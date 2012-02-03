Michael Fassbender is watching you masturbate & morning links

I like this Shame ad at least three times as much as I liked the actual movie. Also, that 2 girls 4 hands massage sounds pretty good. |Copyranter|
MORNING LINKS
Ever want to see me do stand-up? Check out our new Events page for information. |Events|
Matt Ufford drops by to argue over donkey jizz, Moneyball, and Ferris Bueller.|Film Drunk|
30 Funny, Catty, and Bitter Twitter Reactions To DC’s “Before Watchmen” Announcement |Gamma Squad|
The 15 Best Ads of the 2012 Super Bowl So Far |Warming Glow|
First Look: NBA All-Star 2012 Jerseys |Smoking Section|
Here’s The Best F-You Letter Written By A Slave To His Former Master You’ll Ever Read |UPROXX|
First World Problems: NFL Worried About Glee’s Influence On Roman Numerals |With Leather|
26 Meanest Quotes From Reviews Of Lana Del Rey’s New Album |Buzzfeed|
The Best Football Fan Raps |Adult Swim|
Keira Knightley likes sex on her face |FARK|
20 Movie Posters that Have Been Banned Somewhere for Being Too Profane, Gruesome, Provocative, or Offensive |Pajiba|
15 Celebrities Doing Cheesy Print Ads |Unreality|
14 Photos of Alex Ovechkin’s New $4.2 Million Mansion |Brobible|
Facebook Safe Sex Ad |High Definite|
Grading the Super Bowl ads before they happen. |ScreenJunkies|
Bruce Willis told Demi to go to rehab, she said no, no no. |TheSuperficial|
5 reasons teenagers act the way they do. |MentalFloss|
A truly wonderful dance break. |Videogum|
Check out this special-edition, pro-life Walther P22. Yes, that’s a gun. |TheDailyWhat|
Subscribe to the Frotcast on iTunes. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook. Follow me on Twitter.
Nominate for Comments of the Week.
What’s to argue over donkey jizz? It tastes like ass juice.
Whatevs, Erswi. I eat pineapple.
Support the heroes who serving our nation. Support the troops that safeguard our safety. Please JOIN IN —– militaryloves **c 0’ m —. It’s a 10-year-old club for personnel in uniform and their admirers. You are not necessary to be a uniformed person. But come here, you can find friendship, love, romance, marriage or even more with those armed forces, police, navy, security, medical, ambulance, prison, air crew and fire fighters!
Y’all, is Assbender handsome or creepy? I can’t decide.
This is clearly very important.
Does it matter? I’d do him either way.
*thinks twice about posting this*
*fuck it*
Is it the ginormous penis?
I hear that if you masturbate too much hair will grow on your palms in the shape of Michael Fassbender’s face
what is totaly nude xxxx? what does the extra x stand for? tranny dick?
Does this gun make my ass look big?
I’m going to need a lot more silly putty.
“Check out this special-edition, pro-life Walther P22. Yes, that’s a gun.”
What does a pink gun have to do with abortion? Metaphors aside.
★★★★★ Longing for more passion to your life? Welcome to—casualloving.c/0/m—, the world’s largest community for intimate encounters. Regardless of your status, you’ll find the discreet relationship or special ‘one night’ that you desire. Come in and discover the excitement you deserve! ^_^