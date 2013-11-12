Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Blu-ray: I Declare War On The Man Of Steel

The DVDs:
I could make a lot of claims about the wonders to behold on DVD this week, but I’m pretty sure all I need to say is this: one of these movies includes real, non-simulated, full-on footage of a hand-job, so continue reading to find out which one it is. (It may surprise you to know that it is not Grabbers.)
I’d just like to point out that despite Vince’s generally positive “B” review of this movie, the critics mostly disagreed and in fact consider 2006’s Superman Returns to be the better film. Yikes. Of course a movie like this is pretty much critic-proof because it’s SUPERMAN; everybody’s gonna see it no matter what other people think of the film. Just so, everybody’s going to form their own opinion about it and even then that opinion won’t matter because it made enough money that Warner Brothers is already underway with the sequel, which everyone is going to see anyways because it’s called Batman Vs. Superman, which is like calling your film Broken Box Office Records: The Movie. Add in the fact that everyone seems to have an opinion about Ben Affleck playing Batman and it’s actually kind of nice that –whether or not you like the results- it really does seem like director Zack Snyder and his cohorts are actually trying to make decent, well-received films when they could very easily pull a Batman & Robin or a Superman IV: The Quest For Peace out of their coke-bloated asses. Those two films were so terribly written, lazily acted, and just flat-out poorly made that they killed their respective franchises. For a while, anyway. And that’s really the point: As long as movie studios have the rights to make films about Superman or Batman or Spider-man or any other ‘man’ they will –and all while still saying a big “f*ck you” to a stand-alone Wonder Woman film. Quality simply doesn’t play into it. So if you hated Man Of Steel, maybe you’ll like the inevitable next version better. At this point, Superman and Batman (and Spider-man, and James Bond…) really are immortal. Even expensive failures like Green Lantern are bound to show up again sooner or later, and that’s just the way it is and none of this is just my attempt at avoid any specific discussion about Man Of Steel and in turn admitting that –once again- I haven’t seen the big movie that everyone else has already seen and forgotten about. No, that’s not what’s going on here at all.
Guess what? I actually have seen this movie about orcas living in captivity that end up attacking/killing humans –and I still won’t be saying too much about it. The only thing I would add to Vince’s “A” review is that there’s some stellar footage of a male killer whale getting his truly massive dick jacked off. You know, if you’re into that sort of thing. (Seriously though, the movie is excellent and will make you think twice about going to SeaWorld.) Luckily, there are a couple of other lower-profile docs that are also on DVD today, so here are a few brief thoughts about each: Buffalo Girls –this documentary follows the careers of two young female athletes who are part of Thailand’s underground Muay Thai boxing circuit. They fight to provide much needed money for their families, and if they make it to the championship and win it could change their lives forever. Also important to note, the two girls are only eight years old. Serious warning: as a parent, I find the trailer included below hard to watch. Eight-year-olds, dude. Road Trip For Ralphie (available Wednesday) – Two Canadian super-fans of A Christmas Story spent two years off and on traveling to each of the film’s shooting locations, culminating in a visit to the 2006 grand opening of the A Christmas Story museum, housed in Ralphie’s ‘actual’ house in Ohio. They decided to film their journey and –for some reason- think other people want to watch them geek out over finding old props and tracking down filming locations, all while creepily reciting dialogue from the movie. I don’t even like watching the vacation videos made by people I know, let alone seven-year-old vacation videos made by complete strangers depicting their journeys to the exotic locales known as Toronto and Cleveland. Still, it looks easier to watch than A Christmas Story 2, but then so does Buffalo Girls.
Ryan Reynolds gives voice to a snail that wants to become a race car. What’s worse is that the little f*cker succeeds. He races –against cars- in the Indy 500. Why? Magical nitrous oxide or some shit, that’s why –and I’m just assuming he wins because why wouldn’t he? This is a terrible message to send to our kids. It was already a lie when we were kids and adults told us we could grow up to be anything we wanted to be, now we are telling kids that their ambitions and dreams need not even be tethered to the bounds of reality? Look, it was highly f*cking unlikely that I would grow up to be an astronaut or a Supreme Court judge like I was always being told, but technically it wasn’t impossible. Now kids see shit like this and they think they can just decide they want to become the Golden Gate Bridge or the mole next to Obama’s nose and it’ll just happen because it worked out for the damn snail with the sexy voice. I keep my kids’ hopes and dreams in check, I can tell you that. My three-year-old daughter started gymnastics a few weeks ago and she’s already asking if she can be in the next “old lympics”. I told her no, because even if she wasn’t way too fat and uncoordinated, real Olympic gymnasts always finish their milk and they never smear their shit down the side of the toilet bowl when they slide their befouled ass off the seat and down along the exterior curve of the porcelain. Judge me all you want, but you haven’t seen her in action; she really is a terrible gymnast.
