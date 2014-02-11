Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Blu-ray: The Counselor Lost Ender’s Game

If there’s a theme for this week’s new DVDs, it would be films that failed to live up to their expectations. Besides The Counselor (pictured above) there’s a big budget box office bomb, a critical darling forgotten by the Oscars, an historical (that’s right, Vince I said ‘an historical’) biopic the critics loathed, and a franchise-starting family adventure film that won’t be getting a sequel. So yeah, a banner week all around.

The DVDs:

The Counselor

Ender’s Game

All Is Lost

The Best Man Holiday

Austenland

Diana

The Armstrong Lie

How I Live Now

The Adventurer: The Curse Of The Midas Box

Jewtopia

SEAL Patrol

Balls To The Wall

Of course not every movie coming out on DVD today failed to meet expectations, and even some of those that did could and probably should still be considered good movies. But then again, at least one or two of this week’s DVDs totally did live up to their expectations, but those expectations were that the films would be awful. The only way to know which is which is to continue reading. So do just that. Along the way I name drop Brigham Young and Shooter McGavin -it’ll be a good time.