom blogger Melissa Edgington. You can’t forget that the film itself is full of filth flarn filth and fornification:
But, there’s one tiny issue with setting Matthew McConaughey up as our next great Christian idol. And, the problem is the movie he won the Oscar for. And pretty much every other movie he’s ever made. (Anyone remember a little film called Magic Mike?) According to pluggedin.com, Dallas Buyer’s Club opens with McConaughey’s character having sex with two girls at the same time in a rodeo stall. That’s only the beginning of the explicit sexual content in the movie. In addition to the nudity, masturbation, and pornography, the film contains over 100 f-words and God’s name is used as a curse word over 20 times.
Matthew McConaughey made this movie, which he was rewarded by Hollywood for making, which goes out into our society and poisons the hearts and minds of our men, women, and young people. And then he gets up to accept his award for making filth that turns hearts away from God, and he thanks God for the opportunity, and Christians applaud him as if he has done something incredible.
We have got to get over our obsession with celebrity and start making connections between what people say and what they actually do. [YourMomHasABlog]
I love that she invokes Magic Mike parenthetically as if just speaking the name of the beast is enough to make polite Christians cross themselves. So much worse than Matthew McConaughey fornicating and associating with homosexuals (though she may not know that, it doesn’t sound like she’s actually seen it). C-Tates the pied piper, leading impressionable young Christians straight into the maw of Satan with the siren song of his magical skin flute.
Clearly she’s never read Matthew 27:9
“And the Lord spake to the Israelites and said unto them ‘Yea, my children, be with open hearts, for he who is my brother shall be alright, and alright, and once more alright.”
The scripture according to McConaughey; thanks be to Wooderson.
Amen, brother!
Hahahahaha. Thank you! That is awesome.
As much as I love me some MattMcC, I guess I’m the only one who found his speech totally obnoxious, from the thanking god part to the I’m my own hero part and pretty much everything in between. He looked good though, so there’s that.
I’m a big fan and I too found his speech a bit obnoxious. But him with Kim Novak earlier was a perfect example of why I like him.
His speech was awful, and saved only by the LIVIN and Alright, alright, alright callbacks. Also the god bullshit really upset me, particularly after his elequent takedown of religion in True Detective. [www.youtube.com]
He seemed genuine throughout his speech, which I appreciated even if some of what he said was eyeroll-inducing. I think the “I’m my own hero” thing wasn’t him being pompous and obnoxious, but rather that he was just saying in an aloof way that you set an ideal for where you want yourself to be in ten years and keep chasing after that (rather than, you know, you personally should strive to be Matthew McConaughey in 10 years).
Anyways, when he threw in that “alright, alright, alright” towards the end, it immediately became the greatest acceptance speech of all time in my book.
@AB I didn’t find the God stuff annoying because it’s not like he was trying to push his religion or condescend to non-religious people. He was just espousing his own beliefs, which is hard to fault him for. Also, finding fault in the fact that real-life McConaughey doesn’t share the same view of religion as Rust Cohle is on the same logical plane as the argument that Edgington makes about McConaughey’s movies not reflecting Christian ideals. Don’t let his invocation of God get to you man.
Why does his mention of God get anybody bent out of shape? Some other Uproxx commenter said it best a few days ago–paying homage to God is fine, it’s being an asshole in the name of God where the problems arise.
I guess I’m saying people that get bent out of shape about a benign mention of God are just as annoying as people that get bent out of shape because someone doesn’t gratuitously mention God.
Because “paying homage to god” is akin to paying homage to the fucking tooth fairy as far as I’m concerned, and the need by some to cling to imaginary friends and defend their behaviour in the name of mythology irks me.
Al – Jesus loves you!
“You want it to be one way”, tolerance works both ways, doesn’t matter what you believe, as long as he’s not forcing his religion down on you. The fact that he even takes the character role of Rust Cohle and Magic Mike etc, kinda shows that he’s not the average redneck christian, who blows up abortion clinics, etc the media always seems to love to cover.
p.s he may not even be a christian.
Criticizing someone for simply thanking God is exactly the kind of thing that feeds the FoxNews trolls and fans the flames of their bullshit “war on religion” (maybe Al doesn’t quite appreciate that because she’s Canadian).