I thought Man of Steel was great.
Boooo!
I think it sounded great, looked great, Henry Cavill is amazing (and looks amazing, amirite ladies), the ending was logical to me, and while there’s stupid shit in the movie you also have to keep in mind that it’s a dumb superhero movie about American space jesus.
Quite an outfit for that neighborhood. Does anybody huck a slurpee at him?
The keyword being “dumb”.
I watched it for a second time recently (I’m a huge Superman fan so I figured I would give it another chance) and found it even more intolerable.
Zod has about 3 line of dialogue that he says 5,000 times throughout the movie. Seriously. He says the SAME THING over and over.
REPEAT YOURSELF TO ZOD!
Michael Shannon was great as Zod.
I WILL FIND HIM
Was Man of Steel a great movie? No. Was it dumb and entertaining? Yep. How anyone could genuinely say that Superman Returns was a better movie is beyond me.
So are they gonna reboot Superman again next month or did this one make enough money?
Grabbers was pretty entertaining in a true B movie way. Would have been better with Boston accents instead of local Irish. That shit never gets old.
Something about the title makes me think it’d be pretty entertaining in a true XXX movie way ;)
Big fan of the dismissive Ambushed review on a page loaded with ads for Ambushed. Nom nom nom, hand that feeds me.
Yeah, those ads really jumped out and scared me. It was like they were just lying in wait for me to come along so they could attack me unexpectedly. It was truly a sneak attack I didn’t see coming.
“If you really need to know anything more beyond that, feel free to research this film yourself.”
Or we could just move our mouse cursor over 5 inches and click.
Underball likes the Ambushed ads.
So is Santa giving the real, non-simulated, full-on hand-job or receiving it?
As someone that grew up in Milwaukee and reading your story I feel we were friends. I have a massive rock salt blast scar on my back, which match the large scar from jumping off a moving train in Waukesha.
The Mighty Feklahr has this strange thing where He resents movie creators that try to outshine their product (or if the pop culture surrounding cinema tries to force our attention on the “key movie figure” versus the movies themselves).
The two easiest examples of this phenomena for Him is Quentin Tarantino and Diablo Cody. The Mighty Feklahr legitimately enjoys the movies He has seen from these people. They are interesting movies, which is a good thing.
But then the media spin cycle kicks in and QT and DC are getting the “Rolling Stone” rock star treatment because they are the hip new thing of the NOW and we can line people up around the block to suckle at this teat.
It could potentially be a strictly personal thing for The Mighty Feklahr, but He is just not into deifying movie creators. It’s like, The Mighty Feklahr has posters of Star Wars in His mancave, not posters of George Lucas.
I have posters of ALF. Does that count as both a movie/TV poster and also a movie creator at the same time?
Man of Steel was like watching a Chopped contestant get the best basket ingredients ever then proceed to make an entrée so terrible it poisons Alex Guarnaschelli.
Metaphors, y’all.
Also Grabbers sounds like the best.
I enjoyed Man of Steel, cause it wasn’t Superman Returns aka the worst superhero movie of all time.
Even Superman IV: The Quest for Peace is better than Superman Returns, since that had the excuse of being made on an almost non-existent budget. God I hate Superman Returns.
You’re forgetting about “Steel”.
I’m sure we can all agree though that Pootie Tang was the best superhero movie ever made
Betcho ass Pootie Tang!
Agreed. Superman as a deadbeat dad who is creepily stalking Lois Lane? No, thank you.
i saw superman in imax 3d, and the best part of the movie was the imax experience, that pretty much blew my mind…the movie on the other hand sucked donkey balls…the trailer with braaahms and the i will find you, sold me…but the movie didn’t come close
The only thing I would add to Vince’s “A” review is that there’s some stellar footage of a male killer whale getting his truly massive dick jacked off.
Thank you for pointing that out. Not one of the reviews or stories about Blackfish that I read before seeing the documentary made any mention of this, and then when I finally saw Blackfish last month during the night showings they had on CNN, that scene basically torpedoed any chance I had of sleeping afterwards. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a fantastic documentary and will make even the most coldhearted start to sympathize with the sentiments of the “save the whales” crowd, but it would’ve been nice to know going in that they were going to go all red rocket on the whale so that I could be mentally prepared for it. Also, damn, that is one prolific whale.
Natasha Leggero in anything.
Who really thinks Superman Returns was better than Man of Steel? Short memories I guess.
i kinda wanna innappropriately rub my hand on natasha leggero’s thigh in an uncomfortable situation. is that weird?
Man of Steel is worse than Blade Trinity.