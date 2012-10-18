Michigan Batman facing 15 years in prison

A Michigan man who fights injustice while dressed like Batman has pleaded not guilty to resisting and obstructing police in an investigation, crimes which, because of his repeat offender status, could get him up to 15 years in prison. That’s probably way more than he needs to train for his big fight with Bane.

State troopers arrested Mark Wayne Williams on Sept. 29 because they said he refused to leave them alone while they searched for a driver who fled the scene of an accident. Officers said a canine unit was trying to track the suspect and the costumed Williams “kept screwing up the scent.”

Michigan State Police Sgt. Jeff Gorno said Williams showed up at the accident scene on Boyer Road in Bear Creek Township Saturday night “in his Batman outfit” and “wouldn’t clear the scene.” He said Williams wanted to help investigators look for a driver who left the scene of the accident.

Gorno told the Petoskey News-Review police “had a canine out there” and Williams “kept screwing up the scent.”

“We didn’t want the dog to track Batman instead of the accident scene and he was getting in the way of officers who had a job to do,” said Gorno.

You can’t blame the dogs, how are they supposed to focus when some guy keeps growling at them? It’s why Christian Bale can’t train dogs.

Williams has said he had good intentions with his crime-fighting work.

“Dressing up in my costume, as Batman, is my way of saying that it’s not up to the government to save us.”

Williams said he dresses up as Batman and tries to go out every Friday and Saturday, and sometimes on Thursdays, with a partner who dresses up as Batgirl. They patrol from about 10 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., both on foot and in a vehicle.

A batGIRL, eh? I bet he did it all for the batpussy.

It’s not Williams’ first brush with the law as the caped crusader.

In May 2011, police arrested Williams after finding him dressed as Batman on the roof of a local business. Officers say Williams was carrying a baton-type striking weapon, a can of chemical irritant spray and a pair of sand-filled gloves.

A baton, of course. Pepper spray, sure, that makes sense. Sand-filled gloves… uh, what?

Although he said he never intended to harm anyone, in September 2011 Williams pleaded guilty to one count of attempted resisting and obstructing a police officer.

In the 2011 incident, Williams was sentenced to six months probation during which he was prohibited from wearing any costumes. At the time, Williams said he was inspired by others who dress as super heroes to prevent crime and reach out to the homeless. [CBSDetroit]

Ah, so he’s a copycat copycat superhero. Been a rash of those lately. Also, when your name is “Mark Wayne” and you dress up like Batman, changing your first name to “Bruce” seems like slam dunk, doesn’t it? Oh well, good luck Batman. You may not be the dog distractor Michigan wants, but you’re the dog distractor Michigan needs.

NO PRISON CAN HOLD HIM! HE’S GOT GLOVES FILLED WITH SAND!

[Thanks to Pres for the tip]