Here’s how I look at it; in recent weeks, we’ve finally had the first openly gay athlete playing in a major North American sport (Jason Collins) and another who’s almost a lock to become the second (Michael Sam), and for the most part those athletes have been roundly embraced and celebrated for putting their lifestyles out there. How can you reconcile celebrating those athletes for being open about their sexuality but then turn around and condemn people that thank God and show a bit of religion like McConaughey did? You can’t do it without being morally and ethically inconsistent. Saying that he should’ve left out the “thank God” because you don’t agree with religion is no different than homophobes who advocated for things like “don’t ask don’t tell” because they didn’t agree with the homosexual lifestyle. At the end of the day, whether there are gay athletes in professional sports or McConaughey throws a “thank God” into his acceptance speech, in all likelihood neither one personally affects you, so let it go instead of giving fodder to Bullshit Mountain.
What Kubo said. Petty, militant atheism is, in most cases, just as irritating as petty, militant religion. Sometimes more so. Being an atheist should free you from that stupid kind of “take no other gods before me,” “don’t speak my name in vain” religious knee-jerk close-mindedness, but people like Bill Maher, Christopher Hitchens, and Al here, seem to practice a lot of the exact same behavior, just with the symbols removed.
Let people thank whomever they want to thank. It’s great to be a little mocking about it, like George Carlin’s bit about athletes thanking God, but getting genuinely upset about it is the behavior of a dick.
Talking about your sexuality publicly = being true to yourself and showing this to the outside world
Invoking your faith publicly = deluding yourself and straying from your own personality
Nope, no inconsistency in those two approaches at all.
Wooderson struttin’ around and talking about beer and gumbo. This is exactly what I want and expect from mcconaughey
@VK – So if I stop believing in God, I’ll drift toward my “real” personality, which would presumably mean being totally nasty to anyone that allows for the possibility of the metaphysical. WHERE DO I SIGN UP?
That’s my point AI, who gives a shit? If someone went up there and thanked the tooth fairy, how does it affect you even a little bit? Why does someone’s harmless profession of faith, deluded though you think they might be, bother you? It would bother me as well if, say, MM said that people should convert or asked for donations to a church or something along those lines. That suggests the need for a response from his audience. He didn’t do that, though. He thanked something that, as far as you’re concerned, doesn’t exist.
As someone pointed out above, the irony in this is that you (who I assume to be an atheist) the one suggesting that a certain line of thinking or believing is objectively wrong, even if benign in its practice.
@VK I see where you’re coming from. I look at it solely from the perspective of someone’s personal identity and lifestyle, which you kind of touched on. To me, among any number of other things, your personal identity might be founded in your faith, or it might be founded in your sexuality. Whether it’s faith or sexuality, I think you should have the right to be open about your personal identity and live your life freely (subject to the caveat that you’re not trying to impose the same on others). So, I fail to see how it’s consistent to begrudge someone for being religious and celebrate someone for being gay or vice versa; regardless of which one you begrudge, you’re passing judgment on someone for their personal identity and lifestyle. The element of choice seems irrelevant here.
I’m gonna have’ta side a little with Al on this one, and I’mma tell you why. I live in a state that has a Creation Museum. It was built with $43 million in state tax breaks, at the same time that state funding for education has been cut, and “charter schools” replace science curricula with teaching the “controversy” of new-earth creationism vs. evolution. On top of that funding is now secured to build a full-scale “real life” replica of the Ark to go alongside said “museum”.
People should be free to believe what they like, but if their beliefs include feeling entitled to taxpayer funds and kidnapping public education for the promotion of the active denial of concrete science, denial of critical thinking, denial of Reality…then I’m sorry but it’s time to sit down and have “the talk”.
@silance I completely get that aggravation. As I noted in a comment I made above, I get annoyed when religion demands financial backing that might otherwise be used for better purposes.
That said, MM said thanks. Didn’t cost you a dime. It would have been the same if he had thanked the socks he was wearing that night.
@Kubo If it somehow continues the non-thinking and un-thinking of America, I feel I have a responsibility to change it.
