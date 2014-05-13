Michael Douglas Shoots A Dog In The Ass With A Paintball In ‘And So It Goes’

Everything you need to know about this trailer for And So it Goes can be summed up by the ridiculous dog noise at the 1:10 mark, but if you’re a stickler for details, I guess that there’s more to this story than just a knockoff Scooby Doo groan. Michael Douglas plays Orin Little, a pissed off, old real estate agent who loves his car and hates just about everything else. But his charm lies within his insensitivity and sassiness, like when he tells Diane Keaton that he’s sold houses older than her and “in better condition.” Oh no he didn’t!

Eventually a Hall and Oates song kicks in and Orin finds himself looking after his granddaughter when his no-good son dumps her on him, and hilarity ensues. This trailer has sassy old men, sassier older women, Keaton rejecting old people sex, a woman giving birth in front of a kid and Douglas shooting a dog in the ass with a paintball. Your parents and grandparents are going to love this movie, but make sure they pack some extra oxygen.