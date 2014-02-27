A Fake Matthew McConaughey Called Into A TV News Show To Discuss The Oscars

#Pranks #Matthew McConaughey
Senior Writer
02.27.14 14 Comments

Matthew McConaughey is currently the favorite to win Best Actor at Sunday’s 86th Academy Awards ceremony, according to some of the members of our esteemed panel of adult film stars, and that means that he’s making his last media rounds to discuss Dallas Buyers Club and True Detective before he hopefully accepts his ultimate honor. McConaughey had already stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, so one Dallas morning news anchor thought that her show was obviously next, as News 8 Daybreak’s Cynthia “Izzy” Izaguirre believed she was going to get some time with the dreamy leading man yesterday.

But wouldn’t you know it, her co-host Ron Corning had a trick up his sleeve, and there was more than meets the ear to this McConaughey encounter.

Haha, you got punked by the best in the morning radio show business, Izzy! That’s going to go down among the most epic pranks ever pulled by Boner Joe and the Jock Strap Crew on WBNR’s Morning Wood Drivetime Explosion. Or whatever it’s called.

(Via Hypervocal)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pranks#Matthew McConaughey
TAGSDALLAS BUYER'S CLUBimpressionslocal newsMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYPRANKSZANY MORNING RADIO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP