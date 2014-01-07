Michael Bay Releases Statement About His Teleprompter Freak Out, Expresses… Humility?

Yesterday, Uproxx was migrating our servers and I couldn’t post for a few hours, so naturally Michael Bay picked that time to run offstage when his teleprompter stopped working at Samsung’s CES conference. You can see the video above. Bay had some badass copy to read for Samsung’s new line of UHD TVs, but then his prompter malfunctioned. After saying “I create visual worlds that are so beyond everyone’s life experiences… and Hollywood is a place that creates, uh… a viewer… escape… uh…” Bay admitted that the teleprompter was out of sync, briefly tried to continue, then got flustered, apologized, and walked offstage as fast as he could. Bill O’Reilly he is not.
It’s probably the first time I’ve ever felt bad for Michael Bay. Sites keep saying Bay had “a meltdown,” but Samsung’s Joe Stinziano is the real dick here. “Tell us what you think,” Stinziano tells Bay.
Uh… you realize he was supposed to be up there reading ad copy, right, dude? It’s not his stand-up act. Michael Bay is far too busy banging supermodels on his floating snow leopard sanctuary to memorize some bullshit Samsung was paying him two helicopters to read. That wasn’t part of the deal.
Here’s Bay’s statement on his website:
Wow! I just embarrassed myself at CES – I was about to speak for Samsung for this awesome Curved 105-inch UHD TV. I rarely lend my name to any products, but this one is just stellar. I got so excited to talk, that I skipped over the Exec VP’s intro line and then the teleprompter got lost. Then the prompter went up and down – then I walked off. I guess live shows aren’t my thing.
But I’m doing a special curved screen experience with Samsung and Transformers 4 footage that will be traveling around the world.
Michael
Notice he never said “sorry.” Because Michael Bay’s mantra, as we all know, is “I don’t change my style for anybody. Pussies do that.”
He may sound contrite, but rest assured, there are at least three people currently deveining fois gras in Michael Bay’s jetski hangar for making him look bad in front of his fans. He once accused a stylist of causing a bad hair day and the guy spent the next eight year’s as Bay’s personal bidet operator. You work for Michael Bay, you know the rules. Make him look good or get used to cleaning ocelot fur out of the snow makers.
His movies might suck, but dammit if the world isn’t a infinitely more entertaining place with Micheal Bay. God bless the dude, all the stories I read about him just crack me up.
he makes stupid loud movies that i enjoy during the summer…not mad at him in the slightest. gross as he seems, he seems like a guy enjoying his craft and doing shit his way. plus he made bad boys 2…– whispers– bad boys 2
He’s made a handful movies that I genuinely love and will defend to the death, and he as a person is unintentionally hysterical.
I don’t hate the guy at all, quite the opposite really.
He doesn’t need to be sorry, because he was there to promote that dammed tv and he left to soothe them and his wallet.
Doesn’t seem like he has anything to apologize for, really.
You forgot the “Gay for Bay” cardboard poster.
Bay gets his fair (and deserved) amount of shit but it’s far worse that media outlets are trying to call this a meltdown. A meltdown? Really? Do we need to get Kat Williams, Brittany Spears and the Lohans in here to show people what a fucking meltdown actually looks like?
That was in no way a meltdown.
Take it from Shia LeBeouf: “Rehearsal is for fags!”
cotw
Meltdown may not be the right word, but someone of his statute in the entertainment industry is certainly expected to be able to speak extemporaneously for I dunno, at least 60 fucking seconds before running away like a second grader who forgot his line in a school play.
He cast Megan Fox as April O Neil… it’s obvious this dude has lost his mind.
Then again, I can see why he didn’t want a real ginger like Emma Stone or Deborah Ann Woll (Burnsy’s pick)… seeing how they steal your soul and stuff.
Gotta love how he manages to slip that corporate plug into his apology. Who said Bay was a talentless hack.
I also found that impressive.
THIS MICHAEL BAY I CALL HIM OBAMA ‘CAUSE HE DEPENDS ON A TELEPROMPTER AND HIS PROJECTS ARE NEEDLESSLY BLOATED.
I thought he looked downright presidential
He doesn’t have anything to apologize for. The poor guy had a panic attack in front of a live audience.