@silance So, to you, any display of religion or faith is equivalent to “non-thinking” and “un-thinking?” First, I think you’re being sort of simplistic on the relationship between faith and intelligence. The two aren’t synonyms. To suggest they are is akin to suggesting that all atheists are assholes. Does that Venn diagram overlap? Sure. But it’s not a 1-to-1 ratio. There are some atheists in this very conversation that seem like very cool cats, including yourself.
Second, it’s ironic that you feel a responsibility to change the “non-thinking” and “un-thinking” (neither of which are words) when you couldn’t think up the words “ignorance” or “simplification.” Just food for thought.
Hey guys, what’s going on … Oh.
@Otto Man – God (OOPS!), I love that gif.
@ol’sully:
The “average” redneck Christian, who runs around blowing up abortion clinics.
The fact that you can type this with a straight face, well, why am I not shocked.
@silance I agree that stuff like the creation museum is bullshit (and sort of seems like idolatry to me), but that doesn’t mean you have to draw the line all the way down at simply mentioning God in an award acceptance speech. You can draw the line at wasting taxpayer money (in effect) to build a monument to ignorance, religious or otherwise. And you can have a relationship with a higher power without supporting that museum-building kind of bullshit in any way.
I’m now wishing he’d said “I’d like to thank Allah”. I’d still have the same irked response but most of the rest of you would be singing a whole different song.
Or how about Satan. Satanism is a perfectly legitimate, recognized religion (which doesn’t involve human or even animal sacrifices and whatever else you see on tv). How about that, “I’d like to thank Satan”. DO YOU UNDERSTAND YET?
I’m not offended by his mention of god, just sad for him. I think it’s kind of pathetic and sad when adults have imaginary friends.
@Kubo Please disregard my 2nd comment. 7:49PM-me was totes on-point. 10:20PM-me circumvented the court-imposed breathalyzer on my internets keyboard.
@Al Alleging sans-evidence that we’re probably all bigots isn’t a good way to make yourself look like less of an asshole.
It is true, though, that this whole conversation would probably look different. Specifically, a lot of us would probably be saying, “Who’d have thought Matthew McConaughey was a [Muslim/Satanist]?” But I think, if anyone were to take your side in saying “That really made me mad,” odds are most of them would be militant Christians. Which goes back to what I said earlier — you’re the same as them. You’re a zealot with a blank banner.
I bet you guys all feel pretty dumb when it comes out that MM lets a homeless man who calls himself Gahd live in his attic and in returns he helps read scripts and his personal plight with rodeos helped convince MM towards taking the role.
/TheMoreYouKnow
“Oh look, McConaughey is a (Muslim/Satanist)”? Really?
He’d be getting death threats and called a terrorist, you jackass.
@Al Yes, he would. My point is, those would be coming from Christian assholes. And other people who care too much about this shit, as you do.
Why can’t it just be taken for what it is, a dumb fun acceptance speech?
“I’m now wishing he’d said “I’d like to thank Allah”. I’d still have the same irked response but most of the rest of you would be singing a whole different song.”
Straw men get knocked down pretty quickly.
@Kubo – if it’s me you’re calling a straw man there, you completely missed my point. However, to you and @miamidiesel – I concede; I should be more tolerant. The attitude that “I’m right and everyone else is so obviously wrong” is very clearly a problem with beliefs like religion (or anti-religion). We should be allowed to be right or wrong. I won’t be changing my mind and it doesn’t seem like you’ll be changing yours. But we should also be allowed to have adult dialogue about it, and this conversation did make me take a step back and have another look at things.
::high five to @AI::
Yeah I think we’re both on board the “just don’t be an asshole” train. I think that’s a message we can all support.
And a straw-man argument is one where you change the direction of the argument that’s easy for you to take down or otherwise (but falsely) back up your claim. So, when you said “if he praised Allah, you would all be acting differently.” That’s a straw-man argument; essentially, you set up a scenario that can never be proven or disproven, but relate it to others’ attitude toward MM. I do it all the time too.
/I went to graduate school for comm. and social psych. so I had to learn about this crap
//I wasted my twenties.
@Kubo – Based on that, I think you came out your twenties brilliantly, and taught me something, too. Stop looking at me like that – I just appreciate intelligent perspective, beliefs aside.
That’s what I love about these conservative Christian girls, man. I get older, they spout the same rage.
I’m not trying to side with anyone on this I’m just stating my own opinion. He never said anything about him being a christian, so we really have no right going around putting labels on him. And who said he was trying to being a christian role model? If he was I doubt anyone would try to look up to him anyway. Yes, the movie may have been a little too touchy for some people, but I felt like the filth, sexual content, explict content really fit on cinematic terms. Could you imagine? I really can’t see the movie being half as powerful as it was without it. If you don’t like this type of content in movies than don’t watch it???? He had a right to thank anyone he wanted to in his speech.
Heather- I too assumed he meant Allah.
aided no doubt by the fact that McConaughey won for playing a Texan and is himself from Texas
Also, his Oscar win came on Texas Independence Day. As Peter King would say, WEIRD.
“Watch ye all the sinful movies, and count ye all the f-words.” -Philippians 4:8
Any post dealing with sex/religion/politics into a mudwrestling match after a few comments.
way to completely over-simplify a complex movie dealing with the real historical struggle relating to equality and aids treatment to being a movie about “f-bombs and threeways.” christiantexasblogmom, for the win.
@Rachael Suzanne …you, my dear, have just won this thread….overwhelmingly!!
For some reason the headline made me think this lady would have an interesting argument. Oh well.
“there’s one tiny issue with setting Matthew McConaughey up as our next great Christian idol”…mainly the second commandment, then Failure to Launch, then the sinful sex stuff.
Judging someone else’s relationship with God is like the first rule of evangelical blogging. If only this woman were blogging in Jesus’ time, his likes would be way higher.
“We have got to get over our obsession with celebrity and start making connections between what people say and what they actually do.”
Well, how about we stop allowing the laws of a 6000 year old desert tribe to influence society negatively? But where would we go in nice clothes on Sunday for an hour?
@Digital Wonderbread ….ohhhhh, you are about to get some nasty replies from all those god-fearing posters up at the top of this thread…..or not, ( maybe they’ve all gone to sleep)
Yes, when will we, as a species, finally throw off the shackles of religion and form a society based on secular reasoning, which cannot possibly go wrong, as everyone knows all political violence in history was rooted in religious strife.
/looks up the French Revolution, and the death tolls from the Terror.
/looks up the Bolshevik Revolution, and the subsequent century of quashing of political dissent, with a death toll that dwarfs the Holocaust
/looks up Pol Pot’s Khmer Rouge regime, and the mass graves there
Hey, look, if you’re going to be Le Edgy Internet Atheist who believes in SCIENCE!, there’s something you need to know. When you have a hypothesis, and reality keeps telling you it’s wrong, you abandon the hypothesis as clearly incorrect. The Internet Atheist’s belief that it is religion that causes people to be evil fails because it assumes that the wrong null hypothesis; as we can see, societies that have expunged religion from its moral fabric have an alarming tendency to go straight for the mass executions. The correct conclusion, from the evidence, is that religion (or at least, universalist religions, as opposed to purely tribal religions) acts as a dampener, albeit imperfect, of humanities’ worst impulses.
Good try tho. did you cut and paste from your church flyer? or an email forward from grandma? I’ll just knock one of your little legs out, and let you flounder instead of writing a diatribe disproving every “point” you tried to make. Pol Pot was first a Budhist, having studied at a monestary, then spent 8 years at a christrian institution. While he never held himself out as christian, he believe in a type of manifest destiny, and version of heaven, and head delusions of granduer and gold in the sky bullshit fantasies that lead him to his actions. It’s pretty much the same thing.
What religious people try to do is set up Atheism as another religion. It is not. Atheism is not a belief – it is a lack thereof. Its the lack of a statement, because any statement as to belief in something unprovable, disproven and impossible is not sane, rational, logical, or defendable. It’s a form of socialized brain damage.
What nyccine said. The amount of nice religious people in the world should, to the science-minded (as many atheists claim they do), prove that religion is not the cause of all these evils that militant atheists would claim it is. Evil people are evil people, and stupid people are stupid people. Religion provides a channel for the evil to exploit the stupid and cause horrible things to happen, but it’s hardly necessary, nor is it the cause of any of it. Assholes are assholes. Religion is circumstantial, and it’s chosen — in terms of how much a person adheres to his named religion’s guidelines, and with which facets of it he identifies — based on the individual’s personality. If you want to be hateful, you’ll identify with the parts of your holy text that can be construed as hateful; if you want to be a cool person, you’ll identify with the parts that seem to advocate being a cool person. Atheist zealots get that causality mixed up all the time.
@AB If atheism isn’t a religion, why are you capitalizing it?
(as many atheists claim to be)*
Changed the phrasing of that sentence but forgot the parenthesis.
@nyccine and others…I would respectfully disagree about religion acting as a “dampener of humanity’s worst impulses”. We can look to so many instances when religious beliefs not only justified people’s worst impulses but were a catalyst for their actions. Salem witch trials, the near-extinction of Native Americans, slavery ( did you know that parts of the Bible say that not only is okay to have a slave, it was also allowed to beat said slave ?) So maybe we are using the wrong word when we say “evil”. It’s really just “murder” that is being justified by some people’s beliefs.
Try and think of it like this : If you were born thousands of years ago into Aztec or Inca society, born into those religious practices and beliefs, it would be totally acceptable for you to sacrifice your virgin daughters to some mythical deity. To actually have them murdered or maybe even perform the act yourself !
@nyccine –
“When you have a hypothesis, and reality keeps telling you it’s wrong, you abandon the hypothesis as clearly incorrect.”
Wow. Please tell me you’re a Christian. The irony of that statement would make me explode.
@evilbanker ….omigosh!!! I thought the exact same thing when I read that excerpt!! I spent too much time writing my response to nycinne’s last sentence so thanks for bringing that sentence to light
The real issue is groupthink, mob mentality, that kind of thing. Religion gets singled-out by a lot of people, due to its non-empirical nature; but I think those who blame religion for the world’s ills badly overestimate their fellow humans in thinking that empiricism would be so much more important to them if only religion didn’t exist. I don’t think there’s much of a reason to think it would. There are utterly secular arguments going on in the U.S. all the goddamn time that have nothing whatsoever to do with religion, that deal with totally empirical matters — gun control, for example, or voter identification, or the minimum wage — and people choose whatever they want to believe. No religion is required to facilitate that. One of man’s great talents is rationalizing his own opinions and behavior.
Remove religion from existence, and there’d still be plenty of groups to provide channels capable of being exploited by evil men to convince stupid men to kill each other. Nation, race, class, political party, profession, family (both genetic and in the ICP sense), etc. The human tendency to want to belong to groups is both an enormous strength and an enormous liability. When a powerful member of your group decides he wants to do something bad, it hardly matters whether his argument is rooted in fact or opinion. If he can get enough stupid people to help him actually go and do that bad thing, then it becomes an urgent matter, and the group’s other members have to make a decision — comply with this person’s plan, or basically flee the group. Urgency impairs judgment, and people don’t like leaving their groups. Bad decisions are made, and good people become killers, become complicit with killing, and/or whatever.
Religious concepts like the afterlife arguably make people more willing to make irrational decisions in those urgent situations, but think about it; if all that mythological stuff weren’t there, the same people would still have to answer the question of why their lives matter. Whether you think you’re earning your ticket into heaven, earning your place in the great history that might one day be written about you, or merely earning a better future for your family/nation/party/sports franchise, you can convince yourself to do anything. The particulars are pretty much interchangeable.
I should say “stupid and/or desperate people,” instead of just “stupid people.”
@JJ Jr. …I get the whole idea of what you’re saying. And using the word “groupthink” is so cool and so Orwellian of you !
I don’t know, I guess it’s the whole idea of groupthink or mob mentality that always leads to beliefs or practices becoming institutionalized. That is the real danger.There have been many times though where a person/ people will not have to “flee” or leave the group. Throughout history, people have stood up for what is right, sometimes against incredible odds and it has lead to change for the good of society.
I love your last paragraph about “earning a ticket to heaven” It reminds of a poem that precedes a song : ” Back when I was in seminary school, there was a man that said you can petition the lord with prayer….petition the lord with prayer….petition the lord with prayer….(screams) YOU CANNOT PETITION THE LORD WITH PRAYER!!!”
Anybody here remember the Lizard King? (or am I just old?)
