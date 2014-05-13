Michael Douglas Shoots A Dog In The Ass With A Paintball In ‘And So It Goes’

Everything you need to know about this trailer for And So it Goes can be summed up by the ridiculous dog noise at the 1:10 mark, but if you’re a stickler for details, I guess that there’s more to this story than just a knockoff Scooby Doo groan. Michael Douglas plays Orin Little, a pissed off, old real estate agent who loves his car and hates just about everything else. But his charm lies within his insensitivity and sassiness, like when he tells Diane Keaton that he’s sold houses older than her and “in better condition.” Oh no he didn’t!
Eventually a Hall and Oates song kicks in and Orin finds himself looking after his granddaughter when his no-good son dumps her on him, and hilarity ensues. This trailer has sassy old men, sassier older women, Keaton rejecting old people sex, a woman giving birth in front of a kid and Douglas shooting a dog in the ass with a paintball. Your parents and grandparents are going to love this movie, but make sure they pack some extra oxygen.
what is this 1991?????
Wow, Kirk Douglas looks even worse than I remember.
I actually didn’t read the article very carefully and thought it was Kirk Douglas. Then I said to myself “Kirk Douglas is still alive?”
Then I was surprised to discover he is still alive, but who needs him now that Michael can do such a spot-on imitation.
That title should be reserved for a Kurt Vonnegut biopic or documentary, and nothing else. Boooooo, this movie.
Billy Crystal must have passed on this
What @Santander presupposes is that Billy Christal
Wow. Take 2:
What @Santander presupposes is that Billy Crystal passes on anything that’s offered to him.
“How do you write such a terrible script?”
“I think of ‘As Good as It Gets’ and take away all wit and likability.”
Diane Keaton has dark horse GILF potential if she wasn’t so damn “organically-hippy dippy- I shop at flee markets and wear pants under ballet tu-tus” chic
She looked pretty tight in Something’s Gotta Give.
Let’s be clear here . . . Diane Keaton didn’t pass on old people sex, she passed on Michael Douglas sex. His junk is so wrinkly he looks like he’s smuggling shar-pei puppies in his pants.
What did the dog have on his rear end when Douglas put him in the car in the movie As Good As It Gets?