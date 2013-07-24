Michael B. Jordan to play Apollo Creed’s Grandson in ‘Creed.’ Wait, what?

Fruitvale Station (trailer here), from director Ryan Coogler, stars Michael B. Jordan in a critically-acclaimed drama about a day in the life of Oscar Grant, who was killed by BART cops in 2008. And how better to follow that up than a Rocky spinoff about Apollo Creed’s grandson? Wait, what?
From Toldja:
MGM is setting Ryan Coogler to direct Creed, and the studio is in early talks with Coogler’s Fruitvale Station star Michael B. Jordan to play the grandson of Apollo Creed in a continuation of the Rocky saga that Coogler is going to write with Aaron Covington. Sylvester Stallone will reprise Rocky Balboa as a retired fighter-turned-trainer.
Oh well. That’s just the standard success track for a director, right? Make your name on a critically acclaimed art film, then cash in making some paycheck sequel for a studio, right? Well, not exactly, according to Deadline:
Much the same way that Coogler burned with the desire to tell the tragic story of Oscar Grant in his feature debut and begged Jordan to play the role in the $900,000 budget film, this whole idea also came from Coogler. When he signed with WME, Coogler identified Creed as a dream project.
Huh. Weird. Maybe he just really likes beef stew. I would’ve gone with an alternate timeline sequel to The Wire that reimagines where Wallace at.
The intention is for Jordan to play the grandson of Apollo Creed (played in the early movies by Carl Weathers). Raised in an upper-crust home thanks to the ring riches earned by his grandfather, the young man doesn’t have to box and his family doesn’t want him to. Yet, he has the natural instinct and gifts and potential that made his grandfather the heavyweight champion until Rocky Balboa took his crown in 1979′s Rocky II. Creed’s grandson needs a mentor and turns to Balboa, who is out of boxing completely and not eager to return. [Deadline]
I admit, it doesn’t seem like the worst idea ever, especially if the director has some talent. But if you’re going to do a spin-off, why go with Rocky, which has already had a million sequels and milked every character dry? I want to see the spinoffs about awesome characters from movies that maybe weren’t so great. Like Rob Lowe in Behind the Candelabra, or Craig Robinson in Miss March. Seriously, I would kill for a Horsedick.Mpeg movie.
Meanwhile, somewhere Scott Stapp waits for a phone call that will never come…
It would be better if Creed Bratton was cast as Michael B. Jordan’s father.
A boxing movie called Creed that doesn’t involve Scott Stapp fighting Fred Durst?
This actually sounds like a pretty great idea to me
Oh word. Apollo bogarted all the charisma in the first 3 Rocky movies.
Shoulda been “Jackson”.
Ha this could easily take a dark turn. Kid already doesn’t want to box, but then a Parkinson’s riddled Rocky coaxes him into it and proceeds to teach him to take 10,000 punches in the face, followed by a miraculous comeback after tiring the dude out.
What’s these gloves ffoooorrrrrr wwooooah!
With harms wide hopen, underrrr the sunlight,
Welcome to this place, I have a half paralyzed face…
YO, STRING.
Yeah, except that I doubt Michael B. is sleeping on a bed of money just yet, so let him earn. Dude probably drives a Camry.
Any relation to Women B. Shoppin?
I don’t know why this made me laugh so much, but it did
Can’t we do “Lang” instead? Or for those of you won’t remember the first and last names of rocky characters “T”
They better have a reboot of the beach run scene with Rocky on a hoveround.
I want a spinoff called “Drago” where Dolph Lundgren, playing his own son, is in a Russian circus training bears to ride motorcycles.
Make Lundgren the bear, and you’ve got yourself a hit.
idk about anyone else but i would watch the crap out of this movie.
Me too! Something MUST be wrong with me.
us* lol
How about Gunn where Tommy Gunn Jr is played by Tommy Gunn the “actor”
I was very happy with how Rocky ended, can we not have a Tango and Cash 2?
Cobra 2 for me.
“Stop! Or My Daughter Will Shoot!”
WHERE’S BURGESS MEREDITH, STRING? WHERE’S BURGESS?
Sounds like a damn monster movie. The press will eat it up.
Who says you can’t milk a dead cow?
Good timing for this one. Have the black kid beat fight a hispanic dude from Florida and beat the shit out of him.
Feel-good movie of the year!
*Stallone voice* When you’re in the ring you’ve gotta stand your ground.
True story, when I was a kid I was really into the Rocky movies and I wrote a short story for a class once called “Rocky: Epilogue” where I detailed everything that happened to the characters after Rocky V (Rocky Balboa was still many years away). I had some wacky stuff happen in that story (Ivan Drago killed himself in a jeep) but one of the plot points was Apollo Creed’s son became a boxer against the wishes of his family. They were obviously concerned about his career choice due to the fact it caused his father’s demise.
Basically what I’m saying is, pay me.
“Sylvester Stallone will reprise Rocky Balboa as a retired fighter-turned-trainer.”
o_O Wasn’t that what we all know as the flop called Rocky 5? And they want to repeat that idea?