@Joewilliesfumanchu “Throughout history, people have stood up for what is right, sometimes against incredible odds and it has lead to change for the good of society.” Yeah, that was a poor choice of words on my part. What I meant by “flee the group” wasn’t strictly “run away from the situation,” but more just “distance yourself from the group,” in order to either run away OR oppose it. And I guess you don’t actually have to leave a group in order to oppose a faction within it. I think I was working with an abstract idea, when I wrote that, that the group’s core identity is often heavily compromised in situations like this, so the basic concept of “membership” in the group becomes murky.
For example, my friend likes to call himself a skinhead — specifically a SHARP (SkinHead Against Racial Prejudice) — because of, like, the kind of music he enjoys, and I think a general anti-establishment mindset. Obviously labeling himself a skinhead often results in people thinking he’s some neo-nazi garbage person (even despite the “against racial prejudice” part), but the fact is that the racist variety of skinhead was a splinter group that sort of hijacked the group way back, so of course the severity of that means the basic “skinhead” group isn’t really a group anymore, in a sense, because the ones like my friend have to always distinguish themselves from the racist ones by calling themselves SHARPs or whatever. So, depending on your perspective, either they left their group and formed a new one, or they stood up for what’s right and such.
I always wonder how many people have gone out of their way to stand up for what’s right during these big terrible events, and just been killed, never been recognized or appreciated at all for their bravery/goodness, never had any effect on anyone beyond maybe the people that killed him. Seems like that must happen a lot more often than the society-changing version of that story.
Anyway, thanks for saying I’m cool! Sometimes my mom’s assurances just aren’t enough.
We’re having a discussion about whether Matthew McConnaughey being different from Rust Cohle because is the only person in all of the entertainment business who isn’t like the characters he plays? Based on Schindler’s List, Clash Of The Titans and the Harry Potter series, we really need to watch Ralph Fiennes.
I’d also like to give the banner picture the proper attention it deserves. That’s awesome.
Did you notice that God was smoking a blunt? Because that took at least an extra 10 minutes.
I did. Between God smoking a blunt and motioning to MM, YA BOY C-Tates animated gif, and the spirited conversation in the comments, this is quite the amazing thread.
Boy, it’s a good thing God has all these vocal Christians watching out for him. How would he know who doing all those things he told us not to do if not for everyone tattling on each and every little thing every four seconds?
I’ve alway thought the idea of thinking God should be more obnoxious from a Christian perspective than from a non Christian one really.
“I’d like to thank a vast unknowable creator of the entire universe for this award I got from a bunch of old white dudes for acting really good in a movie with the right tone, release date and studio lead awards campaign to appeal to them.”
God: “What’s this for, Failure To Launch? Was that this year? Hard to keep track of time when you’ve existed forever.”
Don’t masturbate.
Linus suffered from depression.
What could a person possible have against nudity, masturbation and threesomes in rodeo stalls? This lady has some fucked up beliefs.
The great pumpkin is a far more credible story by comparison.
As a Christian man, I don’t give a shit that McC thanked God for anything.
Also, props to miamidiesel up there. Biggest frustration with the frotcast is the hypocrisy inherent in constantly ridiculing anyone that you guys believe to be intolerant while simultaneously taking a minimum 10 minute detour to take shots at anyone that believes in God. Sorry. I mean flying spaghetti monster?
So, intolerance is light mockery of someone or a group that holds a different worldview than your own (and that of logic/science) rather than attempting to mold society to fit the laws/teachings of your book that said you should believe because it said you should believe it?
Hasa diga eebowai.
If Rust Cohle were to respond to the Texas Christian Mommy Blogger, he would say;
“If the only thing keeping a person decent is the expectation of divine reward then, brother, that person is a piece of sh*t. And I’d like to get as many of them out in the open as possible. You gotta get together and tell yourself stories that violate every law of the universe just to get through the goddamn day? What’s that say about your reality?”
Regardless off everything above, ask yourself this: Could God create a spliff so big even He couldn’t roll it?
Here’s what MM really wanted to say:
“I’d like to thank god for allowing such potent ganja to grow on this green earth, so’s I can smoke it and play my bongos all night then run naked, wild and free through the night whenever I please!”