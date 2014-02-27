A Fake Matthew McConaughey Called Into A TV News Show To Discuss The Oscars

Matthew McConaughey is currently the favorite to win Best Actor at Sunday’s 86th Academy Awards ceremony, according to some of the members of our esteemed panel of adult film stars, and that means that he’s making his last media rounds to discuss Dallas Buyers Club and True Detective before he hopefully accepts his ultimate honor. McConaughey had already stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, so one Dallas morning news anchor thought that her show was obviously next, as News 8 Daybreak’s Cynthia “Izzy” Izaguirre believed she was going to get some time with the dreamy leading man yesterday.
But wouldn’t you know it, her co-host Ron Corning had a trick up his sleeve, and there was more than meets the ear to this McConaughey encounter.
Haha, you got punked by the best in the morning radio show business, Izzy! That’s going to go down among the most epic pranks ever pulled by Boner Joe and the Jock Strap Crew on WBNR’s Morning Wood Drivetime Explosion. Or whatever it’s called.
The academy sure does love it when actors lose or gain a bunch of weight and play a dying character. If McConaughey had played a gay retard with AIDS they would have given him all the oscars.
black gay retard with AIDS in a Auschwitz! boom instant oscar
That’s the worst McConaughey impression I’ve ever heard.
It’s beyond bad.
Says it all. [youtu.be]
It’s really, really terrible. My 3 year old can do a better Wooderson.
I’d like to hear your 3 year old’s Wooderson
That was a better Foghorn Leghorn impression than a Matthew McConaughey impression.
Sometimes you just really want to believe…
Oh for fuck’s sake, if you’re gonna pull a lame prank like this, at least get a good impersonator. Don’t just ask your buddy Steve from the local bowling alley. Or Ken who works at Wolf FM, whatever.
McConaughey impressions 101: take your shirt off and say “Alright” three times.
At least she didn’t confuse him with Laurence Fishburne.
Were the morning Musers too busy punking Jerry Jones to make this call?
At least the Ticket can do convincing impressions.
Exactly. When I first saw this link I thought Gordo did some TV magic, but alas, this is probably some intern.