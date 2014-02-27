A Fake Matthew McConaughey Called Into A TV News Show To Discuss The Oscars

Matthew McConaughey is currently the favorite to win Best Actor at Sunday’s 86th Academy Awards ceremony, according to some of the members of our esteemed panel of adult film stars, and that means that he’s making his last media rounds to discuss Dallas Buyers Club and True Detective before he hopefully accepts his ultimate honor. McConaughey had already stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, so one Dallas morning news anchor thought that her show was obviously next, as News 8 Daybreak’s Cynthia “Izzy” Izaguirre believed she was going to get some time with the dreamy leading man yesterday.

But wouldn’t you know it, her co-host Ron Corning had a trick up his sleeve, and there was more than meets the ear to this McConaughey encounter.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Haha, you got punked by the best in the morning radio show business, Izzy! That’s going to go down among the most epic pranks ever pulled by Boner Joe and the Jock Strap Crew on WBNR’s Morning Wood Drivetime Explosion. Or whatever it’s called.

(Via Hypervocal)